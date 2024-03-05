NiseriN/iStock via Getty Images

In May 2023, I started coverage for AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) stock after the company had just been eliminated from the FTUAS (Future Tactical Unmanned Aerial System) program. At the time, I saw the elimination as a risk to sustained growth for the company and combined with the high EV/EBITDA relative to peers, I put a hold rating on AVAV stock. The stock, however, has performed well, gaining 84% vs. a 22.7% return for the broader markets.

In July 2023, I accepted the elevated EV/EBITDA for drone makers and flipped from a hold to buy rating for AeroVironment shares and the stock has performed since then with a 75% return outperforming the 15.6% market return. In December 2023, I lifted my AVAV price target from $131 to $154 and at the time of writing the stock is trading at $169, exceeding my price target. In this report, I will be analyzing AeroVironment's most recent quarterly results and assess whether there is any upside remaining for the stock.

AeroVironment: Sales Hit A $180 million Baseline

Initially, my concern was that, with the elimination from the FTUAS competition, growth prospects for AeroVironment would be quite limited. However, the company is seeing strong demand for its unmanned and loitering ammunition solutions, and hence my concern might not have been completely justified. We also see that average revenues have grown significantly. In the first three quarters of FY2023, sales were around $120 million, and they are now averaging over $173 million, providing more than 45% growth. Combined with the guidance that AeroVironment provided, it seems that a revenue level of $180 million is the new baseline for the company.

MacCready Works, one of the three reporting segments of AeroVironment and specializing in High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems, saw its revenues decrease by 13% to $15.6 million. The decline was partially driven by the US government operating under a Continuing Resolution which has delayed customer-funded R&D resulting in an $8.1 million loss compared to a $0.4 million gain a year earlier.

The Loitering Munition segment saw a sharp increase in sales from $24 million to $57.7 million. The 140% increase in revenues reflects higher global demand for LMS solutions and resupply for the US Department of Defense. Segment profits improved from a $0.1 million loss to a $7.6 million gain. Unmanned Systems revenues climbed from $92.3 million to $113.3 million, representing a 23% increase driven by higher sales of the Jump 20 vertical take-off and landing UAV for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions and higher unmanned ground vehicle sales. Little over a quarter of the revenue growth was driven by the acquisition of Tomahawk Robotics. UMS segment profits increased from $11.8 million to $20.4 million.

Overall, revenues grew nearly 40% and gross margins improved from 34% last year to 36% this year. The improvement was driven by higher product sales that boast a higher margin than the services while services margins improved from 21% to 35%. Due to the higher share of the Loitering Munition sales in the product sales mix, the gross margins for the product declined from 40% to 36%.

AeroVironment Guides Up For Fiscal 2024

In Q4 FY23, AeroVironment guided for $630 million to $660 million in sales, indicating 19% revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA of $110 million to $120 million or 28% growth. Since then, the revenue guidance has increased to between $700 million and $710 million, indicating 30% revenue growth for the year and adjusted EBITDA of between $122 million and $127 million providing 38% growth at the mid-point. Sequentially, the revenue guide has increased by $15 million at the low bound and $5 million at the high bound while the lower bound of the adjusted EBITDA range has increased by $3 million. AeroVironment is essentially guiding for a stronger year with a strong revenue guidance of $185 million for the fourth quarter, indicating the third consecutive quarter with sales exceeding $180 million.

Is AeroVironment Stock Still A Buy?

Q3 2024 results beat analyst estimates by $14.5 million in revenues and by $0.29 in core earnings per share, sending the stock prices nearly 30% higher. The big question is, of course, whether there's additional upward pressure on the stock price or whether the stock is now fully valued. While I believe that the company has strong prospects as is also evident in its funding backlog jumping 12% to over $460 million, I do think that the company is valued quite richly with 2024 and 2025 earnings in mind relative to the already elevated median EV/EBITDA for the company. As a result, I am downgrading the stock to hold from buy with a $190 price target.

Conclusion: AeroVironment Performs Well, But Stock Is A Hold

While I have little doubt that demand will drive future sales and more so in the loitering munition segment driven by demand for the Switchblade, I do think that today's jump in share prices stretches the EV/EBITDA to an extent that is harder to justify as AeroVironment's long-term EV/EBITDA multiple is already significantly higher than that of peers in the aerospace and industry group. I would not say that there's no hope as 2026 earnings do provide further upside, but the valuation with 2024 and 2025 earnings appears to be somewhat stretched and perhaps more rewarding entry points will present themselves eventually to optimize potential gains for investors by not stepping in too early. At the same time, a continued bullish move for the markets of AeroVironment stock could see the stock price push toward $190, which would provide another 14% upside. As a result, I feel comfortable with a hold rating and a higher price target. What will be interesting to see is how the company will use its excess cash that will cumulate as debt has reached manageable levels. Any indication that the company will look to return value to shareholders could provide an upside to 2024-2025 price targets.