DecisionPoint (NYSE:DPSI) is an enterprise logistics company. The company's products integrate wireless and mobile systems to create seamless interactions for retail, healthcare, supply chain, and transportation enterprises. DPSI has established a history of revenue growth and profitability. The secret sauce is DPSI's huge total addressable market and its ecosystem, created by a mix of continuously introducing new organic products, executing its M&A strategy, shifting project sales to software and services revenue, maintaining key partnerships, and attracting blue-chip clients.

The stock is currently trading at reasonable valuations and is supported by the long-term chart, resulting in an investment opportunity worth consideration.

Revenue Growth and Profitability

Let's start by taking a look at top line and bottom-line growth. DPSI has enjoyed steady revenue growth and profitability without share count dilution.

YEAR REVENUE EPS SHARES TTM 109.6 0.42 7.5 2022 97.4 0.43 7.3 2021 65.9 0.20 6.9 2020 63.4 0.13 6.8 Click to enlarge

Compiled by author from Seeking Alpha data.

The company's strategy has resulted in a steady revenue growth rate of about 24%. DPSI is consistently profitable but at varying rates. Typically, a customer's purchase order begins with third-party hardware that DPSI resells. Profitability improves as these customers are converted into higher margin software and services revenue. The product mix shift has created profitability lumpiness, which the company is addressing with an emphasis on increasing software and services revenue going forward.

Opportunity

DPSI competes in many of the technological improvements that enterprises are currently demanding, including as described by CEO Steve Smith at the 2023 Q3 earnings call:

work-from-home and field mobility; retail technology solutions, which encompasses point-of-sale and other in-store solutions; cloud and managed services; SaaS; 5G; AI; and IoT.

The DPSI investor deck includes the TAM from each one of these industries. There is overlap in most of these categories which would reduce the TAM of all these revenue sources added together, but there's no denying that the TAM size is somewhere in the multiple billion-dollar range.

Expanding Market Share and Margins

The company's core customer base has been the retail food industry. DPSI continuously expands its product offerings and capabilities, both by M&A and organically.

Acquired companies are rebranded as DecisionPoint and integrated into one operating unit with combined financial numbers as one unit. The acquired companies strengthen DPSI's product menu for its core customers, allow the company to expand into adjacent industries and expand the geographic footprint. A key element of DPSI's acquisition strategy is that it has been implemented without increased share count dilution.

DATE ACQUSITION STRATEGY 4/23 Macro Integrated Services Expanded territory served. Expanded software and services. 3/22 Boston Technologies Added delivery and transportation management capabilities. 1/22 Advanced Mobile Group Added printing and bar code reading capabilities and delivery management capabilities. 12/20 ExtenData Solutions Bulked up core capabilities. 6/18 Royce Digital Systems Bulked up core capabilities. Click to enlarge

Created by author from DPSI news releases.

DPSI does provide a breakdown of sales by hardware, consumables and software/services in its financial reports. Hardware solutions is the lower margin side of DPSI's business, but it serves as the razor in the razor/razor blade business model, setting the stage for selling the higher margin consumables, software and services products necessary to utilize the hardware.

Management's goal is to increase software/services to 50% of total revenue not only because it is higher margin revenue, but it will alleviate the lumpiness in the bottom-line numbers. The Macro acquisition is transformative in shifting DPSI to higher margin products. 80% of Macro's revenues prior to being acquired were derived from services and software. The last DPSI report, which includes revenue from Macro, indicated that software/services revenue had increased over 100% compared to the same period in the prior year and reached a record high of 45% of total revenue. From the 2023 Q3 earnings press release:

Third Quarter Select Financial Metrics: 2023 versus 2022 (in $M except for EPS) 3Q23 3Q22 Change YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Change Total Revenue $ 27.1 $ 25.7 5.4 % $ 85.1 $ 73.0 16.5 % Hardware Solutions Revenue $ 14.0 $ 19.2 -27.1 % $ 52.8 $ 54.1 -2.4 % Software and Services Revenue $ 11.7 $ 4.7 147.6 % $ 27.7 $ 13.7 102.5 % Click to enlarge

An example of the organic growth and shift to software and services effort is the VISION product, introduced in January 2023, which manages an enterprise's entire IT infrastructure from one location. A year later, the PointCare suite, a tool for integrating enterprise mobility, point-of sale and RFID management was added to the VISION portal.

