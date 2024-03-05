Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference Call March 5, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Altshuler - Executive Vice President, Research and Chief Scientific Officer

Charlie Wagner - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Phil Nadeau - TD Cowen

Phil Nadeau

Good morning, and welcome once again to TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Healthcare Conference. I am Phil Nadeau, one of the biotech analysts, and it’s my pleasure to moderate a fireside chat with Vertex, one of the bellwethers of the industry. We have with us today, David Altshuler, the Executive Vice President of Research and CSO as well as Charlie Wagner, the EVP and CFO. I guess I’ll hand it to you guys to give a state of the company overview, what are the challenges, what are the strengths and what does Vertex do over the next 12 to 24 months to create value?

David Altshuler

Yes, Phil, thanks – thanks for hosting. Happy to be back at the conference. We will make some forward-looking statements, so I’d encourage people to take a look at our recent SEC filings. Phil, it’s an incredibly exciting and dynamic time at Vertex right now. Just think back over the last 90 days or so. We’ve had multiple approvals for CASGEVY. We’ve released positive data in our pain program, both in DPN and in acute, we’ve released positive data for our Venza triple combo. We have done our earnings call, reported a great fourth quarter, given strong guidance for the year. It’s been an incredible 90 days. And so where do we go from here as we get into 2024, we look forward to treating more patients with CF with TRIKAFTA, but also preparing for the launch of Venza. We look forward to launching CASGEVY in multiple countries in the U.S., in Europe and in the Middle East. We look forward to more data in the pain program and filing in acute pain in the middle of the year and filing for Venza in the middle of the year as well, also advancing our pipeline in a number of different programs, notably type 1 diabetes and AMKD.

So, a really full slate for the year. I would note that with the CASGEVY launch, this will be the first time in more than 10 years that Vertex has revenues outside of CF. And so we really look at this as the first step in an era of commercial diversification for the company.

We see additional launches in pain and with Venza and making significant progress towards our goal of 5 launches in 5 years. So all I can say is that we’re all incredibly enthusiastic and busy right now. And it’s really rewarding to see how our approach to serial innovation and focusing on transformative medicines for serious diseases is creating patients per incredible value for patients and for shareholders. So with that, let me open it up to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Phil Nadeau

Sure. So I think investors are actually now focused outside of CF and probably most focused on pain. You referenced the positive data we saw from the pivotal trial for VX-548. For those less familiar, can you summarize the data briefly and talk about what Vertex is most enthusiastic about in the profile.

David Altshuler

Sure. We’re very excited about the data. We designed this Phase 3 program in consultation with the FDA with the goal of achieving a broad acute pain, moderate-severe acute pain label and the study met every expectation we had. There were three different studies. They all met their primary endpoint with very great statistical significance but also clinical significance. So for example, the reduction in pain in both the abdominoplasty and the bunionectomy study was 3.4 points or about 48%, 52% reduction where actually 2 points and 30% is considered clinically meaningful. In addition, all the secondary end points that we studied, we did do the next study, which was it superior to the opioid comparator, which is actually a combination of opioid and Tylenol, but we used Norco because it’s about a third of all patients treated with acute pain – treated with that. And the results were essentially very similar, and we can talk more about the bunionectomy, etcetera. Equally or perhaps important is the safety and tolerability.

So as people know, the problem with opioids is not that they don’t have efficacy. The problem is they have significant safety and tolerability issues as well as addictive potential. I think the safety and tolerability is actually under recognized by some people in terms of how bad people feel many of them taking opioids. There’s some people very really good. They tend to be the ones who are more likely to get addicted, but a lot of people find the nausea sort of feeling spacey, the sleeping on the couch, not feeling like they can drive, etcetera, to be quite intolerable.

And the key thing about our studies was across the studies the number of – there were no SAEs and number of adverse events is actually lower than placebo. And we saw those results we all looked at each other because we couldn’t think another with three studies, 2,300 people or 2,000 people in the placebo-controlled trials. The actual rate of AEs was lower. And I think that, that – a medicine that can provide that kind of pain relief and people actually feel good, they feel alert. They’re able to go to their jobs. They’re able to like have energy and all that, I think, will be a transformative medicine.

