February Dividend Income From 26 Companies With 5 Raises: Portfolio Yield 6%

solarseven

Rose's Income Garden "RIG" ended February with 83 stocks from 11 sectors as it strives to keep ~50% of the income from defensive quality investment-grade common stock. The other 50% and especially the financial sector has high yield (HY), business development companies (BDCs), some mREITs and preferred stock with real estate also bringing in income. Admittedly growth stocks are the least represented as income is a higher priority, but preserving value continues to be an important goal.

This article is primarily about the 5 companies that gave raises and my thinking or recommendation on them for their future in "RIG".

February Income

February dividend collection came from 26 companies or 31% of the 83 total in "RIG".

Regular Payers were 25 as follows:

1- Vodafone (VOD) pays 2x per Year- with an 11.1% yield.

15- Quarterly companies with varying yields of 0.5% from (MA) to high yields from preferred shares such as (DLNG-PRA)'s 8.9%.

9- Monthly: from a variety of BDCs, ETFs, and CEFs. My January article lists or mentions them.

The 26th payment was a supplemental or special distribution.

1- Special came from (FSK)/FS KKR Capital which will pay its regular distribution in April and another special announced for May.

The Raises- 5

Here's what I like to look for in dividends for income and I will discuss each of these reasons for the stocks below that gave raises.

1. Raises/growth of the dividend- as a growing dividend means rising earnings that allow for higher payments.

2. Continuous payouts over many years- The dividend rising, and over at least 5 years, shows the company is on a positive earnings trend which is an investor's friend.

3. Reliable regular quarterly or monthly payments help the investor plan possible income yearly and perhaps for estimating future years.

I will be using statistics for the 20 year reliable dividend payments, current P/E and normal 10-year P/E, as well as 5-year DGR from FASTgraphs, "FG", an investing service I subscribe to and utilize often.

(BMY) $50.92 current price.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a blue-chip big pharma company founded in 1887 and headquartered in Princeton, NY. It has an A+ S&P credit rating.

1. 14 years of rising dividend raises.

2. The 3c raise from 57c to 60c = 5.3% giving it a yield of 4.7% and a 10% or 1-year positive growth number. The 5-year DGR rate is 7.5% (some call it the Chowder #) which makes the growth for that period to be 12.2%. I like to compare the past with the most recent which reveals the raise was a bit down but is still rising.

3. BMY has paid quarterly dividends reliably for at least 20 years.

The normal 10-year P/E is 12.4x, and it's selling currently at 6.87x, which makes it undervalued by that metric.

Below is a 5-year price chart from SA service with some technical information provided and showing the price movement.

BMY price and technical information (Seeking Alpha March 2, 2024)

Recommendation: Buy

I rate it a buy if you desire a healthcare defensive sector investment with 4.7% yield that is undervalued. Both the yield and potential for capital appreciation make it attractive.

(CVS) $75.19 current price.

CVS is a retail pharmacy and healthcare sector company incorporated in 1996, headquartered in Woonsocket, RI and has a BBB S&P credit rating.

1. It has a 1-year record of raising the dividend.

2. The 6c raise from 60.5c to 66.5c = 9.9% and with a yield of 3.6% it has a 13.5% 1-year growth number. The 5yr DGR is 4%, and therefore you can see this last year was a very welcome surprise raise having frozen it for 5 years from 2017 to 2022.

3. It has paid dividends reliably for 20 years or more, but not always rising.

It has a current P/E of 8.52x and has a normal P/E of 10.69x suggesting it is a bit undervalued using that metric.

Recommendation: Hold on if you own it. I have a mild buy on it for the 3.6% yield and a dividend that should grow. It has potential for future price appreciation as well.

Below is a chart from Seeking Alpha showing the 5-year price movement.

CVS 5-year price technical chart (SA March 2, 2024)

(MA) $478.85 current price.

Mastercard, financial tech company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY and has an A+ S&P credit rating.

1. 12 years of dividend raises.

2. The 9c raise from 57c to 66c = 15.8% and with a yield of 0.48% provides it with a 1-year 16.28% growth number. The 5-year DGR is 18.18%, so the raise was not quite up to the usual but is quite pleasing.

3. MA has paid dividends since 2006 or more, but only rising ones since 2011.

It is selling at a P/E of 37.05x and a bit above or close to the normal 10yr P/E of 35.13x. This metric indicates the price is a bit high.

MA technical and 5-year price chart (SA March 2, 2024.)

Recommendation: Hold on if you own it. If you don't own it, it is a cautious buy, but know it is a wonderful growth stock in any portfolio.

AbbVie, big pharma manufacturer and healthcare company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in No Chicago, IL. It has an A- S&P credit rating.

1. 12 years of dividend raises

2. The 7c raise from $1.48 to $1.55 = 4.7% and the yield of 3.3% gives it a 1-year rating of 8. The 5-year DGR is 10.6% and reveals this is a somewhat disappointing raise in that regard.

3. It has been paying dividends since 2013 when it was a split out of Abbott that year.

The price of late has risen dramatically to a P/E of 16.09x when the 10-year normal is lower and closer to 11.86x.

Recommendation: Hold tight if you own it. If you want it, just beware, it is showing signs of overvaluation and perhaps may be bought lower in the near future. It is a quality income provider for any portfolio.

ABBV technical 5-year price chart (SA March 2, 2024)

Preferred DLNG-B $25.90 current price. (DLNG-PRB)

Dynagas LNG Partners Preferred-B shares have gone from fixed rate to floating rate with its call date back in November 2023. The February payment was the first floating rate distribution received, and it was a nice raise of 17.07c from 54.7c to 71.77c = 31.2%. Wow. The new rate is 3M Libor +5.67%. It would seem interest rates will stay elevated for some time and this distribution should also remain close to where it is now. However, when rates fall, so will this, but it is still quite generous and appreciated.

Recommendation: Hold, but a buy when it is closer to the call value of $25.

DLNG-B 5-year price and technical chart (SA March 2, 2024.)

Summary/Conclusion

The 5 stocks with raises are all high-quality candidates to own in a portfolio and "RIG" was designed to have just these types in it. The dividend payers are what makes for income and the reliable and rising income also maintains value for the portfolio as well. The review was to show what to look for with hopes it will offer some good quality rules to help find good dividend payers that can help build a diversified income portfolio.

The "RIG" income yield today is 6% with a stable, green and rising value, which on March 5th was up 2.55% YTD. Statistics are kept that compare it to SPY showing it is beating it by 5.5% since inception in November 2021. Personally, its income yield is very pleasing and beating easily the SPY yield of 1.29%.