Who's Investing In Mission-Critical Cell Tower REITs?

You don’t need to be an AT&T Inc. (T) customer to know what happened with its service the other week.

It made national news across all the big platforms. For its part, CNN’s first piece on the topic, “5 Things to Know About the Massive AT&T Network Outage,” explained how:

“Tens of thousands of Americans had trouble making phone calls, sending texts, reaching emergency services or even accessing the internet on Thursday [February 22] because of a nearly 12-hour AT&T network outage. “And at least one police department reported that its 911 line was briefly flooded with people dialing to see if their calls would go through from their cell phones.”

Again, you probably already heard all about that. And you definitely don’t need to be told how:

“The alarm over an outage of a major cell network that at one point affected more than 70,000 customers is understandable. “People have become deeply reliant on their cell phones for keeping in touch with work and family, getting directions, accessing the internet and doing two-factor authentication for website logins – not to mention more serious tasks like calling for help when in danger.”

With all due respect to CNN, that information was absolutely pointless to explain. It’s so obvious, it goes without saying.

In which case, you could make the argument that I didn’t need to list it, either.

But hopefully the point I’m driving toward about cell tower real estate investment trusts ((REITs)) will more than make up for it.

My AT&T Experience – And I Did Pay My Bill

It’s important to note that some Consumer Cellular, T-Mobile US (TMUS), UScellular, and Verizon Communications (VZ) customers were affected, too. But it was overwhelmingly AT&T’s problem.

Personally, I’ve got the whole bundle through AT&T: TV, phone, Internet. My plan includes my wife’s phone and three others for the kiddos still living with us.

Still, I was across the country when the whole kerfuffle happened.

Outages, it seems, were highest in Houston, San Antonio, Austin, Chicago, New York, Miami, Dallas, Atlanta, and Indianapolis. I don’t think there were any major reports of issues on the West Coast, where I happened to be.

There was, however, at least one reported issue in northwestern South Carolina. I know this because I got a text from my wife asking whether I’d paid the phone bill.

Which, for the record, I had. Yet that didn’t keep my youngest daughter, AJ, from losing reception.

She’s still in high school, so I guess that isn’t the biggest catastrophe to hit the United States by most standards. But I would still like her to have the ability to communicate with my wife and me. Plus, again…

I paid my bill. Which means she should have had service.

AT&T’s “initial review” of the incident “indicates it was due to the application and execution of an incorrect process used while working to expand our network, not a cyber-attack.” The company then went on to toot its own horn with this:

“We are investing billions to grow our network and deliver an exceptional customer experience. This is both a point of pride and a challenge that always requires care and focus.”

Insert whatever comments you want to there. You won’t be alone. In fact, the state of New York already has prosecutors pursuing an investigation into what really happened.

We’ll see what they find.

The Case for Cell Tower REITs

You can make the case that the New York government is grandstanding by investigating AT&T’s outage. And maybe it is.

But what happened to cell service that day was a very big deal, nonetheless. To quote CNN again, remember that people are “deeply reliant on their cell phones.”

This makes every part of the communication chain crucial to our modern way of life… including cell tower REITs that convey that communication back and forth. As I write in REITs for Dummies, this reality isn’t “expected to change anytime soon.”

Far from it.

“If anything, the expanding reach and quality of mobile broadband continues to drive worldwide demand for mobile interactions, real-time data and video, a growing number of smart devices, and a wide range of internet of things ('IOT') applications.”

Their structure and application are simple, based on the premise that:

“Wireless devices such as basic phones, smartphones, tablets, TVs, and connected cars and appliances all contain radios. These radios transmit data over the air via wireless spectrum to cell sites that are often placed high atop towers. The message is then transferred to the core network and on toward the appropriate end user’s location via the nearest tower.”

Now, cell tower REITs and other cell tower companies don’t actually provide or maintain that intermediary equipment. They simply provide space for it.

Then again, without that space, companies like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile wouldn’t be able to do what they do. That’s why the cell tower REITs fall into the “essential infrastructure” category.

As such, they have an automatic lot to offer in terms of stability – on top of what’s typically afforded under the REIT structure. That’s why I think it’s important to explore the three cell tower REITs listed in the U.S. today.

American Tower Corporation (AMT)

This company is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the development, ownership, and management of multitenant communications real estate.

AMT was formed in 1995 and is currently the largest publicly traded cell tower REIT with a market cap of approximately $94.0 billion.

As of the end of 3Q-23, its portfolio was comprised of approximately 225,000 communications assets spread across 25 countries, including roughly 43,000 U.S. and Canada cell towers, more than 180,000 international cell towers, approximately 1,700 distributed antenna systems, and 28 highly interconnected data centers located within the United States.

AMT is a global REIT that provides digital connectivity in major markets across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. In addition to the United States, the company has operations in Spain, Uganda, South Africa, Peru, Philippines, Nigeria, Niger, Paraguay, New Zealand, Canada, Kenya, India, Mexico, Ghana, France, Germany, Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica, Brazil, Burkina Faso, Argentina, Bangladesh, and Australia.

