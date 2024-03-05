Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment

Investment Thesis

I believe heading into FY 2025 (and post Q4 2024), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) has the setup to be a strong buy, led by their focus on AI enhancements, with upside possible in places like the intersection AR/VR technology in their workplace.

Their stronger than expected Q4 earnings, driven by a steady increase in enterprise revenue and strategic product developments, underpins Zoom's continued strong market position in the video conferencing market, with market share hovering around 57%, allowing them to maintain strong gross margins. I was also particularly excited by their announcement of a $1.5 billion share repurchase program.

Strategically, I believe Zoom has navigated these competitive pressures well, particularly from Microsoft Teams, by leveraging AI innovations such as complementary AI powered meeting note-taking features, which underscores its adaptability to evolving work trends (reasons for why Zoom can be used even in an office meeting setting). The emphasis on enhancing user experiences is helping reinforce Zoom's commitment to maintaining its market leadership.

Furthermore, the integration with cutting-edge AR/VR technologies, through partnerships with historically Meta and now the Apple Vision Pro, positions Zoom to capitalize on the burgeoning VR market in North America. This market is expected to see significant growth, offering Zoom new avenues for expansion and innovation. Given the solid financial outlook, strategic investments, and continuous innovation, Zoom is well-poised for future success, making it a compelling investment opportunity.

Q4 Recap

Zoom's Q4 2024 earnings out performed analyst expectations, underscoring the company's robust performance and strategic foresight. The company reported an impressive total revenue of $1.146 billion, which represented a 3% year-over-year increase (Q4 Earnings Call). This figure was about $16 million above the upper end of their original guidance​​. The video conferencing software maker’s EPS of $1.42 exceeded expectations by $0.27 and beat revenue estimates by $15.48 million.

I believe a significant highlight from the earnings call was their growth in enterprise revenue, which saw a 5% increase year-over-year and now constitutes 58% of the total revenue, up from 57% a year ago. I really like Zoom's deepening penetration into the enterprise sector, further evidenced by a 3% growth in the number of enterprise customers to approximately 220,400 and something I think provides more long term stability to their revenue. Zoom’s focus on expanding its high-value customer (enterprise) base is evident as well in Q4, with a 10% year-over-year increase in customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12-month revenue​​.

Kelly Steckelberg, CFO of Zoom, highlighted the company's financial discipline and strong finish to FY '24, with enterprise revenue growing by 9% overall and free cash flow surging by 24%.

In my opinion, (and of note) Non-GAAP gross margin for Q4 stood at 79.2%, slightly lower than the 79.8% of the previous year, primarily due to investments in the AI Companion, but still significantly stronger than the sector median I could find (48.87%).

Regardless, Zoom expects to improve its gross margin towards a long-term target of 80%.

Finally, deferred revenue at the end of the period was $1.27 billion, down approximately 3% from the previous year but still 3 percentage points better than the high end of the range provided last quarter​​. Zoom’s founder Eric Yuan emphasized the company's culture of delivering happiness and their laser focus on mission, indicating my strong belief in the company's future commitment to driving customer value through AI-driven innovation and a unified AI-first solution.

Outlook

I believe Zoom's financial outlook for FY 2025 reflects a more conservative approach, driven by the anticipation of new product launches in the second half of the fiscal year, and not counting on their new, substantial $1.5 billion share repurchase program for EPS growth in the guidance they provided. For Q1 FY 2025, Zoom expects revenue of approximately $1.125 billion, representing about 1.8% year-over-year growth, with non-GAAP operating income somewhere in between $410 million to $415 million (Q4 Earnings Call). Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) outlook is set at $1.18 to $1.20, based on around 316 million shares outstanding​​.

For the entire fiscal year, the company forecasts revenue to reach around $4.6 billion, which would translate to approximately 1.6% year-over-year growth. This expectation sets Q2 as the anticipated low point from a year-over-year growth perspective, with growth reaccelerating after. The company expects non-GAAP operating income to come in between $1.72 billion and $1.73 billion, reflecting an operating margin of about 37.5%.

Management forecasts EPS for FY 2025 between $4.85 and $4.88, based on (and this is the key) ~321 million shares outstanding​​. The share buyback program is estimated to remove about 7% of these shares outstanding, however, according to estimates analysts provided on the Q4 earnings call as part of a question series, meaning we should be able to raise this estimate.

Acquisitions and AI Upside

While guidance was conservative (especially on EPS since there will be a buyback program), I think there is ample room for management to find under-utilized avenues for growth. One example is in their strategic acquisitions & hires in the AI space.

One example is their acquisition of Solvvy, a conversational AI platform for customer support. Solvvy helps expand Zoom's capabilities in advanced customer service solutions. Before the acquisition, Solvvy had established itself as a leading conversational AI platform. For now, Zoom has offered a host of AI services for free with an existing Zoom subscription. This helps them stay with their leading market share.

Zoom is also being disciplined in its development of large language models (partnering vs. developing one in-house). In the last fiscal year, they forged a partnership with Anthropic to integrate their LLM, Claude, into the Zoom platform. Anthropic is a leader in the development of LLMs, launching Claude 3 (which in some tests is performing better than OpenAI’s GPT4) just as I was writing this piece.