One other point I want to make, and then I’ll stop. Next question is we also did a study that was broad – those two states were a hard tissue model and a soft tissue model. bunionectomy and abdominoplasty. We also did a study 250 people with different kinds of pain conditions like broken bones or twisted ankles or other surgeries in a variety of settings, emergency rooms, hospitals, outpatient. And that study, 83% of people said they had a good, very good or excellent pain control. So all the data is just that we thought we were looking for to get an approval for moderate-to-severe broad pain label, and we’ll be filing midyear for that.

Phil Nadeau

We hosted a panel yesterday with pain experts and 1 point that they made is that they do want to see the full data. They want to see additional end points, in particular, one physician mentioned something called the double stopwatch tests with – I admit I’m not all that familiar with. When will you announce the full data? What’s other endpoints can we expect to see? And did you do that stop launch test for Venza?

David Altshuler

So a couple of things. First, we will be presenting the data at a scientific meeting and publication. That’s where we’ll provide more information. I think we disclosed actually when we presented the data end points are sort of usual things. With regard to rapidity of onset, there are two things. But if you look, we saw rapid onset, much faster than placebo. And there’s sort of two measures. One is like when actually the classical measures like when it drops one point, and then – but we are more interested, frankly, in the clinically significant two points number. But those are all very rapid people we work on, very happy. And I think that something else that was said it’s just not true is that any of that was important to approval. We worked with the FDA. They worked with us. We designed the study. We know exactly what we need. We have what we need.

Phil Nadeau

And on the side effects, you did reference the AEs being less than placebo. Can you talk about that a little bit more that not only were they less than the placebo, they’re also obviously less than Vicodin. How important is that uptake to what do you attribute that?

David Altshuler

Sure. Yes, they’re better than placebo and obviously, they were better than the opioid. And the key thing to understand is that you cannot possibly separate the side effects of an opioid from the activity, the pain relief for the – at the same time, with the same receptors. There is no way design in opioid that doesn’t have side effects. In fact, when I was a medical school, I remember learning that the way opioids work, and it is true, they don’t actually reduce pain. They change your perception of pain. So when my good friends broke his lower leg and we were at medical school and we went to the [indiscernible] emergency room, we put them out of morphine drip who went and said how are you feeling? And it goes on the pain is unbelievably mild. I said, why are you smiling with health care. That’s true. That’s actually what opioids to their CNS factor, but they also act on your gut to constipate you. They also suppress respiration. They make you dizzy, they make you sort of feel out of it and all that stuff. That’s not separable.

Our medicine one is highly selective, 30,000-fold selective, for example, for other sodium channels, and the target, which is the only thing it hits, you also test it like hundreds of other receptors on that is only expressed in the pain-sensing peripheral neurons that’s known from biology, that’s known from human genetics, it’s known from all this. So we are only acting in the peripheral nerve to block pain signaling, and that’s why there’s no CNS effect for diabetic peripheral neuropathy, we’ll get to that later if you want. People used what’s called Lyrica. I don’t know if people know what Lyrica is. It’s an anticonvulsant. It’s not a pain medicine. It’s a CNS-acting medicine that suppresses brain function that was first developed as an anticonvulsant and then people tried for pain. And if you talk to anyone who’s on it, when I was a diabetes doctor, at Mass General, the diabetes doctors who prescribe a lot of people or diabetic peripheral therapy, no one stayed on it because they come in and say, I don’t feel good.

