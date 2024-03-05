Pakin Jarerndee/iStock via Getty Images

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) is advancing the use of its FORCE platform to target skeletal muscle disorders. This would be with the use of modern oligonucleotide technology drugs like DYNE-101 and DYNE-251, which are both being advanced for the treatment of patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1 [DM1] and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy [DMD] with specific exon skipping mutations. The DYNE-101 candidate is being advanced for the treatment of patients with DM1 in the ongoing phase 1/2 ACHIEVE trial and then DYNE-251 is being tested in the ongoing phase 1/2 DELIVER trial. The significance of looking into this biotech is that it is expected to present preliminary results from both of these studies on March 6th of 2024 at the Muscular Dystrophy Association [MDA] Clinical and Scientific Conference.

This is not going to be new data; it will be what has already been released, but it may reinforce its potential for the advancement of oligonucleotides to treat such patients with skeletal muscle disorders. While this is a small catalyst, that doesn't mean that there aren't other ones that investors can take advantage of. The first of which would be the release of higher-dose cohort results from both of these phase 1/2 trials in the 2nd half of 2024. From there, there is a goal of initiating registrational cohorts for both of these programs by the end of 2024 as well.

Lastly, the company was able to strengthen its balance sheet by raising $345 million through an offering. It believes that this cash will allow it to fund its operations through 2025.

DYNE-101 And DYNE-251: Progress Continues Towards Targeting Skeletal Muscle Disorders

As I stated in the beginning above, the goal for Dyne Therapeutics is to advance the use of DYNE-101 and DYNE-251 for the treatment of patients with skeletal muscle disorders. With respect to DYNE-101, it is being tested in the phase 1/2 ACHIEVE trial for the treatment of patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 [DM1] is a skeletal muscle disorder characterized as a progressive muscle degeneration disorder. It is said that patients who have this disorder are unable to relax their muscles at will. Muscle weakness occurs in multiple parts of the patient's body, including other organs such as the heart. There are two types of Myotonic Dystrophy and they are type 1 and Type 2. In this case, Dyne is specifically going after Type 1 disorder for these patients.

The reason why is because DYNE-101 has a focus on going after the DMPK gene, which is a mutation that occurs in Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 [DM1] patients. Whereas, with respect to DM2 patients, the gene mutation occurs in the ZNF9 gene. The Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 treatment market is expected to reach $2.78 billion by 2033.

Then, you have DYNE-251, which is being explored in the ongoing phase 1/2 DELIVER trial for the treatment of patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy [DMD] is another skeletal muscle disorder where progressive muscle loss and weakness occur. It is caused by a mutation of the dystrophin protein, which is responsible for keeping muscles intact. The global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy treatment market is expected to reach $4.32 billion by 2029. This is another large market opportunity and a great shot on goal for the company.

It is going to be crucial for the company to succeed with DYNE-101 and DYNE-251 for the treatment of patients with DM1 and DMD respectively. A small catalyst would be the presentation of prior data that was released for both of these studies back in January 2024 and is going to be presented again on March 6th 2024 at a medical conference. Preliminary data from both phase 1/2 findings showed that patients given such drugs achieved some measurement of improvement.

For instance, when looking at those who received DYNE-101 for DM1, it was shown that dose-dependent improvement of splicing occurred. Why is this important? That's because this is a key biomarker for DM1. The other candidate, DYNE-251, was able to achieve superior dystrophin production over the standard of care [SOC] eteplirsen. It was able to do this at a fraction of a dose, which is even more impressive.

I believe that the more important catalyst would be the release of updated results from both trials deploying higher dosing cohorts of both of these drugs. Such data, expected in the latter half of 2024, is what, I believe, could significantly boost the value of the company. If data has been released, then how can investors potentially benefit from positive findings? It is because the results to be released are going to include the higher dosing level cohorts.

Another positive note that must be addressed, might be the fact that Dyne could be in a position to initiate pivotal cohorts for both of these programs before the end of 2024 as well.

Potential Competitor With Similar Technology Targeting Same Disorders

While there is huge potential for Dyne Therapeutics to capture a large portion of both the DM1 and DMD markets, there is a potential competitor that it may have to deal with. This biotech is known as Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (RNA) with AOC 1001 for the targeting of patients with DM1 and then AOC 1044 for the treatment of patients with DMD.

