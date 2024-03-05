Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Macy's: This Buyout Offer Creates A Favorable Risk To Reward Situation

Mar. 05, 2024 6:50 PM ETMacy's, Inc. (M) Stock2 Comments
Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Macy's, Inc. has received a revised buyout offer of $24 per share, creating a favorable risk-to-reward scenario for shareholders.
  • The company has experienced a decline in revenue and profits but has managed to reduce debt and maintain strong cash flows.
  • Macy's is implementing a new strategy to transform the enterprise, including store closures, opening new locations, and focusing on digital growth.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Macy"s Announces Corporate Layoffs And The Closing Of 5 Stores

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Over the years, some major retailers have unfortunately collapsed. Examples of firms in the retail graveyard include Sears Holdings and JC Penney. One firm that has held up reasonably well despite all that carnage is

Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
30.29K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Saries profile picture
Saries
Yesterday, 8:02 PM
Comments (3.66K)
Nice article but was put off by you constantly using Sears as an example. They weren’t and truly doubt they will follow Sears. Never had skin in Sears except for being a shopper. All that changed when Eddie Lambert took over. He absolutely had no interest or desire to rebuild Sears. He wanted the assets, mainly real estate, and the brand names, which he also sold off. The only entity that benefited was his holdings. He picked Sears and Kmart so thoroughly that vultures were envious and in awe. So please don’t compare that to Macys because it makes you appear lazy.
Rex Rode profile picture
Rex Rode
Yesterday, 7:09 PM
Comments (3.12K)
Like seriously, can the Macy's board just wise up and counter at $26 per share and be done with this? If privatized, Macy's could save about 200 million per year by not paying the dividend alone. I could go on and on but let's just hope the Macy's board looks after the best interests of it's shareholders and strikes a deal. As a shareholder, I would be happy with anything above $26 and satisfied between $24-26.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About M Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on M

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
M
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.