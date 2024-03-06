Paulbr/iStock via Getty Images

The most important takeaways from Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s (NYSE:BXMT) 4Q23 earnings call were management’s guidance that over the first half of 2024 BXMT would have between $70 and $80 million of realized losses and that its performing loans have dropped to 93%. As I discussed in my previous article on BXMT, Diving Into Blackstone Mortgage's Portfolio Reveals 2024 Is Darker Than It Appears In The Muddy Waters Report, it was only a matter of time before BXMT’s impaired assets led to realized losses. (Apparently, my prediction was off by a quarter.) The market seems to have taken the news in stride and the impact on the stock price appears minimal, even though analysts have reduced their earnings estimates for 2024 and 2025 by 15% and 9%, respectively. I think management’s messaging to investors that the dividend is safe is supporting the stock price. Management on the earnings call consistently said it is OK if we do not earn the dividend in any given period, as we are focused on the long-term earnings power of the portfolio.

BXMT 4Q23 Earnings Call

If the four loans that management indicated were being written off were the full extent of BXMT's troubled assets, I would agree that the current dividend level looks secure. However, I believe that the realized losses management telegraphed is simply the first step in what will be a long, slow process of realizing losses across the portfolio on the numerous assets that are currently watch-listed or impaired. These realized losses will reduce Distributable Earnings, which is the metric BXMT uses to support the sustainability of its dividend. (See above quote.) The realized losses will also hit the EBITDA that is used in BXMT’s covenant calculation, which will put additional strain on BXMT’s balance sheet. In addition to realized losses, BXMT’s 2024 earnings will be reduced by not recognizing income on newly impaired loans. As disclosed in their 2023 10-K (p. F-24), 4Q impairments of 3 loans will mean BXMT cannot recognize $5.9 million in quarterly income on these loans going forward. As I outlined in my last article, it is unlikely these are the only loans that will become impaired in 2024. As of 12/31/2023, $2.7 billion of loans were on BXMT watch-list, one rating before impairment. (BXMT, 10-K p. F-23) Finally, the interest rate reductions BXMT provided borrowers as part of their loan modifications are becoming expensive, and I believe they will further erode earnings in 2024. In 4Q23, some of the most significant interest rate reductions include decreasing the all-in rate on the $294 million mortgage loan secured by One South Wacker by 1.48% and reducing the all-in rate on a $184 million loan secured by an NYC office building by 6.42%. (BXMT 2023 10-K/3Q23 10Q Loan Portfolio Details.) As highlighted in my last piece, management has consistently been too optimistic about the operating environment for many of their troubled loans. I think their comments about the earnings power of the business supporting the current dividend will also prove overly optimistic.

Declining Loan Performance Culminates In Realized Losses

BXMT’s loan portfolio historically has performed very well. Since its IPO in 2013, it has incurred almost no realized losses. It made it through the pandemic without any material disruptions to its business and only needed to offer some minor loan modifications to hotel owners. (BXMT 10Ks 2013-2022) However, in the post-pandemic world with higher interest rates, the acceptance of the Work From Home (WFH) trend, and prolonged quality of life issues persisting in San Francisco, BXMT is facing a number of troubled loans on office properties around the country, and hotels in New York City and San Francisco. The percentage of BXMT loans that are performing has been falling since the third quarter of 2022, and today stands at 93%.

BXMT Earnings Call Presentations; 3Q22-4Q23

Over that same period, BXMT’s impaired loans have grown from $284 million to $1.88 billion. Below is the definition of an Impaired Loan.

BXMT 10-K 2023

Given how impaired loans are defined, it should come as no surprise that BXMT will have $70 to $80 million of realized losses in the first half of 2024. The only question is how long will the realized losses go on and how severe will they be. On the earnings call, management indicated that the realized losses would be in line with the current reserves on the loans of 22%. As my math below shows, if one assumes losses at the same level for BXMT’s remaining impaired loans, after the realized losses in the first half of 2024, it implies additional write-offs of over $340 million or $2/share.

