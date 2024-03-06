I'm love photography and art. This is me.

Introduction

Since the start of interest rate hikes, I've been building out my REIT holdings in my portfolio, taking advantage of the opportunity Mr. Market has given us investors. While building out current positions, I've also been searching for new REITs, particularly to add to my Roth. One REIT that peaked my interest is Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY). In this article, I'll discuss some things that makes Getty Realty attractive and why they may be the perfect addition to your basket of REITs.

Who Is Getty Realty?

Unlike other retail peers, GTY has a much higher concentration of convenience stores and automotive retail. They also have a large concentration in car washes. Some of their tenants you may be familiar with, like 7-Eleven, BP (BP), Circle K, and Zips Car Wash.

GTY investor presentation

Most of their portfolio is located throughout the Northeast with 1,098 properties across 40 states. New York and Washington, D.C. account for most of their annualized base rent at 16% and 7% respectively. This may be worrisome to some investors as Getty is heavily concentrated in the Northeast unlike some peers who elect to invest in the fast-growing Sun Belt states.

However, Getty does have a presence in fast-growing cities like Las Vegas, Denver, Austin, San Antonio, Phoenix, and Dallas. All these account for only 2.5% of ABR, but in my opinion this is great because this means the REIT has much more room to expand its footprint as these cities continue to experience growth in the coming years. Roughly 67% of GTY's portfolio is concentrated in convenience & gas with 17% focused on car washes.

GTY investor presentation

And while car washes are not necessarily recession resistant like grocery, home improvement, or automotive stores, the car wash industry is doing well. Matter of fact, the industry is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6.7% over the next 7 years. A lot of this is driven by advances in technology and consumer changing habits.

carwash.com

Let's be honest, how many of us still get out a bucket and hose and wash our automobiles? Maybe some but many prefer to go to that drive-thru car wash down the street. One reason may be because it takes a lot less of our time to do so. And like the saying goes, time is money. And to be honest I don't see this changing anytime soon.

Their car wash concentration may be something that turns investors off about Getty Realty. I know Agree Realty's (ADC) CEO, Joey Agree is a stickler for investing in investment-grade tenants that are resistant to economic downturns. And car washes are something that can be quite the opposite.

Consumers often use disposable income when it comes to things like car washes as this is a want and not a necessity necessarily. And things like a recession or other sudden downturns in the economy could cause the industry to experience a decline or stagnated growth. And carwashes often have to find innovative ways to keep customers returning to sustain their growth.

Solid Fundamentals

At the end of the year GTY's portfolio was 99.8% occupied and had a weighted-average lease term of nearly 9 years. This is less than other retail peers whose WALT's averaged 10 years. Some even longer, like Essential Properties Trust (EPRT) whose leases are usually 13.9 years.

Getty also has very little leases expiring this year with less than 1% and 2.2% in 2025. Most of their lease expirations come in 2027 with 13.2%, but I don't see the REIT having a problem re-leasing to its tenants. Their rent escalators of 1.7% are also slightly higher than peers like Realty Income (O) and Agree Realty who averages 1% - 2%.

The REIT reported Q4 earnings early last month and posted a decent quarter with FFO of $0.51 and revenue of $47.64 million. Although both missed analysts' estimates by $0.02 and $0.21 million respectively, both grew year-over-year. Revenue grew double-digits at 12.2%.

FFO grew slightly from $0.50 while revenue grew double-digits at nearly 11% from $43.02 million. AFFO of $0.57 also grew from $0.55 from the year prior. Nothing to get super excited about, but considering the challenging environment, some growth is better than no growth at all.

Management also issued guidance for 2024 and they expect AFFO to be in a range of $2.29 - $2.31, an increase of roughly 2.7% from the $2.25 the REIT brought in for the full-year. For the whole year AFFO grew 5.1%. In comparison to peers, GTY's 5-year AFFO per share growth only trails behind Agree Realty's 7%, which also happens to be my absolute favorite in the sector.

ADC investor presentation

For the year, the REIT invested a record $326 million and $61.8 million in the fourth quarter. These had average cash yields of 7.3% and nearly 8% respectively. They also disposed of some properties for nearly $12 million in gross proceeds for the entire year.

And GTY expects to continue growing for the foreseeable future with $67 million of commitments to fund future acquisitions & developments, which they expect to happen over the next 6 to 9 months.

Strong Dividend Growth

Probably the most compelling metric about GTY is the growth of their dividend, which the company raised back in October by another 4.7% to $0.45. Over the past 5-years the dividend growth has followed their AFFO growth growing nicely from $0.35 to current. Their dividend growth rate also sits above the sector median's 2.69%.

And as you can see the dividend is well-covered by their AFFO with room to continue growing this for the foreseeable future. GTY's payout ratio was a healthy 77%, something I prefer to see with REITs. Although they are required to payout most of their distributable income and some have higher payout ratios currently, a lower payout ratio gives the REIT financial flexibility to be able to organically grow the business. And one with a payout of 80% or lower is a metric I tend to look for.