I wrote a Seeking Alpha article entitled "Avidity Biosciences: DMD Advancement And 2024 Catalysts Make It A Must-Watch." The purpose of this article was to describe its prospects and note what type of technology it deploys. This is important to note, in that both of these companies [Dyne and Avidity] are developing oligonucleotides to treat patients with disorders. While both have an emphasis on first advancing drugs for skeletal muscle disorders, Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (RNA) with partner Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) are looking to advance to immunological disorders. The tech from both Dyne and Avidity can be used to target muscle disorders and cardiology indications.

Where do both of these biotechs differ? They both deploy a linker for their drug, plus a payload [oligonucleotide]. However, they both differ in their initial components. For instance, Dyne Therapeutics deploys its proprietary antigen-binding fragments [Fabs] to specifically deliver the TfR1 protein to muscle tissue. On the flip side, Avidity as part of its tech deploys a monoclonal antibody instead. I believe it is important to note this specific point in a bullet point:

Dyne Therapeutics FORCE technology platform: Proprietary antigen-binding fragments [Fabs] targeting TfR1 + Linker [in middle] + Payload [antisense oligonucleotide for nucleus targeting and then small interfering RNA for cytoplasmic targeting].

Avidity Biosciences : Monoclonal antibody + Linker + Payload [oligonucleotide like small interfering RNA or phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer].

Dyne believes that its FORCE platform can possibly achieve several advantages over a monoclonal antibody component being deployed, such as the following: Enhance tissue penetration, increased tolerability, reduced risk of immune system activation from occurring. It remains to be seen if such advantages can be achieved in clinical trials, but at least there might be a way for Dyne to possibly overcome Avidity in this regard.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Dyne Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $123.1 million as of December 31, 2023. The reason for the cash on hand is because it was able to raise $323.9 million with an underwritten public offering of 19,722,500 shares of its common stock. With this cash raise, it believes that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations through 2025. It should be good on cash for now with its most recent projection. However, it has several data readouts expected in the latter part of this year. Should the data turn out well, then there is a good chance that it may decide to raise additional funds.

One thing to note is that it already has a financial instrument in place to raise cash if it needs to. This would be through the sale of up to $150 million worth of stock through an "at-the-market offering program with Jefferies. During the year ending December 31, 2023, it issued and sold an aggregate of 4.05 million shares of its common stock pursuant to the Sales Agreement for aggregate net proceeds of $52.4 million, after deduction of fees. Such shares were sold at an average price of $12.01 per share.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in Dyne Therapeutics. The first risk to consider would be with respect to the use of DYNE-101 for the treatment of patients with DM1, which is being explored in the ongoing phase 1/2 ACHIEVE study. There is no assurance that the results to be released from this program will turn out to be positive, nor that this program will continue to advance as expected.

The second risk to consider would be with respect to the advancement of DYNE-251 for the treatment of patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. That's because data from this mid-stage program is also expected to be released during this year, and there is no assurance that the drug will be able to adequately restore dystrophin so that these patients can improve upon symptoms. In addition, preliminary data showed that DYNE-251 produced substantially greater dystrophin expression compared to current standard of care [SOC] DMD drugs. There is no guarantee that this will be reproduced again with the next set of data.

The third and final risk to consider would be in terms of competition. Of course, Sarepta Therapeutics with eteplirsen [Exondys51] and then its newly approved gene therapy Elevidys is another risk factor to consider. However, it remains to be seen if gene therapy is going to be a mainstay treatment on the market for the treatment of patients with DMD. Not only that, but I believe that its effectiveness has to be evaluated over a long period of time to see if efficacy is maintained. I believe that Dyne differentiating itself in terms of using Fabs targeting TfR1, instead of a monoclonal antibody, could possibly provide it with some advantages. However, this won't be fully known until both companies release data.

The good news is that data from both Dyne and Avidity are going to be released before the end of this year and it is highly likely that both sets of data will be compared to each other.

Conclusion

Dyne Therapeutics had already reported positive results from two of its lead programs in its pipeline. These would be DYNE-101 being advanced for the treatment of patients with Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 [DM1] and DYNE-251 for the treatment of patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy [DMD]. It is expected that updated data from these studies will be released before the end of 2024.

Why should investors care? That's because these releases are not going to consist of what has already been released. Instead, two oral presentations at the Muscular Dystrophy Association [MDA] Clinical & Scientific Conference are going to be held between March 3 - 6 of 2024. I still believe this may end up possibly being a small catalyst opportunity for investors to consider because the goal will be to highlight Dyne's FORCE platform to deliver oligonucleotide payloads to specifically treat skeletal muscle disorders.

With a differentiated oligonucleotide FORCE platform, plus the release of data from the phase 1/2 ACHIEVE and DELIVER trials in the latter part of 2024, I believe that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. investors can benefit from any potential gains made.