Beyond this, partnerships and acquisitions aren’t the only ways Zoom is making sure they stay on the cutting edge of Artificial Intelligence. At the Morgan Stanley TMT conference, Zoom’s CFO noted that the company recently hired a new CTO, Xuedong Huang, who was one of the authors of Co-Pilot while he was at Microsoft. In my opinion, it's hard to get a better person involved at Zoom to help maximize their AI enablement within their products.

AR/VR Upside

I believe Zoom's developments integrating AR/VR into the workplace, particularly through its existing partnership with Meta, and their integration with Apple Vision Pro, well positions the company to capitalize on demand for immersive remote work experiences (one of the places I believe the company can do well in the face of some returning to office).

Zoom’s launch of their new app specifically designed for Apple Vision Pro introduces an innovative way to conduct hybrid collaborations more immersively. I believe this app not only enhances video conferencing by blending it seamlessly with users' physical environments, but it also introduces unique features such as 3D object sharing and real-world pinning of meeting participants, providing a more connected and inclusive meeting experience​​. This is one of the key value propositions

Users have reported the device's ability to project the physical environment with such clarity that it feels almost indistinguishable from direct sight. This level of immersion could redefine remote collaboration, making virtual interactions feel more natural and less disjointed​​.

This Market Will Be Valuable to Zoom In The Long Run

Zoom's AR/VR ventures, especially through collaborations with Meta and Apple Vision Pro, tap into a burgeoning VR market in North America, which led globally with a 31.22% share in 2022. The VR market is anticipated to expand from $25.11 billion in 2023 to $165.91 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 31.0%, powered by sectors including gaming, healthcare, and entertainment. This growth is driven by the increasing application of VR technologies across various industries, showcasing significant potential for Zoom's integration into AR/VR spaces​​. I believe wherever AR/VR hardware is being used, Zoom will likely be a core part of video conferencing, so users in different locations can experience AI/VR experiences simultaneously.

Valuation

I believe Zoom trades at a conservative P/E ratio due to lower growth forecasts from management for FY 2025 (compared to some other AI plays). The company is forecasting top line growth in the low single digits (roughly 1.6%) based on the Q4 call which is below both the estimates for both the VR market (31.22% annually) and the information technology sector as whole (6.48%) for the next 4 quarters.

Consequently, the company sports a forward P/E ratio of 14.45, scoring an A- by the Seeking Alpha Quant rating system, which is below the sector median of 25.24 by 42.74%.

Like I mentioned before, however, I think the company is being conservative in its growth estimates given the unique value they are bringing with AI enablement into their products and the opportunity for them to do a strategic acquisition. I believe any positive shift in organic or inorganic growth, or AI trends, could prompt a re-rating to a higher P/E ratio as investors start to price in these new markets they can grow in. Meanwhile, Zoom's robust margins and financial standing offer solid support as well, with just $48.31 million in total company debt.

If the company could see their growth rate accelerate to the sector median of 6.48%, I think they deserve to trade at a sector forward P/E ratio as well. If the video conferencing giant could see its forward P/E ratio converge on the sector median P/E, the company could see its shares appreciate almost 75% higher (74.67%) than their current share price.

This does not factor in Zoom’s $1.5 billion share buyback program, or the fact that the company’s gross profit margin is already 55.90% higher than the sector median at 76.19%.

Risks

I believe Zoom faces two main risks: the first is the continual return to office trend which has meant that less people have a day to day need for video conferencing software like Zoom. The second is any market share encroachment by competitors like Microsoft Teams.

To be honest, when I first started researching Zoom, I was far more worried about the return to office trend. Reading through the Q4 conference call brought me more clarity and I now feel more confident about the company’s ability to handle changing workplace trends.

For example, big companies like JPMorgan Chase have been some of the main drivers pushing a return to office mandate on their employees. Nonetheless, large enterprise revenue is where Zoom is actually seeing some of their strongest growth, with revenue growing here at 5% year over year.

Similarly, on the surface, while I have been worried about competition encroaching on Zoom, I think there is strong evidence that the video conferencing company can continue to hold market share against Microsoft Teams. In an interview with Jim Cramer last week, CFO Kelly Steckelberg emphasized just that saying “our customers tell us they prefer zoom over Microsoft teams.”

Takeaway

I believe Zoom stands out as a compelling investment opportunity with its strategic focus on AI technology and AR/VR innovations to help enhance their customer’s experience. In the face of a return to office trend in many parts of the world meaning less reasons to use video conferencing, the company's robust performance with strong Q4 earnings results, along with significant developments in AI and AR/VR spaces, makes the stock appear cheap in my opinion at only 14.45 times forward earnings. The strategic $1.5 billion share repurchase program and conservative FY 2025 outlook highlight catalysts that could help push the stock higher.

Despite facing competitive pressures, particularly from Microsoft Teams, Zoom's adaptation through complementary features like AI note-taking and its emphasis on enhancing user experience in remote and hybrid work environments demonstrate their business model’s resilience.

Considering the growing VR market in North America and Zoom's expansion into AR/VR through partnerships with Meta and Apple Vision Pro, the company is well-positioned to leverage emerging technologies for future growth. With its strong financial foundation, strategic investments, and continuous innovation, Zoom is poised for continued success. After considering the conservative financial outlook, share buybacks, and opportunities in both AR and AI, I think Zoom is a strong buy.