Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145K Followers

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Neal Froneman - Chief Executive Officer

Charl Keyter - Chief Financial Officer

Richard Stewart - Chief Regional Officer: Southern Africa

Charles Carter - Chief Regional Officer: Americas

Mika Seitovirta - Chief Regional Officer: Europe

Robert Van Niekerk - Chief Technical and Innovation Officer

Grant Stuart - Head of Recycling

James Wellsted - Executive Vice President: Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

Conference Call Participants

Adrian Hammond - SVG

Arnold van Graan - Nedbank

Neal Froneman

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our 2023 H2 and Year End Presentation. Please take note of the international piggyback. We gave considerable thought as to what would be the appropriate way to signal our focus on the balance sheet and we thought this was the most appropriate way to indicate our focus. For a challenging 2024, we are not trying to create a silk purse out of a sow's ear.

So let's move on. First of all, please take note of the safe harbor statement. There are lots of forward-looking statements, especially around what the markets may or may not do. What we intend to cover today is, I will go through the salient features of 2023. We want to start with it all starts and ends in the market. We really just want to focus on the PGM market. I think that is the priority.

We want to share with you our proactive focus and our protection of the balance sheet. That is definitely our priority for 2024. I will also discuss a concept that I introduced, at the last presentation, a little bit more on resource stewardship. I will then hand over to Charl Keita, our CFO, who will do the financial review. Charl will hand over to the Chief Regional Officers, Richard, Charles, Mika, and Robert for the

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About SBSW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SBSW

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.