I’m saying so the point of pain medicine is not just to change in number. Our scale, which it seems like sometimes when I listen to people is what they think, it is actually in the patients feel better. And part of the patient feeling better is how they feel on the medicine. So since our medicine is no CNS-acting effects predicted and has none seen across 6 different clinical trials. I think the answer to the question is it has a totally different and unique mechanism of action never seen before. The last thing I’ll say is there is a precedent for how much pain relief we ultimately should be able to get by blocking certain channels. I am not saying [indiscernible] is there yet. Has anyone in the room ever had dental work and had Lidocaine or Novocaine. You know what that drug is, it’s a sodium channel blocker. It blocks pain by blocking these sodium channels. That’s the ceiling that you can go to. Why don’t we use Lidocaine and Novovaine like take pills or inject ourselves because there’s also sodium channels in your brain and your heart, not safe. So what we did was make a medicine there is 30,000 fold selective that no one ever done before for the relevant pain channel and so we can dose it up without any side effects. So that’s why this is key. It’s entirely new era of pain control, nothing otherwise that has ever been out there.

Phil Nadeau

I think one of the most controversial aspects of the data both among the investors and among the physicians is the lack of superiority against opioid competitor, how does Vertex think about those data?

David Altshuler

Yes. I mean we have said it all along. So, this is not a change in the story because of the data. The problem with opioids is not that they don’t work for pain. The problem is safety, tolerability and addictive potential. So, somehow people seem to believe well or maybe they want to believe because they are prescribing it. Actually, you should talk to the patients rather than doctors to be honest with you as a doctor. If you talk to doctors, they are happy writing the prescription, they send you home. Like my wife had her shoulder surgery last year in my hospital that I was after 25 years. She had her shoulder surgery is extremely painful last for like a year. She was sent home with four tablets from Mass General Hospital of opioids. She didn’t take anything which most people don’t, because they don’t want to expose themselves to opioids and she was in painful months. That’s reality. I am saying so, the reality is there is lots of under-treated pain and even people were given opioids, they are given 48-hours, but their pain last for weeks. I am saying it so there is a great unmet need for a pain medicine that is safe and effective, that is more effective, obviously people will take and should take ibuprofen first. You can manage your pain with that, but then they would be given opioids if that worked. So, the question is view-in for the doctors and for the governments is do you want fore said when you go through an opioid and only then try something else, what do you want to try a non-opioid pain medicine and only using opioid if that doesn’t work. That’s the key question.

Phil Nadeau

And how do you convince the payers that they don’t need to step through the generic opioid? Is there someway to taking with some that that’s the right…?

Charlie Wagner

Maybe I want to start just from a doctor’s perspective, and I don’t know, kind of commercial look.

David Altshuler

Yes. I mean, so I will say this from a – most important thing is the patient’s perspective and I would say pain is one of those things, right, really we would talk to patients. Like go to someone who is post-surgical a week later or two weeks later and ask them how happy they are, okay, because that’s reality, the doctor, no fence, writes the prescription and send you home. They are with you in your house. They are not your spouse [indiscernible] surgeon ask how great is their pain control today. But as a doctor today, we are encouraged strongly not to write prescriptions for opioid. You are told to give as few medicines as you can. In some states you have to fill-up multiple forms because they are tracking you because of the history of the use of opioids. And so I think that – and then finally from the payer and Charlie can talk more about the government. There is a lot of interest at a high level in not having people take opioids. And that’s specifically opioid crisis. One thing that doctors can get [indiscernible] certainly don’t mean sounding [indiscernible] 25 years teaching medical students. But let’s say the rate of opioid addiction is like 1%, which is people ask me. So, a doctor writing prescriptions at least seeing well. How many people a year that those prescriptions for acute pain, 80 million. So, even there is one in the thousand that will be 80,000. So, I think people are just not thinking about this right. For society, you don’t want to put people on an opioid. But on the other hand an individual who is just looking right in front of their face might not see it, but I think payers do see it, I think hospitals see and I think government see it.