Earnings Call 4Q23, BXMT 10-K 2023

Given that Distributable Earnings only exceeded the dividend by $0.57 in 2023, I think a hit of this magnitude would make it very difficult for BXMT to continue its current dividend, even if the losses are spread over a couple of years. As I will discuss later in the article, my math indicates even the realized losses that management is projecting for the first half of 2024 will put severe pressure on BXMT’s covenants with its lenders.

The math above assumes that no further loans are impaired and that the existing impaired loans are resolved in line with their reserves. I think both of these assumptions will be proven wrong.

Additional Loans May Be Impaired and Watch Listed

BXMT currently has $2.7 billion of loans on its watch list. (Loan Portfolio Detail BXMT 10K 2023) I believe many of these loans will become impaired in the near future. As I discussed in detail in my last piece, there were a number of loans that were watch listed in 3Q23 that I believe should have been impaired. In the 4th quarter, the two loans secured by San Francisco hotels that I mentioned, were in fact, impaired, along with a mixed-use project in New York. I believe there are still numerous other projects that will be impaired in the medium term. I discussed both the Woolworth Building in New York City and One South Wacker in Chicago in my last piece. Below is an update for CLO investors on both properties.

CTS Link (Updates for CLO Investors) CTS Link (Updates for CLO Investors)

The update for Woolworth Building shows the property had a decline in occupancy over the first nine months of 2023, and on a trailing 12-month basis, its NOI only covered 2/3 of its debt payments, which are interest only. It is also telling that even if the building hit the NOI that was underwritten back in 2015 prior to the pandemic it would only cover 81% of its current debt payments. It speaks to a different interest rate environment when the loan was underwritten. I believe for BXMT to avoid an impairment on this $336 million loan secured by a historic building, it would need the NYC office leasing environment to exhibit dynamics like 2015 and interest rates to return to pre-pandemic levels. I believe the chances of both of these events occurring in the near future are low.

The occupancy numbers in the update for One South Wacker also point to a challenging leasing environment in the Chicago Office Market, as described in the Business Plan Update. On a trailing 12-month basis, the property covered just 60% of its debt payments. As I discussed in my previous piece, even with the incremental leasing that was recently announced, I believe this property will struggle to make its interest payments, let alone offer a path for BXMT to be repaid in full. One interesting item to note from the update is even if the sponsor, 601W Companies, can lease the building up to market occupancy, the on-going Net Cash Flow (NCF) of the property is still not projected to cover the debt payments based on expected capex and leasing costs of keeping a 42-year office building maintained and leased up. These types of figures lead me to conclude that eventually, BXMT will need to impair this loan, and their decision to lend an additional $45 million, as discussed in my last article, simply delays the timing.

Watch List is Growing

Not only is the pool of impaired loans growing but as loans move from watch-listed to impaired, new loans are added to the watch list. Below are loans that were added in the 4Q23.

Loan Portfolio Detail 10K 2023 and 3Q23 10Q

It is interesting to note that a number of the loans that were added to the watch list in 4Q23 are office properties in Sunbelt cities like Austin and Houston. Less than a year ago management was touting its office locations in the Sunbelt to assure investors that it would not need to take further reserves.

BXMT Earnings Call 1Q23

Severity of Impairments May Be Higher Than Management Estimates

Management stressed on the earnings call that it expects to resolve four loans in the first half of the year with little impact on GAAP earnings, as the realized losses will be in line with the existing reserves.

BXMT Earnings Call 4Q23

Given how advanced the discussions on the resolution of these loans are, I would be inclined to trust management’s assertions. However, that does not mean the rest of the impaired loans will not see realized losses that are greater than the reserves. In my experience, in most organizations, when people face difficult (or impossible) tasks, like resolving loans without further impairments, they will focus on the easiest parts of the job first. This allows them to show some success. The hardest parts of the job are left for the end. While it is nice that management can point to a couple of resolutions that are likely to take place in line with reserves, I do not think investors can safely extrapolate that to imply all loans will be resolved at such levels. I think it is likely the reason those loans were resolved first is they were impaired to an appropriate level to begin with; hence, a productive conversation was possible with the borrower. In my last piece, I went into great detail about the $286 million loan on the Park Central Hotel in New York City, and the $209 million loan on an office building in DC, where impairments of only 22% do not look reasonable. Below are a couple of updates for CLO investors on currently impaired properties, where based on the fundamentals, I would expect loss severities well in excess of 22%.

