Apple Cancels Its Car Project: Good Or Bad News?

Luca Socci
Summary

  • Apple is winding down its Project Titan, its electric vehicle project, impacting around 2,000 employees.
  • The EV space is highly competitive, with shrinking margins, making it difficult for Apple to maintain its outstanding profitability.
  • Apple's outreach in the automotive industry is already strong through its CarPlay app, which has the potential for monetization and revenue growth.
Introduction

A decade of rumors and sneak peeks has come to an end as news came out that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is canceling its Project Titan, the Apple electric car. Around 2,000 employees have been told they will either

Luca Socci
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest.Over time, I have come to realize profitability is a much safer driver of gains than low valuation. As a result, I give utmost importance to margins, free cash flow stability and growth, and returns on invested capital. I research stocks within my areas of competence and whenever I find a high-quality company, I usually never get bored in researching it more and more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

GuyPardon profile picture
GuyPardon
Today, 6:21 PM
Comments (288)
Maybe the Apple car project was not about actually selling cars. Likely it was to gain experience and building out Apple CarPlay for the future.
b
bartender19
Today, 6:07 PM
Comments (365)
ask those who bought sub 1% 50 year bond from apple, are they extremely happy now? let's see how long they can keep borrow money for stock buyback instead of investment and innovation.
considering the sharp decline of their software quality, i wouldn't trust my life with their autonomous vehicle, i think their marketing team understand this.
14167772
Today, 6:03 PM
Comments (71)
Apple abandons EV is good news. Leave that to the car makers.
d
divJohn
Today, 5:59 PM
Comments (1.16K)
There never was a reason for Apple to make a car and not just make the infotainment system that goes in it. It never made sense. Why they wasted ten years to figure that out is beyond me.
B
Blowback2
Today, 5:50 PM
Comments (5.08K)
Good news. Read that Apples Car Play is put into 98% of all new cars sold in US....just more solidifying of its subscriber base. And cars are low margin...always thought they should be into the car 'electronics' business and leave the low margins/ recalls etc. to other manufacturers . Glad they came to their senses. Long term holder of the stock here....
M
Mountain Walker
Today, 5:45 PM
Comments (2.32K)
I can’t blame them. It was weird they wanted in this low margin business to began with. Tesla is now feeling the pain of falling margins and stalled growth. Didn’t seem like the right move for such a high margin company like apple.
Brad Foxx profile picture
Brad Foxx
Today, 5:27 PM
Comments (352)
Great article very well thought out.
Seatonmanagement profile picture
Seatonmanagement
Today, 5:23 PM
Comments (1.05K)
You know what Mom said, "One bad apple spoils the whole bunch."

B^)