AMT - IR

American Tower’s customers are made up of businesses that provide communications through wireless technologies, including media broadcast, mobile network operators, and broadband providers.

When measured by 3Q 2023 property revenues, its largest customer is T-Mobile at 17%, followed by AT&T and Verizon, which make up 13% and 12% of its Q3 '23 property revenues respectively.

AMT generated approximately 45% of its Q3 '23 revenue from its international markets and derived roughly 8% of its revenues from its data centers in the third quarter.

The company’s leases typically include an initial term of 5-10 years (non-cancellable) and generally have 5-year extension options. Escalators are embedded in its leases with its typical U.S. lease having fixed escalators that average 3% annually, while its international leases typically have escalators tied to local inflation.

Only 6% of its lease renewals need to be addressed in 2024, while the majority (73%) of its lease renewals are scheduled after 2027.

AMT - IR

American Tower released its full-year 2023 earnings results in February and reported total operating revenues of $11.1 billion, compared to total operating revenues of $10.7 billion during 2022.

FFO during 2023 came in at $4.6 billion while in 2022 FFO was reported at $5.3 billion. Adjusted FFO (“AFFO”) for the year was reported at $4.6 billion, or $9.87 per share, compared with AFFO of $4.5 billion, or AFFO of $9.76 per share in 2022.

The company also provided an update on its leverage and balance sheet and reported a net leverage ratio (Net debt / Adj EBITDA) of 5.2x and total liquidity of approximately $9.6 million at the end of 2023.

In the earnings release Steven Vondran, AMT’s Chief Executive Officer, stated that:

“Looking to 2024 and beyond, technology evolutions such as 5G, AI and the requirement for more distributed compute workloads are expected to drive tremendous demand for our communications infrastructure assets.”

AMT provided its initial 2024 guidance with its earnings release. At the midpoint, property revenue is expected to increase by 1.3%, adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase by 0.7%, and total AFFO is expected to increase by 4.8%.

On a per share basis, AFFO is expected to range between $10.21 to $10.45, representing an estimated 4.7% year-over-year growth rate at the midpoint.

AMT - IR

Over the last decade, American Tower has been a growth machine. Since 2014, the company has delivered an average AFFO growth rate of 10.25% and an average dividend growth rate of 19.48%.

Additionally, analysts expect AFFO per share to increase by 5% in 2024, and then increase by 7% and 11% in the years 2025 and 2026 respectively.

AMT pays a 3.20% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 65.35%. The stock currently trades at a P/AFFO of 20.28x, compared to its 10-year average AFFO multiple of 22.70x.

We rate American Tower a Buy.

FAST Graphs

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)

Crown Castle is a cell tower REIT that owns, operates, and leases shared communications infrastructure throughout the United States.

CCI has a market cap of approximately $48.4 billion and a portfolio made up of over 40,000 cell towers, approximately 115,000 small cells, and roughly 85,000 route miles of fiber.

In order to complement its share communications infrastructure and provide a full array of solutions, the cell tower REIT offers ancillary services related to its towers such as site development, zoning and permitting, and equipment installation.

One feature that distinguishes CCI from American Tower is that CCI only has investments within the U.S., while AMT has a global portfolio with investments across 25 countries.

CCI exclusively focuses on the U.S. communications infrastructure market as the company believes it offers an attractive total return with a lower risk profile, when compared to investing internationally.

As of its most recent update, CCI’s tenant contracts had a W.A. remaining life of approximately 6 years which represents future cash inflows of roughly $39 billion.

CCI - IR

CCI looks to provide access to its share communications infrastructure through a variety of long-term contracts including a traditional lease, sublease, license, and service agreements. Moreover, the company looks to increase its revenues and profitability by adding multiple tenants to each tower.

Cell towers in general have a scale advantage, in that many tenants can be added to the same tower with little incremental cost, increasing the tower’s revenue and profitability as more tenants are added.

For its towers, CCI estimates an initial (single-tenant) asset yield between 3% and 4%. For a tower with 2 tenants the asset yield increases to the high single digits, and with 3 tenants the asset yield increases to the mid-teens.

At the end of 2023, the number of tenants on each of CCI’s towers averaged around 2.5.

CCI - IR

It's also worth noting that Activist investor Elliott Investment Management and former Crown Castle CEO Ted Miller are involved in a battle for control over the cell tower REIT.

Both activists agree that CCI should sell its fiber business, however, there's disagreement over the extent of Elliott's ownership stake in the company.

As we will discuss below, analysts are forecasting muted growth over the next few years.

In January the company released its full-year 2023 operating results and reported site rental revenues during the year of $6.5 billion, a 4% increase when compared to site rental revenues of $6.3 billion in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 2%, from $4.3 billion in 2022 to $4.4 billion in 2023 and total AFFO increased by $77 million, or 2% to $3.3 billion in 2023.

On a per share basis, AFFO was reported at $7.55 in 2023, compared to AFFO per share of $7.38 in 2022, representing a 2% year-over-year increase.

In December 2023, the company issued $1.5 billion of fixed rate debt with a W.A. interest rate of 5.7% and ended the year with approximately 90% fixed rate debt with limited maturities in 2024.