For instance, peer NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP), whose payout ratio of 83% is a little higher than I prefer. I touched on this in my recent article you can read here. This is not alarming, but definitely something to keep an eye on as a sudden downturn could cause their payout ratios to creep up if portfolio tenants suffer financial distress.

For the full-year, Getty brought in AFFO of $115.8 million. Using their annualized dividend of $1.74 and shares outstanding of 50,216, this gives the REIT a payout ratio of 75.4%.

Healthy Balance Sheet

Getty's balance sheet is also in good shape with only $760 million of total debt outstanding. $675 million of this consists of unsecured notes with a weighted-average interest rate of 3.9% and average maturity of 6.5 years. Their maturities are well-laddered with none maturing until next year. After that, the company has no debt to worry about until 2028.

GTY investor presentation

At the end of the year the net-debt-to EBITDA was under 5.0x at 4.9x. This is in the middle of management's target of 4.5x - 5.5x. This is important because a healthy balance sheet with well-laddered debt maturities better supports the REIT's continued growth. Especially if the company is smaller and doesn't have an investment-grade rating like Realty Income's A- credit rating.

Their fixed-charge coverage ratio was also a healthy 4.0x. This is in comparison to O's 4.7x, one of the most well-known REITs, who is often considered the gold standard in the sector. GTY does however have a BBB- from Fitch, but higher credit ratings gives better spreads and access to capital to continue growing for the foreseeable future.

Attractive Valuation

At a price-to-AFFO multiple of 12x at the time of writing, Getty Realty is below its 5-year average of 15x and the peer average in the sector. VICI Properties (VICI) sits on a P/AFFO multiple of 13.8x while Agree Realty sits slightly over 14x.

Wall Street currently rates the stock a hold with a price target of nearly $31. So, investors do get the potential for double-digit upside to go along with the attractive dividend. A year ago the REIT was sitting at $34 a share giving them a P/AFFO ratio of roughly 15x.

Seeking Alpha

When interest rates do decline, I think GTY's share price can get back to the $34 - $35 range where I think it'll then be fairly-valued. Using the Dividend Discount Model I have a fair value of $36 a share, nearly 36% upside from the current price. I decided to use a growth rate of 3% as REITs typically grow 3% to 4% on average. If the REIT can continue on its path to grow while maintaining a high occupancy, I think they can see this price or even higher in the foreseeable future.

Author creation

Risks & Catalysts

I think the largest risk for Getty Realty is the U.S.'s transition to EV vehicles, which is expected in the near future. President Biden's EPA is proposing a de facto mandate for 2/3 of all new vehicles to be electric in the next 8 years. In the last 4 years since he's been in office, EV sales have quadrupled.

With most cars on the road expected to be electric in the coming years, many investors may be wondering what will happen to REITs that focus on convenience & gas like Getty. This will also play a part in the REIT's share price going forward with uncertainty surrounding the industry.

Furthermore, with the administration making it cheaper for consumers to afford electric vehicles, it stands to see how GTY will fare. With more EVs on the road, I expect convenience stores in the future to convert gas pumps into charging stations in which some places in Europe have already done.

But it remains to be seen how this will fare for gas stations in the future. Sure they can covert, but with home prices unaffordable for a lot of Americans currently, more people are switching to more affordable ways of living, such as apartments, or RVs.

According to the U.S Department Of Energy, 80% of EV charging is done at home and with less people owning homes, this in turn will likely decrease demand for electric vehicles.

On the flipside, a catalyst for the REIT is that gas stations with charging stations along majorly-traveled roadways will likely fare well as many may travel more in electric vehicles since they are more cost-effective. What may also help GTY is if there are continued road blocks or the transition is pushed to later down the road. Then, there's the traditional drivers who prefer strictly gas or hybrid vehicles like myself.

I don't foresee myself buying an electric vehicle any time soon and I'm sure many consumers share the same feeling. So, although the Biden Administration has new actions in place to make EVs cheaper, it will also be tough to get Americans to convert over in my opinion, as I think most people hate change.

Bottom Line

Getty Realty currently trades at a P/AFFO ratio of 11.8x, below the sector median and other peers within the sector. One reason for the cheap valuation may have to do with the Biden Administration's mandate for consumers to switch to EVs in the foreseeable future.

Still, the REIT's fundamentals remain solid with strong growth in AFFO and revenues year-over-year. Despite the challenging economic backdrop, GTY invested a record $326 million and had $62 million in commitments, which they expect to deploy over the next 6 to 9 months.

Furthermore, their balance sheet remains healthy with a net-debt-to EBITDA ratio of 4.9x and a 4.0x fixed-charge coverage ratio. And with no debt maturing until 2025, Getty doesn't have to worry about having to refinance any debt for the next 12 months, and can focus on growth as expected. Due to their double-digit upside potential, and strong dividend growth that's well-covered by growing AFFO, I rate the stock a buy.