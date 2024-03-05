Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (LNDAF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.99K Followers

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCPK:LNDAF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 4, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Brewer - Investor Relations

Carlos Rodriguez Ugarte - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Maksym Mishyn - JB Capital

Freya Kong - Bank of America

Carlos Peixoto - CaixaBank

Thomas Bateman - Berenberg

Mark Brewer

Welcome everybody. My name is Mark Brewer, Investor Relations at Línea Directa. We published our fourth quarter results earlier this morning and I have here with me our CFO, Carlos Rodriguez Ugarte to present this report.

Let's start by reminding we started to report under IFRS 17 figures in 2023. We've been reporting in parallel under IFRS 4 for a smooth transition. On this matter, there are certain key messages we would like to highlight.

The profit and loss account changes format. Income from insurance service is equivalent to premiums earned. The discounting effect in claims reserves is accounted for in other comprehensive income. So, we are reporting a combined ratio which is undiscounted.

This being said, please bear in mind that differences in calculations appear from IFRS 4 to IFRS 17 such as a statistical methodology in home versus a case-by-case reserve and the best estimate under IFRS 17 with many more parameters to which we calculate the risk adjustment. This is to underline that some upward or downward differences are taking place and will continue to take place.

A reclassification of certain items move from expenses to claims and to non-assignable expenses. Regarding the investment result, realized gains from equity investments are accounted for in other comprehensive income.

The mark-to-market of investment funds will add some volatility to the P&L, which before was accounted for in other comprehensive income. Also, we are presenting the unwinding of the discounting effect in the claims

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About LNDAF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LNDAF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.