Domino's Pizza: Q4 May Have Been Mixed But The Future Looks Appetizing

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had a mixed finish to the year, with revenues coming in below expectations and EPS beating analyst estimates. The company, however, sees strong sales growth in the next 12 months and has also boosted both its dividend and stock buyback.

In this article, I look at the company’s updated rewards program along with the progress made in the partnership with Uber and explore what they mean for the company’s long-term prospects.

A Snapshot of Q4 Earnings Report

DPZ had a mixed end to the year. While Q4 EPS of $4.48 beat analyst estimates by $0.08, revenues of $1.4 billion missed estimates by $17.93 million. Same-store sales growth in the US, however, topped estimates, coming in at 2.8% y/y (vs. consensus estimates of 2.2%). For the full year, the company generated total revenues of $4.48 billion, up 2.7% y/y. FY23 EPS came in at $14.80, up 7.8%. The company also saw global net store growth of 711 for the full year, with 394 net new stores being opened in the fourth quarter alone.

For FY24, the company now sees global retail sales growth in excess of 7% and a net store growth in excess of 1,100, with the majority of new stores set to be opened outside the U.S. The company also sees FY24 operating income increasing 8% y/y, excluding the impact of foreign currency. DPZ also boosted its dividends by 25% and increased its share buyback authorization by $1 billion.

Revamped Rewards Program Off to a Great Start

One of the key takeaways from the company’s fourth quarter was the success of the updated loyalty program, Domino’s Rewards, which lowered the threshold for consumers to earn freebies. As part of the marketing campaign of the loyalty program, the company also announced an “Emergency Pizza” promotion, whereby consumers who place an online order of $7.99 or more automatically received a free medium two-topping pizza, which could be redeemed in the future. The catch: consumers must not only place their order online, but must also have joined the Rewards program.

This innovative marketing promotion was successful for the company’s push to attract more consumers to the loyalty program. The company managed to sign up more than 2 million active members in the fourth quarter alone, with the Emergency Pizza promotion playing a major part. Furthermore, given that the updated rewards program offers tiered redemption options and also enables members to earn points faster, there is a very high probability that consumers who sign up will stay on as members.

Domino’s was already a leader when it comes to digital apps, with PYMNTS ranking the pizza chain No: 2 in their Provider Ranking of Mobile Order Ahead Apps, which compares restaurants’ apps based on multiple factors such as usage data and loyalty integrations, just behind Papa John’s. The updated Rewards program should not only allow the company an opportunity to climb to No: 1, but also, on the basis of recent evidence, allow it to boost its sales and achieve its long-term revenue targets.

Partnership with Uber Set to Boost Revenues but Rewards Program Should Make Customers Stay ‘Loyal’

Yet another advantage of the relaunched Rewards program is that it would allow the company to freely explore its partnership with Uber. After fighting the idea of joining one of the leading Delivery marketplaces, the company, last year, finally caved and partnered with Uber Eats in the US. Under the current partnership, the company has gained access to Uber Eats’ consumers, although it continues to rely on its own delivery drivers.

The partnership is going smoothly, now that it has been rolled out throughout the entire country. The company, now expects more than 3% of their US revenues to be generated from Uber, with sales through Uber expected to be boosted post the first quarter of FY24. To put things in context, for the fourth quarter, the partnership with Uber generated 0.4% of the overall sales.

In my opinion, DPZ has got this strategy spot on for two reasons. First, although DPZ does not have access to Uber’s driver network, it still has access to Uber Eats’ marketplace, a segment that has been growing tremendously. For instance, Uber’s Delivery segment saw gross bookings in FY23 reach $65 billion, which translates to a 15% y/y growth. Uber Eats is currently leading in 7 of Uber’s top 10 countries. Furthermore, DPZ can also tap into Uber’s vast Uber One membership base, who tend to spend more compared to non-members. As such, DPZ stands to gain significantly through this partnership.

Second, the re-launched Rewards Program can offer a cushion for DPZ, preventing it from being overly reliable on Uber. As I mentioned earlier, the updated loyalty scheme enables DPZ’s consumers to earn freebies faster, and they also stand to benefit from schemes such as Emergency Pizza in the future. The Rewards Program, should therefore, continue to attract consumers on its own platform, which would mean that DPZ can continue to grow independently without having to rely too much on Uber Eats. Put simply, I see the partnership with Uber Eats as a mechanism to diversify revenue, one that complements DPZ’s own platform. The partnership with Uber, therefore, is a catalyst for sales growth in my opinion.

Valuation

Forward P/E Approach Price Target $513.00 Projected Forward P/E Multiple 28.0x Projected FY24 EPS $16.35 Projected PEG Ratio 2.32 FY25 Earnings Growth 12.1% Projected FY25 EPS $18.33 Click to enlarge

Source: Company’s Q4FY24 Press Release, LSEG Workspace (formerly Refinitiv), and Author’s Calculations

Management, for FY24, sees operating income rising 8% y/y, which translates to $885.1 million. The average net interest expense for the company in the last five years, according to LSEG (formerly Refinitiv) has been $174.2 million, which is what I have assumed for my calculations. This results in an FY24 pre-tax income of $710.9 million. I have assumed the same effective tax rate of FY23 for FY24, which is 20.4%. This results in an FY24 net income of $565.9 million. The company has 34.61 million shares outstanding, which results in FY24 EPS of $16.35.

DPX, according to LSEG Workspace (formerly Refinitiv) currently trades at a forward PEG multiple of 2.32 and a forward P/E of 28x. The P/E ratio is in-line with its historical multiple, so I have assumed this multiple for my calculations. A P/E ratio of 28x and a forward PEG ratio of 2.32 results in an earnings growth of 12.1%, which translates to FY25 EPS of $18.33.

A forward P/E multiple of 28x and FY25 EPS of $18.33 results in a price target of $513, which suggests an upside of 14% from current levels.

Risk Factors

The main risk facing the company is that the company becomes over-reliant on deals and promotions to boost sales, which could be a detriment to profit margins. This could become a major factor, especially when the Rewards Program is rolled out internationally.

Then there’s inflation, which while heading in the right direction, still remains on consumers’ minds. Inflation-weary consumers cut their spending and switched to home-cooked meals, in the most recent quarter, which had an adverse impact on both DPZ and its peers. If this trend proves to be sticky, then it could negatively impact future sales and profitability.

Finally, the company expects to see pressure on international business in the first half of FY24. Yet, the company has allocated the majority of its net new stores to its international business. The macro headwinds along with geopolitical tensions, especially in Europe and the Middle East, are, as such, key risk factors for investors to consider.

Concluding Thoughts

DPZ, despite coming in lighter-than-expected on revenues, still had a decent quarter. EPS beat estimates, and the company’s same-store sales in the US came in much better than expected. Going forward, the relaunched Rewards Program along with the partnership with Uber are key growth catalysts for the company.

The Uber partnership, in my opinion, is complementary to DPZ’s main business, as the new-look Rewards Program, which allows members to gain freebies quicker, should prevent the company from being overly reliant on Uber Eats. From a valuation perspective, the stock is undervalued at current levels, which, in my opinion, makes it as appetizing as its pizza!