The company’s total debt has a W.A. term to maturity of approximately 8 years and at the end of 2023, CCI reported more than $6.0 billion of liquidity available to it under its credit revolver.

Additionally, the company provided full year 2024 guidance with site rental billings expected to come in between $5,740.0 and $5,780.0 million, AFFO expected to come in between $2,980.0 and $3,030.0 million, and AFFO per share expected during 2024 to range between $6.85 and $6.97 per share.

CCI - IR

Since 2016, Crown Castle has had an average AFFO growth rate of 4.49% and an average dividend growth rate of 8.16%.

Analysts expect AFFO per share to fall by -8% in 2023 and fall by -2% in 2025 before returning to growth in 2026 with AFFO per share expected to increase by 3%.

CCI pays a 5.64% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 82.91% and trades at a P/AFFO of 14.91x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 21.14x.

We rate Crown Castle a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)

SBAC is a cell tower REIT that owns and operates shared wireless communications infrastructure including cell towers, distributed antenna systems, rooftops, and small cells. In addition to its operations in the U.S., the company also owns and operates towers in South and Central America, Canada, the Philippines, Tanzania, and South Africa.

Collectively, SBAC’s communication assets are referred to as “towers” or “sites.” The company operates through 2 primary business segments which include site leasing and site development.

Through its site leasing business the company engages in leasing antenna space on its multi-tenant towers to wireless service providers on a long-term basis.

Through its site development business, the company assists wireless carriers to develop and maintain their own wireless service networks.

SBAC’s site leasing business is its main business line and made up 97.4% of its total segment operating profit during 2023.

At the end of 2023, the company’s communications portfolio consisted of 39,618 sites, including 17,487 domestic sites and 22,131 international sites.

SBAC - IR

SBAC’s primary tenants include leading wireless carriers such T-Mobile, AT&T, and Verizon. At the end of 2023, T-Mobile made up 32.5% of the company’s total revenue, AT&T made up 19.5%, and Verizon made up 14.6% of SBAC’s total revenue in 2023.

In addition to the “Big 4” wireless service providers, SBAC also leases its antenna space to smaller carriers including Liberty Technologies, Tigo, Digicel, Telkom, and Vodacom.

SBAC - IR

In February, the company released its fourth quarter 2023 operating results and reported site leasing revenue during 4Q-23 of $636.1 million, compared to site leasing revenue of $609.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Total AFFO for the quarter was reported at $365.7 million, compared to total AFFO of $340.7 million during 4Q-22.

AFFO per share in 4Q-23 was reported at $3.37, compared to AFFO per share of $3.12 during 4Q-22, representing an AFFO per share growth rate of roughly 8.0%.

The company provided full year guidance for 2024 and expects site leasing revenues to range between $2,529.0 million and $2,549.0 million.

AFFO is expected to come in between $1,433.0 million and $1,473.0 million, and AFFO per share in 2024 is expected to come in between $13.15 and $13.51.

SBAC - IR

Since 2016 SBAC has had an average AFFO growth rate of 8.37%. Analysts expect modest AFFO growth over the next several years with AFFO projected to increase by 2% in 2024 and then by 1% in both 2025 and 2026.

The company converted to a REIT in 2016 and started paying a dividend in 2019. Since initiating its dividend, the company has had an average dividend growth rate of 54.55%.

This average looks to be inflated by the dividend growth of 151.35% between 2019 and 2020. However, even without factoring in the dividend growth between 2019 and 2020 the company has had an average dividend growth rate of 21.07% since 2021.

The stock pays a 1.88% dividend yield that is well covered with a 2023 AFFO payout ratio of 25.99% and trades at a P/AFFO of 15.86x, compared to its average AFFO multiple of 23.40x.

We rate SBA Communications a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

Mission Critical, You Say?

I purposely used the words "mission critical" in the title hoping that some satellite lover would drop a comment below regarding the threat to cell tower REITs.

Of course, as you know, I'm not expert in the tower sector, but I dialed up someone who is - Jennifer Fritzsche, former Senior Equity Analyst at Wells Fargo Securities (for 25 years).

She was a managing director and analyst, covering the telco, cable and communications infrastructure industries and she now works for Greenhill, an independent investment bank focused on providing financial advice globally on significant mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, and financings.

Here's what she had to say,

So any discussion or any sentence, any word association game you play with the word 5G, you have to use the word latency. And latency can only be deployed by a careful and non-moving, engineered layout. And so, where I think satellites, and this is not to say that satellites don't have their place. Who am I to question Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos? I think they will. But I think it's going to be more in the rural broadband space, where there just is not...It's hard to imagine, but in those fly-over states, there's still some old dial up. And that just isn't going to cut it. And so when people mention the digital divide, satellites in these rural flyover state areas they're going to very much have their place. But when you talk about wireless and the data consumption, and you bring in things like virtual reality, autonomous cars, latency is critical. And that is where the exact data points, and in fact if physics work, satellites just aren't going to cut it for that opportunity."

So yes, cell towers are mission critical, and I will continue to make them a mission critical part of my investment portfolio.

"Data Duel"