CTS Link (Updates for CLO Investors) CTS Link (Updates for CLO Investors)

It is hard for me to imagine how an office property in San Jose, a market that has been impacted by the (WFH) trend, that was built in 2002, currently has negative cash flow before capex will not see a realized loss in excess of 22%.

The Hyatt Regency SOMA was only impaired in the fourth quarter. I predicted in my last piece that it would be moved from the watch list to an impaired asset. Given the current mismatch between the NOI of the property and its debt level, it is hard for me to see a path forward without a substantial write-off of the debt. It looks as though the owner has come to the same conclusion. As I noted in my last piece, they refused to make the payments necessary to extend the maturity date at the end of the year. As described in the 10-K, this loan is no longer making cash interest payments and is instead using payment interest in-kind (PIK). I believe the only reason the borrower did not default on this loan is because they are no longer required to make cash payments. It is fairly easy for a borrower to agree to an extension with a higher interest rate and exit fee for a loan when all the interest is being accrued and the borrower does not expect to be able to repay the loan in full.

BXMT 10K 2023

Finally, I think seeing where other loans are being resolved in the current environment is enlightening. I believe the best source for such data is Trepp. They track loan loss severity for CMBS loans. Over the last twelve months loss severities have averaged 54.6%.

Trepp - Losses Increases in January 2024; published Feb 6, 2024

While not perfectly analogous to BXMT’s transitional loans, I think these figures provide a good guide for what lenders can expect to recover after paying fees, etc., for resolving loans. While BXMT argued its price to book, which at the time of the call implied 43% loss severity on watch-listed (and impaired assets), was punitive, Trepp’s numbers would indicate it’s a generous valuation.

BXMT 4Q23 Earnings Call

Finally, the CEO’s math assumes that all the assets that should be watch-listed have already had their risk rating adjusted. By looking at the updates for BXMT’s CLOs, I found plenty of instances of loans that were neither watch-listed nor impaired, but certainly would, in my opinion, necessitate a reserve. Below are a couple of examples.

CTS Link (Updates for CLO Investors) CTS Link (Updates for CLO Investors)

I think investors would be surprised to see that BXMT does not even watch list the America Center as the property’s NOI only covers 25% of its debt service and it remains 41% occupied. The Crocker Portfolio, which is largely 80’s vintage office in suburban Atlanta, was purchased with the plan of leasing up the assets to create value. Occupancy has slipped since the property was purchased, and the NOI does not cover the current debt service. Given the ongoing costs of maintaining and leasing older office properties on a trailing 12-month basis, the property’s net cash flow only covers 2/3 of its debt service. I believe most real estate investors would say there is a high risk that this loan will eventually be impaired.

In my mind, it is possible that the market is already baking in some reserves for loans that are not watch-listed or impaired, given that more loans seem to be added to these lists every quarter. Nonetheless, I believe the market still has not fully adjusted its valuation for future impairments and realized losses.

Covenant Pressure

As I mentioned in my last piece, rising SOFR, while good for BXMT’s income, puts pressure on its Fixed Charge Coverage (FCC) Covenant for its financing due to the denominator effect. Based on my calculations, BXMT was still in compliance at the end of the quarter. Below is my calculation for its FCC for the trailing twelve months, which is how the covenant is calculated for BXMT’s financing.

BXMT 10K 2023

BXMT is required to maintain an FCC of greater than 1.40x by its debt covenants. This means even a modest write-off next quarter would trip the covenant. As BXMT mentioned on its earnings call, it has a “constructive relationship” with its lending group. As such, I think it is doubtful that BXMT lenders would force an immediate cure by requiring BXMT to sell loans or raise equity at an inopportune time. However, if there are write-offs next quarter, I believe lenders may express their concern by requiring BXMT to protect their interests by lowering the dividend. I could imagine the lenders conditioning a waiver based on a dividend reduction.

