New Preferred Stock And Exchange Traded Debt IPOs, February 2024

Preferred Stock Investing
Preferred Stock Investing
7.55K Followers

Summary

  • Synchrony Financial priced a $500 million offering of new preferred stock with an 8.25% dividend rate until May 2029.
  • Atlanticus Holdings Corporation priced a $50 million offering of new senior notes due 2029.
  • Redwood Trust priced a $60 million offering of new senior notes due 2029.
New offering summaries

Synchrony Financial (SYF) priced an offering of $500 million worth of new 8.25% fixed rate reset non-cumulative series B preferred stock, with the initial 8.25% dividend rate to be paid until May of 2029 at which point the

This article was written by

Whether you are the kind of investor who sticks with preferred stocks with a CDx3 Compliance Score rated 10 out of 10, or whether your portfolio has room for 9-score-and-lower securities, stay tuned for future articles recapping new IPOs and interesting preferred stock activity that we notice here at the CDx3 Notification Service.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

j
jdhoop
Today, 3:29 PM
Comments (276)
Great info.. bookmarking for later..
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