Charlie Wagner

Yes. And there are many hospital systems with requirements to consider non-opioids ahead of opioids [indiscernible] isn’t anything effective, 18 states have legislation that require doctors to discuss non-opioid alternatives with patients before going to an opioid, 13 states have similar legislation in process. At the Federal level, just recently bipartisan support for what’s called the alternatives to Pain Act which is aimed at Medicare population with three primary objectives. One, to prevent the requirement of step-through from an opioid to non-opioid. Two, to prevent the requirement for pre-authorization for a non-opioid. And three, to equalize co-pays for opioids and non-opioids. So, I don’t think it’s much of an argument at all. I think when you see that sort of response at the hospital system level, at the state level, at the Federal level, I think people clearly understand the value of the non-opioid alternatives.

Phil Nadeau

You referenced in your filing, can you give us a sense on the filing and what has to be done before it’s completed and what we will be able to do [indiscernible]?

David Altshuler

As I have said, our goal along within a moderate to severe acute pain broad label and that’s contrast to a lot of medicines in that label like for knee surgery or for shoulder surgery or that way. That’s much broader label. We work with the FDA to design this trial. All the results are exactly what we saw it. So, if you like the thing and send it in to answer questions they have and do whatever they want to do. But I feel very confident based on the discussions with the FDA and the results we have.

Charlie Wagner

We expect to file middle of this year and this is the timing.

Phil Nadeau

Middle of the year. Alright. Go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I am sorry coming back to where we will just a week or two weeks. Do you actually see them in [indiscernible] allowing the use of your drug ahead of the cheaper than [indiscernible]?

David Altshuler

Well, I would say this, you asked where I think we are heading as a society, do I think the first line therapy should be in opioid or a non-opioid, I can’t tell you exactly who will do what at one pace. What you asked me is lot of discussion about having a non-opioid or an opioid.

Unidentified Analyst

Is this within the patent life of the opioid or…

David Altshuler

Patent life is very long. But I don’t mean 20 years, I mean near-term. So, I think that here is the thing. I think there is lots of people look at this and they are looking for the precedent. There is no precedent for being in middle of an opioid crisis. It is a major societal issue with a new medication. I guess my question’s view is if you are a doctor if you push an opioid to someone, would you prescribe an opioid to someone who had a non-opioid alternative. Think about the risk you take if you do that.

Phil Nadeau

Can you discuss the market size both in terms of patient numbers and dollars and I guess walk in to that conversation, what type of premium price do you think you could get to the generics for brand?

David Altshuler

Yes. So, maybe I will just start with acute and focus on the U.S. for the moment. We have talked about the fact that 80 million people received prescription for moderate to severe acute pain over the course of the year. The average course of treatment is about two weeks that translates into 1.25 billion treatment days. Two-thirds of those days are prescribed or influenced in an institutional setting, so either a hospital or surgical center or at the time of discharge, we have done work on density and concentration around the U.S. 80% of that two-thirds is concentrated in 2,000 hospitals that roll-up into 200 IDNs. Long way of saying we have done our homework. We know what the coverage model looks like. We believe that we can serve this with a specialty sales force. We will augment our sales efforts with digital and other approaches and then obviously we are working to ensure that the state and Federal level there is a strong tailwind for non-opioid alternatives. In terms of the market today, for acute pain, it’s a $4 billion market at entirely generic pricing given the numbers that I quoted around the number of treatment days, you really don’t have to imagine much of a market share at branded pricing for this to be a multi-billion dollar opportunity for us and that’s just in acute pain alone. We haven’t commented on pricing at so as we get closer to launch that something we can discuss. Similarly, on neuropathic side 10 million people a year received prescriptions, but as it translates into about 2.3 billion treatment days, or twice as many treatment days as the acute pain market, again it don’t have to use much imagination to think about a multi-billion dollar opportunity. So, we are – we do get a lot of questions around how big could it be, how small could it be, etcetera. Our view is, that it’s a multi-billion dollar opportunity well within reach and something we can serve with our specialty sales model.