Earnings Pressure from Rate Reductions of Part of Loan Modifications

On the recent earnings call, management highlighted numerous occasions where sponsors were willing to put additional equity into their projects. Management pointed to these equity contributions as validation for the value of their collateral.

BXMT Earnings Call 4Q23

Often, a sponsor’s incremental equity is paired with extra term and a rate reduction as described below.

BXMT Earnings Call 4Q23

BXMT provided a number of rate reductions in the 4Q for borrowers. The costs of these reductions will hit 1Q24 numbers.

Loan Portfolio Detail BXMT 10K 2023 and 3Q23 10Q

BXMT’s rate reductions from the fourth quarter will cost it $19 million of interest income in 2024, and I think it is likely this number will grow as additional rate reductions will be needed to prevent defaults on an ongoing basis in 2024.

93% Performance is Not What it Seems

Management encourages investors to look at the percentage of loans that are performing as evidence of the quality of their loan portfolio.

BXMT Earnings Call 4Q23

As I pointed out in my last piece, for BXMT’s transitional loans typically cash flow, will not cover the interest payments. To address this issue reserve/escrow accounts are set up when a loan is originated for the borrower to fund the interest and capital payments. As such I believe the 93% loan performance largely reflects borrowers paying interest using reserve accounts that were set up in advance. The payments do not reflect on the operations of the property or a sponsor’s current commitment to a project. One unexpected disclosure in the 2023 10-K was that the value of these reserves has gone up by 40% since 12/31/2022.

BXMT 10K 2023

This increase is surprising given that BXMT’s loan portfolio is 5% smaller than at the end of last year (based on Loans Receivable on face of the balance sheet.) Furthermore, over time one would expect the balance in servicing accounts to go down as the money is used to pay interest or fund capital improvements. I think it is likely that the balances are going up because BXMT is providing additional funds to loans. Those funds are used to fund these service accounts, which are then used to pay interest. It should be noted that in 2023, despite originating no new loans, BXMT provided loan fundings of over $1.6 billion. (BXMT 10-K 2023 p. 66.) I believe some portion of that $1.6 billion is being used to fund reserves which are keeping BXMT’s borrowers current on existing loans.

Conclusion

As I pointed out in my last piece, management has consistently told investors that their business model is solid, and the dividend is safe. Time and again last year they said their exposure to the office sector was manageable and they had correctly reserved for it only to increase the reserve in the following quarter. The fourth quarter continued the negative trend for BXMT’s portfolio: performing loans dropped, reserves increased, management guided for charge offs over the next two quarters and interest rate reductions on loan modifications will significantly reduce 2024 interest income. While the dividend has remained untouched, I think the risk of the dividend cut has increased dramatically as my math indicates the charge-offs that management is projecting will lead to a covenant violation. Given the importance of the dividend to maintaining BXMT’s stock price, I believe the market reaction to any dividend reduction would be substantial.

Risk to Shorting BXMT

While I believe BXMT's dividend is at risk, and a dividend reduction could lead to a sharp drop in BXMT's stock price, it is possible that BXMT will be able to maintain its dividend. BXMT may be able to avoid cutting its dividend due to improving occupancy and rents at properties that are currently impaired or watch listed. This could occur if the company management teams decide to stop tolerating the Work From Home trend and this drives demand for office space. It could also happen if most office landlords fail to maintain their properties and the newer properties securing BXMT's loans capture a larger share of the remaining office users. BXMT might also be able to maintain its dividend for a long time simply based on its lenders not wanting to upset their overall relationship with Blackstone. If BXMT's dividend remains unchanged and interest rates move down, BXMT stock price could move sharply higher based on the spread between the dividend and the 10-year treasury. An investor who is shorting BXMT needs to have both patience and the capital to pay the dividend and hold their position, despite the potential price increases in the short term.