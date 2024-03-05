Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Domino's Pizza: Q4 May Have Been Mixed But The Future Looks Appetizing

Vinay Utham, CFA profile picture
Vinay Utham, CFA
429 Followers

Summary

  • Domino's Pizza had mixed Q4 earnings, with revenues below expectations but EPS beating estimates.
  • The company sees strong sales growth in the next 12 months and has increased its dividend and stock buyback.
  • The success of the updated loyalty program and partnership with Uber are key growth catalysts for the company.

Domino"s Pizza Reports Quarterly Earnings Surpassing Expectations

Scott Olson

Investment Thesis

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had a mixed finish to the year, with revenues coming in below expectations and EPS beating analyst estimates. The company, however, sees strong sales growth in the next 12 months and has also boosted both

This article was written by

Vinay Utham, CFA profile picture
Vinay Utham, CFA
429 Followers
Associate Professor in Finance and Corporate Governance at Brunel University London. I am also a CFA charterholder. In addition, I hold a PhD in Finance from University of Durham, U.K. I have more than 5 years of investing experience in the Indian and US equities with a medium to long-term horizon. I also actively research on Behavioural Finance, Corporate Governance, Activist Hedge Funds and M&A and have published in top-ranked peer-reviewed journals. I also currently produce and host a weekly investing podcast, titled The Stock Doctor.'

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DPZ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have a beneficial Long position in the shares of UBER either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DPZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DPZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DPZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.