Phil Nadeau

Turning the diabetic neuropathic pain, David, that you released last year, and one of the more controversial comments on the panel yesterday was how they frame the data versus how investors say, so investors look at the data said that in America would be Lyrica that’s impressive which is also impressive that all through, doses had approximately [indiscernible] yesterday certainly guys are looking about that all along some times Lyrica – it would through-up in the front but you guys spot it. This was unexpected, are you guys looking at all wrongs, sometimes Lyrica fails, so how do you know that this isn’t just all placebo in this trial? So, could you…

David Altshuler

Multiple ways to look at that, so the first is, that you have to say I don’t if these people are, but you would have to say that all fought that you had for such things because we Lyrica look exactly like Lyrica looks. We have to say that was a false positive somehow. And all three of our arms which unfortunately the PK was set they were overlapping in high all had false positives. And then while it’s true that there have been in the hundreds of studies with Lyrica, some failures. If you look across the results of Lyrica or exactly what we saw, so I don’t what they are talking about.

Phil Nadeau

Okay. That’s…

David Altshuler

I don’t understand like I am in I guess if you noticed sometimes people look at one piece of data, they don’t look at the context of the world. Where you would say then that Lyrica is a placebo for the last 20 years because that Lyrica results were exactly what seem at Lyrica before including the side effects.

Phil Nadeau

Sure.

Unidentified Analyst

I just wanted to follow-up on a question I think that facing the docs based on the discussion with the government as well as just the prices to write this your drug is easier but it’s [indiscernible] cost issue to be ensured this is not so much right from a historical [indiscernible]. So, I am wondering have you engaged or when will you engage the insurers about wherever the pricing is and you can’t sell us and what’s been their response get done to make use right it’s here without giving them like 90% rebate?

Phil Nadeau

The question is, is Vertex going to work with the payers about the pricing?

David Altshuler

Yes. And then the answer to that is, of course, we are – we haven’t filed yet, so there are limits on the conversations we can have regarding the profile of the medicine and pricing, etcetera, so yes. But we – the conversations that we can have at this point, we feel, are very positive and constructive.

Phil Nadeau

In terms of the safety profile that you showed in the Phase 2, can you discuss a bit more detail how it compared to Lyrica and how important is safety and long-term chronic therapy like this?

David Altshuler

Yes. I think it’s important to talk about safety and tolerability because it’s not that we are saying that like Lyrica is a medicine that’s going to kill you, it’s not. I am saying that, I probably shouldn’t say that. We are not saying anything about Lyrica. What we are saying is, it has known side effects if you look at its label and you see them in our study, right. So, you see the weight gain, you see the different side effects that are in there. We don’t see any of them. So, in terms of the safety and tolerability, like there is a positive control, if you want, in the study, which as you see the side effects that are on the label of Lyrica and we don’t see them. Now, again, as a physician, here is a bit of data for you to give my opinion. If you look at people with diabetic peripheral neuropathy, I think by the numbers right, like 70% of them take two medicines. High fraction will take three medicines. There’s constant turnover in the medicines. People were so happy with the medicine. Why do they keep changing it? I’m saying. And so I think the reason is not so much the efficacy, again, the key thing is you have to actually talk to the patients. People don’t feel good on those medicines, generally because of the CNS side effects. And it’s not surprising because they’re CNS depressants like that’s how they work. It’s not like you’re saying, well, that’s really weird. Why would something like I wrap your ankle, why would you feel dizzy. It’s because the medicines were used because they’re CNS depressants.

The press action potential broadly in the brain in the case of that and in the case of opioids, they have these effects throughout the body. So that’s – to me, what’s really striking is we’ve done six studies with VX-548. We also did three with VX-150. The results of our studies are remarkably consistent. I remember people asking us a year ago or 6 months ago, everyone knows the psychiatric studies and pain studies, you often get like two out of three. Would that be good for you? If you saw two out of three, would you be happy. We’re nine out of nine at this point. The results are extreme also highly to nine, including three for VX-150.

