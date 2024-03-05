Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 05, 2024
NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 5, 2024 11:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Palmer - Director, IR

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Moore - Morgan Stanley

Joseph Moore

Good. All right. Thank you, everybody. Welcome back. I'm Joe Moore, Morgan Stanley Semiconductor Research. Very happy to have with us today, Jeff Palmer, our Director of Investor Relations for NXP. So Jeff, I think maybe if you could just start off with a little bit of an overview of the company's priorities in the year ahead. And then we'll go into direct Q&A.

Jeff Palmer

Yes. I think this is a little loud excuse me. I think for the year ahead, the way we're looking at, is how we navigate. What clearly looks like a trough in - our end markets in a very controlled manner. Over the last couple of years, we've managed our distribution channel very, very tightly, very cautiously. And over the last couple of quarters, we started to see a little bit of maybe excess inventory at some of the Tier 1s in automotive. And so we want to navigate through that, and really navigate a soft landing into the first half.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Joseph Moore

Okay. Great. I can speak more quietly, I guess I'm scaring myself. Can you talk to the gross margin and operating margin trajectory of the company? You've executed really well there. You're ahead of the longer-term targets that you've set? How are you thinking about that going forward?

Jeff Palmer

I think, the thing people have to realize, is over the last decade or so, we have flipped the fixed versus variable cost structure of the company. So when I started with the company, 13 years ago, our fixed costs were about 70%, and our variable costs were 30%. We flipped

