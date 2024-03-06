Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Who's Investing In Mission-Critical Cell Tower REITs?

Mar. 06, 2024 7:00 AM ETAMT, CCI, SBAC13 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • AT&T Inc. experienced a major network outage that affected tens of thousands of customers, highlighting the reliance on cell phones for communication.
  • Cell tower real estate investment trusts, or REITs, play a crucial role in providing the infrastructure for wireless communication.
  • American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications are three cell tower REITs worth considering for investment due to their stability and potential for growth.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

5G Network Tower On Farmland

Thurtell

You don’t need to be an AT&T Inc. (T) customer to know what happened with its service the other week.

It made national news across all the big platforms. For its part, CNN’s first piece on the topic, “5

Sign Up For A FREE 2-Week Trial

Join iREIT® on Alpha today... for more in-depth research on REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. You'll get more articles throughout the week, and access to our Ratings Tracker with buy/sell recommendations on all the stocks we cover. Plus unlimited access to our multi-year Archive of articles. 

Here are more of the features available to you. And there's nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial. Just click this link.

Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated


And this offer includes a FREE copy of my new book, REITs for Dummies!

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
116.01K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMT, CCI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (13)

Lawrence Dickman profile picture
Lawrence Dickman
Today, 8:00 AM
Comments (4.01K)
I'm still waiting for one of them to put a tower on my property. The rent payments will pay my property taxes and most of my utilities. :)
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:07 AM
Comments (78.58K)
@Lawrence Dickman I have 1 tower lease and 2 billboard leases (OUT). Nice dividends!

Thanks for reading and have a great day!
S
Strawman2
Today, 7:58 AM
Comments (393)
@Brad Thomas ... with both parties wanting to sell CCI's fiber business, that means a divy cut is in the works, Ted Miller already states this. I believe he said in the $4.62 range. your thoughts on this.
seekingalpha.com/...
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:14 AM
Comments (78.58K)
@Strawman2 Thank you, I plan to reach out to Ted Miller this week.

All the best
J
Jeffrey888
Today, 7:54 AM
Comments (1.06K)
"With all due respect to CNN, that information was absolutely pointless to explain"

CNN explained in one short sentence.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:14 AM
Comments (78.58K)
@Jeffrey888 Glad you liked it ;)

All the best
B
BTM
Today, 7:37 AM
Comments (1.55K)
CCI has poor management and that has not corrected. Not sure this is investible until new and competent management is in place.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:14 AM
Comments (78.58K)
@BTM We have assigned high risk rating. All the best
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 7:13 AM
Comments (3.87K)
CCI gave me a terrible haircut
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:16 AM
Comments (78.58K)
@Pablo I get it. I've always liked AMT for its more reliable growth and DC exposure. Thanks for reading and have a great day.
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 7:18 AM
Comments (3.87K)
@Brad Thomas Agree. Thanks
grayhat profile picture
grayhat
Today, 7:29 AM
Comments (1.79K)
@Pablo Give it a year or so, it will grow in nice!!!!!1
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMT--
American Tower Corporation
CCI--
Crown Castle Inc.
SBAC--
SBA Communications Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.