Multiple different pain types always anticipate significant, always similar size of effect, always clean safety and tolerability profile. That gives us great confidence. And I guess the question will be, does society want such a medicine. And I guess, I believe they will. And I think the other thing when people think about payers and all that. Just one thing you also – we don’t date on this, so I’m not suggesting we have data. But one of the things that does take time and money is people coming back because they’re like not doing well. So you have to also factor in how many patients come back to see the doctor again because they’re in pain or go to the emergency room because they’re in pain because if you’re able to – concerned about those things. You have to think more than just like the – there’s a total cost of the procedure, there’s how much of branded pain medicine would be and there’s both how well you do in terms of all the other issues we were talking about and patient satisfaction, but also what – do they just go home and do well? Or do they come back?

Phil Nadeau

Maybe just one or two more questions on pain before moving to your base business. In terms of the path forward in neuropathic pain, you’re talking about meeting with the FDA to design a pivotal trial this year, also starting Phase 3 in LSR. So I guess, first, what does the pivotal likely look like? And second, we’ve heard LSR is a tougher indication because it’s part osteoarthritis or can be a part peripheral neuropathic pain. Does that have to succeed? Is that on the critical path? Or can you just get a label on DPA?

David Altshuler

A few different questions there. So the first I go, what’s our goal? And then I’ll talk about LSR and then I’ll talk about…

Phil Nadeau

Perfect.

David Altshuler

With regard to our goal, our goal is a broad PMP label, a broad peripheral neuropathic pain label. And we have not yet had that discussion with the FDA. That’s the discussion we’re going to have.

Phil Nadeau

Does anyone have that label, Lyrica is just DPN.

David Altshuler

Not America – not in America. There’s also no approved medicine for LSR, okay? So the goal is that. And when we met with them about acute pain, we came up with the study design with them, which was one study in bunionectomy, one study in abdominoplasty in this 250-person study. That’s the discussion we want to have with them. This jump or saying, what if LSR doesn’t work? What if we can’t do that? Yes, we could, of course, just do a pivotal trial and just trying to get a label in DPN. But our goal is to get the broad label. This is like 20% of people are DPN with PMP, 40% are LSR and other 40% are a wide variety of things. So we get all of that in one label. That’s our goal.

Now with regard to LSR, LSR is not osteoarthritis, but if you start with back pain, you’re going to have both. So this is the mistake. If you say back pain, I have lower back pain. That could be everything from a strained muscle or tendon to some sort of osteoarthritis to LSR, which is, if you can hold that coffee, please. You have a hole in your spine. The nerve goes through it, okay? It gets pinched somehow. That’s LSR, okay? And it’s a pure neuropathic disease because the nerve is firing. It doesn’t hurt the person. That’s not osteoarthritis. Now if you just take someone that you who has lower back pain, you’re going to have a mess. And if you look at other studies people have done, they tried to treat lower back.

Phil Nadeau

So that’s been the confusion.

David Altshuler

That’s not what we’re doing. In order to get into our trial, you have to have a clinically clear LSR. What does that look like? The distribution of pain when you have one of these pinch nerves is wherever that nerve goes. And for example, sciatica, which is the most common form, which of you made had or known about, is a very funny distribution. So if someone walks into your office, as a doctor and they say, I just were paying, I got acutely, it is on one side of my body, it’s sort of my butt – back on my leg, it goes to the side of my calf and into my toes. That’s sciatica. There’s nothing else that does that because that’s the travel of the nerve. That’s sciatica. So we – that’s the only way you get into our trial. That’s not osteoarthritis.

The osteoarthritis might have been involved in why the nerve is pinched, but that’s not the pain because the pain, if you have like spinal or tendon or muscles back here. So it’s actually very easy if you design the study for LSR, it’s hard if you try and interpret LSR from lower back pain.

Phil Nadeau

Got it. Okay. I do want to touch on a few other aspects of the business. Sure, okay.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Phil Nadeau

Questions about global commercialization of the pain?

David Altshuler

Yes. And the short answer is we’re focused on the U.S. right now for acute pain. We think that there is a huge opportunity there. We would like to demonstrate the value in the U.S. And then we’ll talk about the rest of the world at some other time.

