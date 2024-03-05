Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

DBS Group: A Muted Near-Term Outlook, But Shares Remain Attractive

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.34K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of DBS Group have been relatively flat since I first covered them in September, albeit that performance is broadly in line with Singaporean equities and certain Asian bank peers.
  • As expected, earnings started to drop off a little in the latter half of 2023, though all-in-all Q4 performance was still solid.
  • While the outlook for earnings is probably flat at best, management can still deliver robust dividend growth thanks to a strong balance sheet and modest payout ratio.
  • With implied guidance pointing to around 8-9% annualized dividend growth, these shares remain attractive given the current high base yield.

exterior of DBS Bank company office building at night

Robert Way/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Singaporean bank DBS Group (OTCPK:DBSDY)(OTCPK:DBSDF) have been relatively quiet since my opening piece last September, returning just 3% in that time even as U.S. equities have rallied quite strongly. While this

This article was written by

Mark Dockray profile picture
Mark Dockray
1.34K Followers
I like to take a long term, buy-and-hold approach to investing, with a bias toward stocks that can sustainably post high quality earnings. Mostly found in the dividend and income section. Blog about various US/Canadian stocks at 'The Compound Investor', and predominantly UK names on 'The UK Income Investor'.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DBSDY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DBSDF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DBSDF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBSDY
--
DBSDF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.