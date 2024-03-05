Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
How To Save For Retirement Using The Income Compounder Approach

Mar. 05, 2024
Summary

  • Over one third of Americans earning over $200,000 per year live paycheck to paycheck and have less than $2,000 in savings.
  • 10,000 Americans per day are reaching retirement age, with the number of older adults set to double by 2050.
  • Many Americans do not know how much they have saved for retirement and struggle to cover unexpected expenses. Planning for retirement is crucial.
"If you buy things you do not need, soon you will have to sell things you need."

— Warren Buffett

A recent post from Forbes Advisor stated that more than one third of Americans who earn more than $200,000 per

Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FSK, OCCI, CCIF, RIV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

For those who may be skeptical of my methods and recommendations, I received this feedback from one of my followers who connected with me on LinkedIn:

Damon, Thanks for accepting my connection invite. If you're ever in upstate New York let me know so I can buy you dinner. I'll use my dividends from ACP or CLM or CRF or CCIF or OCCI or FSCO to pick up the check. Everyone of your picks I've bought have worked out very well for me. Thank you!!!!
TwoChickens&aPig
Good stuff Damon. Many thanks!
Mercouger
FSK, JAAA, JBBB, and CLOA in a ROTH on drip.
Just my thoughts.
@Mercouger depends on your goals and timeline, risk tolerance, etc. That is a high concentration in CLOs though. I would think more diversification would help.
The Dividend Collectuh
Great article Damon 💵📉
