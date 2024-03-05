Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Citi 2024 Global Property CEO Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 05, 2024 3:23 PM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
144.99K Followers

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Citi 2024 Global Property CEO Conference March 5, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Fox - CEO

Brooks Gordon - Head of Asset Management

Conference Call Participants

Smedes Rose - Citi

Smedes Rose

All right. Welcome to Citi's 2024 Global Property CEO Conference. I'm Smedes Rose of Citi Research. We're pleased to have with us W. P. Carey and Jason Fox, CEO. This session is for Citi clients only, if media or other individuals are on the line, please disconnect now.

Disclosures are available on the webcast and at the AV desk. For those of you in the room or on the webcast, you can go to live qa.com, enter code GPC24 to submit any questions. If you don't want to raise your hand or if you're here in the room, you're obviously welcome to, use one of the many mics that we have available.

Jason, I'm going to turn it over to you to give, introduce us to who's with you from the company, give us a few opening remarks on W. P. Carey, and then what I'd like you to do is segue into kind of your top two or three reasons why you think investors should be buying the stock today, and then we'll go into some Q&A. Thank you for being here.

Jason Fox

Sure. Thank you for hosting us and thanks to you all for joining. With me today is Jeremiah Gregory, who heads up Capital Markets with us. We've also included Brooks Gordon today, who's our Global Head of Asset Management. Again, thanks for having us.

So quickly on W. P. Carey, we are a global net lease REIT, been around since 1973 with a total enterprise value of, in the low $20 billion range and we primarily focus on sale leasebacks. The portfolio is

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About WPC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on WPC

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.