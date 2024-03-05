Torsten Asmus

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB) covers mostly BB rated fixed income securities in the corporate US debt market. The two key things to focus on are credit rating and duration. We think that credit spreads are a little too low in the current environment considering the risks to corporate debt that come from the uncertain economic situation, particularly uncertain inflation conditions, and the maturity walls coming. On duration, we similarly think that duration is too high in HYBB considering like trajectory with rates and the market tendency to overestimate the possibility of a soft landing. HYBB is not the pick right now.

HYBB Breakdown

Expense ratios of 0.25% are entirely reasonable considering that this is a more tailored portfolio with corporate credit, not just a treasury portfolio.

In terms of credit profile, more than 92% of the portfolio is in BB rated corporate credit. Sector-wise, there is a lot of consumer cyclical, energy, and communications exposure.

Sector (iShares.com)

The effective duration is 3.67 years.

Macro Comments

Let's start with credit risk. We want credit spreads to be commensurate to the risk of credit in a given macro environment. We don't think that is the case currently.

Credit Spreads (FRED)

Credit spreads are at historically low levels, which is not a good start because we do not think credit risk is at historically low levels at all, and therefore premiums for that risk should be higher. Rates are higher, which of course means more pressure on the finances of companies. Rates are more than twice as high as they've been in a decade or more, yet credit spreads are at levels similar to times where the economy was unharmed and rates were much lower. Even with expectations that rates are going to come down, they will still be high, and 2024 and 2025 are the years in which a plurality of the corporate debt will have to be refinanced in the US. Just in 2024, 25% of outstanding debt will come due, and 2025 will be another major year. Lots of corporate America has been benefiting from fixed rate debt, these refinancings will average up interest being paid by corporates by a very substantial amount, even if rates come down quite a lot, which we don't think will be the case.

Concerning both the credit spread issue and duration, which measures sensitivity of an instrument to changes in prevailing rates, is the matter of the tenor of rate declines. Currently, rates haven't been cut, although the Fed will likely cut them a bit at some point in 2024. But by how much is going to be critically important for HYBB since its duration isn't that low. The extent of the cuts will also affect the financial conditions of corporate America. We do not think the cuts are coming that soon. Optimism about soft landings improves access to capital and reverses effects of the Fed policy, making high rates more likely for longer. Importantly, wage growth is still occurring at levels much higher than inflation run-rates and the policy rate target, and this cements expectations which are also surveyed at levels much higher than policy rates. There's very little reason to believe that inflation is making a forceful decline, beyond just the effects of more inflated comps. Higher for longer will trounce expectations for higher duration instruments.

Back to credit spreads, the maturity walls and the impacts of higher average interest rates in US corporates could also start spilling over into the jobs market with more aggressive cost-cutting. While that might help interest rates come down more, you'd then instead have an issue on the demand side, which would create an especially big problem for consumer cyclical stocks in particular, but also energy. That would also be a source of markets bidding up credit spreads.

Bottom Line

We think that maturity walls create risks given the higher rate environment, that will affect burdens on corporates one way or another, some of which, beginning at lower rating issues, will start to struggle more to repay debt. The higher rate environment doesn't gel with a credit spread consistent with a much lower rate environment at the very best of times. Moreover, we think that all metrics are showing inflation to be pretty sticky downwards, which will exacerbate the credit spread concerns and will also affect HYBB technically through duration effects. For both these reasons, we'd be on the sidelines of a BB rated ETF with duration like HYBB.