Phil Nadeau

Maybe a few questions on the base business. Your guidance this year seems 8% growth at the midpoint. What are the pushes and pulls in guidance? Could there be upside? Are there risks to hitting that?

Charlie Wagner

Yes. So the guidance for total product revenue, which includes both the CF portfolio and CASGEVY is $10.55 billion to $10.75 billion, 8% at the midpoint, you’re right. Another really strong year. Importantly, that’s roughly $800 million of incremental revenue over last year. So very significant at this scale. We feel confident about it within – in the CF, we’re going to be treating more patients. The growth drivers in CF are patients who initiated medicine last year annualizing. We’re continuing the rollout in the younger age group in 2 to 5.

We are working on reimbursements. There are a handful of smaller countries where we don’t have reimbursements. And of course, we’re preparing for future growth by continuing to pursue an mRNA therapy for those 5,000 patients who don’t benefit from CFTR modulators today. And then, of course, we’ve got Venza, which could help us address the roughly 6,000 patients or so who’ve discontinued one of our medicines for one reason or another. So a strong growth year for CF, strong growth into the future. And I guess, importantly, we did recently raise our estimate of the number of patients with CF in North America, Europe and Australia, to 92,000, roughly 20,000 of those weren’t on our medicine – one of our medicines as of the beginning of the year.

So significant opportunity for growth in CF in 2024 and beyond. And then, of course, CASGEVY, as I mentioned, will contribute to revenue this year and kick off that era of diversification for us there. We’ve commented that we are incredibly excited about the opportunity. We see CASGEVY as a multibillion-dollar product over time. This first year, we’re working on getting the launch right, patient journey is long. There are multiple stages and multiple months in the patient journey. So it will be a gradual build over the course of the year and we look forward to updating people with a few metrics.

Notably, our progress on authorized treatment centers. We don’t see that as a rate limiter. We’re targeting 50 treatment centers in the U.S., 25% in Europe. We have, to date, activated 12 in the U.S., three in Europe and one in the Middle East, and that’s going very quickly now. So we don’t see that as a rate limiter. And overall, we feel very confident about the year, and we’ll update in future quarters as we go.

Phil Nadeau

Maybe one last question. We’re just about out of time. In terms of cystic fibrosis, I think the number one question we get from investors is how quickly will the transition to the bands of triple go. What are Vertex’s thoughts on the rate that you’ll switch people, specifically the switches from TRIKAFTA then?

Charlie Wagner

Yes. And the answer is to be determined. TRIKAFTA is a fantastic medicine. We saw with the launch of TRIKAFTA that the switching from previous generations of medicines, ORKAMBI SIM was instantaneous and complete pretty much but TRIKAFTA is a fantastic medicine and a lot of people are driving significant benefit from it.

That said, we think Venza is a better medicine, and we look forward to educating patients and doctors around the benefits and we know that we can get more patients to carrier levels. And we think that, that is a really exciting opportunity that’s going to be compelling, especially for younger patients. So we’ve not commented on the rate of switching at this point. I guess, importantly, we’re not going to look to drive it per se. All of the switching that’s happened with our previous medicines, and we would expect the case of Venza is really patient and physician driven, and we’re here to support that.

David Altshuler

So one quick statistic is 95% of the people on Vans in this trial, had a sweat chloride below the diagnostic threshold. So the way you get diagnosed with this disease is you show up with symptoms, you have your sweat chloride measure, 95%. That’s in the 6 to 11 group. If you’re a parent and you’re making this decision, why would you put yourself your kid on a medicine that has you like with a level that above that as opposed to below that. That’s just an example. Other people were happy and comfortable we’ll have to decide some people have stopped or whatever. But I think that’s an important statistic in terms of what would you do as a parent.

Phil Nadeau

Makes sense. With that, I think we’re out of time. Thanks for interesting discussion.

David Altshuler

Thank you.

Charlie Wagner

Thanks, Phil.