VISION Portal (DSPI website)

Partners

A key element of DPSI's strategy is its ability to create customized solutions for its customers via its vast partnership network which includes industry giants such as hardware providers Hewlett Packard (HPE), and Cisco (CSCO), leading software companies such as VMware (VM), leading asset tracking technology company Zebra Technology (ZBRA), leading cloud technology company Extreme Networks (EXTR), the leading mobile device companies Apple (AAPL), and Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), industrial automation leader Honeywell (HON), major distribution companies such as Ingram Micro.

The companies mentioned here play the largest role in DPSI's partnership network, according to Parnerbase.com. The network includes several other major players.

Technical Picture

The five-year chart displays a long-term uptrend and the positive 50 day moving average crossing above the 200-day moving average. Risk adverse investors should note that the stock price has been volatile with the price taking big swings to new highs and then retreating to below the moving averages to test support each time the stock price reaches a new high.

Data by YCharts

Competition

Below is a comparison chart of DPSI with publicly traded competitors. DPSI is a much smaller player than the other companies, but it rates a number two SA quant ranking in its industry.

DPSI is in the middle of the pack in valuation metrics, but is tops in the class on reported and forward revenue and earnings.

CDW DPSI TD Synnex SNX Insight NSIT ePLUS PLUS SA Quant Rating Hold Buy Strong Buy Hold Hold SA Ind. rank 10 2 1 7 5 Market Cap 33 B 66 M 13 B 7 B 2 B Forward PE 27 20 11 12 19 EV/S 1.08 0.67 0.22 0.78 1.00 P/B 16 1 1 4 3 REV Y/Y -10% 23% -8% -12% 7% FWD REV 0 21% 0 1% 8% EPS Y/Y 0 57$ -1% -1% 15% FWD EPS 6% 40% 3% 14% 7% Click to enlarge

Created by author using the SA peer comparison tool.

Financials

There are almost 8 million shares outstanding. Insiders own about 26% of the shares. The market cap is $66 million. The last reported cash position was $3.6 million and about $6.7 million in debt, resulting in an EV of $69 million. There is last reported $8.2 million available under a line of credit.

There is sufficient liquidity to fund operations for at least the next 12 months.

Risks and Concerns

DPSI is dependent on a strong economy for its success. During recessionary periods, enterprises are less likely to initiate upgrading logistic systems.

The company competes against much larger companies that have access to greater resources.

There is lumpiness in bottom-line growth as the company is dependent on gaining project awards that begin with hardware sales and are extended to add-on services and software. The latter are higher margin products which boost the bottom line. The lumpiness problem should eventually fade away if the company continues to successfully scale, as software and service customers tend to be sticky on long term recurring revenue contracts.

Periodically, a small number of customers account for a large percentage of total revenue, although that did not occur in the last reported quarter.

The company has partnership relationships with wireless carriers but no formal contract. Termination of any one of these arrangements would have a negative impact on DPSI's sales.

Michael Taglich is the President of Taglich Brothers, a firm offering analyst coverage on DPSI. Mr. Taglich also serves on the DPSI Board of Directors and is the largest shareholder with about 23% of the shares. Other Taglich Brothers executives and associates own shares or options to buy DPSI shares. Taglich Brothers' interest is large enough to potentially affect voting and potentially have an interest not aligned with other shareholders. Taglich Brothers receives $1000 per month from DPSI for its research coverage of the stock.

DPSI is a microcap stock and is subject to additional risks in comparison to larger cap stocks.

Conclusion

DPSI operates within market opportunities with very large TAMs. The company has created an ecosystem of partners. Growth has been successfully attained both organically and by M&A, without share count dilution. The most recent acquisition has boosted higher margin revenue.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.