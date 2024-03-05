Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Management Presents at Citi's 2024 Global Property CEO Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.15K Followers

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Citi's 2024 Global Property CEO Conference Transcript March 5, 2024 2:10 PM ET

Executives

Don Wood - Chief Executive Officer

Dan Guglielmone - Chief Financial Officer,

Jeff Berkes - President and COO

Analysts

Craig Mailman - Citi

Nick Joseph - Citi

Craig Mailman

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Citi's 2024 Global Property CEO Conference. I'm Craig Mailman joined with Nick Joseph from Citi Research and we're pleased to have with us Federal Realty and CEO, Don Wood.

This session is for Citi clients only. If media or other individuals are on the line, please disconnect now. Disclosures are available on the webcast and at the AV desk. For those in the room or on the webcast, you can go to liveqa.com and enter code GPC24 to submit any questions if you do not want to raise your hand.

Don, I'm going to turn over to you to introduce your company, the team, provide any opening remarks and maybe start with telling the audience also some of the top reasons that investors should buy the stock and then we can kick it over to Q&A.

Don Wood

Thank you, Craig, and hello, everybody. I'd love to introduce the team to you, but we're doing these 30-minute things one after the other. It's Tuesday afternoon and they're still not here because they were in the other. Here they come now. Ladies and gentlemen, Dan Guglielmone, your CFO. Very nice. Jeff Berkes, your President and COO. He doesn't get, come on, you got to clap for him. All right.

Yes, I think most of you know something about Federal Realty, but let me make sure, just a big picture, what's going on. We're one of the oldest streets in the country, formed in 1962. This company has always been about high quality retail, open air stuff, usually

