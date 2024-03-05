Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference Call March 5, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Altshuler - Executive Vice President, Research and Chief Scientific Officer

Charlie Wagner - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Phil Nadeau - TD Cowen

Phil Nadeau

Good morning, and welcome once again to TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Healthcare Conference. I am Phil Nadeau, one of the biotech analysts, and it’s my pleasure to moderate a fireside chat with Vertex, one of the bellwethers of the industry. We have with us today, David Altshuler, the Executive Vice President of Research and CSO as well as Charlie Wagner, the EVP and CFO. I guess I’ll hand it to you guys to give a state of the company overview, what are the challenges, what are the strengths and what does Vertex do over the next 12 to 24 months to create value?

David Altshuler

Yes, Phil, thanks – thanks for hosting. Happy to be back at the conference. We will make some forward-looking statements, so I’d encourage people to take a look at our recent SEC filings. Phil, it’s an incredibly exciting and dynamic time at Vertex right now. Just think back over the last 90 days or so. We’ve had multiple approvals for CASGEVY. We’ve released positive data in our pain program, both in DPN and in acute, we’ve released positive data for our Venza triple combo. We have done our earnings call, reported a great fourth quarter, given strong guidance for the year. It’s been an incredible 90 days. And so where do we go from here as we get into 2024, we look forward to treating more patients with CF with TRIKAFTA, but also preparing for the launch of Venza. We look forward to launching CASGEVY in multiple countries in the U.S., in Europe and in the Middle East. We look forward to more data in the pain program

