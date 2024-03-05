Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Over the years, some major retailers have unfortunately collapsed. Examples of firms in the retail graveyard include Sears Holdings and JC Penney. One firm that has held up reasonably well despite all that carnage is Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M).

However, as of late, even Macy's has been experiencing some weakness. Management has been reducing store count for years now and, just recently, the firm stated its intention to significantly transform the enterprise in order to capture shareholder value in the long run. There really is no telling whether current plans will work out or not. The history of transformative moves in this space has not exactly been filled with stories of success. But one opportunity that makes this an interesting prospect is a potential buyout.

Back in December of last year, a group of investors comprised of Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management offered to buy all of the shares of Macy's to add a valuation for the company as a whole amounting to $21 per share. That offer ended up being rejected by management. But on the evening of March 3rd of this year, news broke that a revised offer amounting to $24 per share, implying an equity value of $6.6 billion, had been made by the same group.

To be clear, if this deal is not agreed upon, there is risk involved for Macy's shareholders. However, given how cheap the stock currently is and the prospect that some transaction might ultimately occur, I would argue that this creates a favorable risk to reward scenario at this time.

The Macy's picture has been worsening

Analyzing any company over the past five years has been a bit tricky because of the fact that most firms were severely negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Retailers such as Macy's were no exception. But given how much time has passed since then, a case could be made that a return to normalcy, or something approximating it, has finally come about.

In the chart below, you can see precisely what I mean. That chart covers revenue, net profits, adjusted net profits, and cash flows, all for the 2019 through 2023 fiscal years for the business.

After seeing revenue plummet from $24.56 billion in 2019 to $17.35 billion in 2020, a recovery was eventually made to $24.46 billion in 2021. Revenue dipped slightly to $24.44 billion in 2022 before posting a noticeable decline to $23.09 billion last year. A 7% decline in digital sales, which now make up a large minority portion of the company's overall revenue, and a 5% drop in brick-and-mortar sales, were responsible for this decline year over year. Some of the biggest pain involved a 6% drop in comparable store sales.

However, there is also a degree of structural permanence behind the firm's top line weakness. You see, from 2019 through 2023, management has reduced the firm's store count from 775 locations down to 718. The largest chunk of these came during the pandemic. But in every year since then, the net store count has decreased.

As you can imagine, a decline in revenue has brought with it a decline in profits and cash flows. But what's really exciting about this is that cash flows have held up quite well considering the circumstances. Although operating cash flow plunged from $1.62 billion in 2022 to $1.31 billion in 2023, the adjusted figure for this, which adjusts for changes in working capital, went from $2.07 billion to $1.92 billion. Another positive about the company is that management has done a solid job in reducing overall leverage. Back in 2019, the company had net debt of $3.48 billion. But by selling off assets and using cash flows to reduce debt, the company has finally reduced net debt to $1.96 billion.

To be perfectly honest, it's difficult to imagine a management team doing a better job in an environment that has not been kind to big clothing retailers. However, management acknowledges that there are problems that will result in a continued decline in store count and, eventually, struggles when it comes to profitability. It's because of this that the firm is now working on a new initiative aimed at reinventing the enterprise.

This strategy is multifaceted. It includes strengthening the company's core brands, accelerating luxury growth prospects, and both simplifying and modernizing operations from end to end.

If all goes according to plan, the company intends to close 150 of its underperforming Macy's locations between this year and the end of 2026. Fifty of those are slated for this year alone. That will bring the firm down to around 350 such stores.

But it's not just about reducing store count. Management wants to open up to 30 new small format locations between now and the end of next year. They also want to use this time to "revitalize" its assortment of offerings in a way that also involves promoting and growing its own private brands since they overwhelmingly offer higher margins than the brands of other clothing manufacturers. In 2023, management played around with a small number of incubator stores that saw their own comparable sales outperform the rest of the locations the business has. Lessons taken from these tests will be scaled up to the other locations that remain after said closures.

And on top of all of this, Macy's remains dedicated to doing as much as it can digitally. The goal here is to create a true omnichannel experience for its customers.

But this isn't all that the retail giant has in store. Some major brands, such as Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury, are viewed by the company as luxury brands. Along this vein, the company intends to open somewhere around 15 new Bloomie's and The Outlet locations through 2026. And they want to open at least 30 new Bluemercury locations through that year as well, while also remodeling 30 others. The belief is that luxury brands will still attract foot traffic.

And lastly, management is working on ways to simplify its supply chain, to streamline its fulfillment operations, and to focus on better inventory planning. In fact, it believes that this year alone will see around $100 million of cost savings, with annual run rate savings growing to $235 million by 2026.

If the company can achieve some major improvements along the lines of what they are forecasting, the upside for shareholders could be fantastic. Keep in mind that while store count reductions will reduce revenue, shares of the firm are already incredibly cheap. This year, the company anticipates revenue of between $22.2 billion and $22.9 billion. Comparable sales could be down by as much as 1.5%, though they could be up by that same amount as well. And current guidance when it comes to net profits calls for earnings of $727 million. Other guidance suggests that EBITDA should be around $2.02 billion while operating cash flow should be somewhere around $1.68 billion.

Using these figures, you can see exactly how cheap the stock is on a forward basis. Yes, shares are more expensive than if we were to use the 2023 results. But even so, these are incredibly attractive trading multiples. Also keep in mind that while nothing has been guaranteed, it is likely that the firm will continue to return some capital to shareholders. Last year, management allocated $181 million toward dividends and another $25 million toward buying back stock. Personally, however, as tempting as stock buybacks are, my own hope is that all excess capital will be used for transformative purposes.

It's clear, however, that not everybody is optimistic about management's ability to right the ship. I say this because, late last year, the aforementioned investor group made an offer to buy up the company for $21 per share. That has since been increased to $24 per share. To put this into perspective, this is about 33% higher than where shares were trading the day prior to the offering becoming public.

As you can see in the chart below, this still would translate to rather low trading multiples for Macy's. When combined with the small amount of leverage the company has, it's easy to see how even acquiring the retailer and slowly winding it down could result in some attractive returns down the road. And that doesn't even factor in the possibility of achieving the $600 million to $750 million in asset sales management is aiming for that could effectively lower the purchase price of the profitable locations that remain. Ideally, the activists in question will focus more on preparing the company for the long haul and creating value in that manner.

But only time will tell if they will get that kind of opportunity. For now, Macy's has only said that they have received the unsolicited proposal and that they are reviewing it and considering what further actions might be.

One other topic that's worth bringing up would be the value of assets that Macy's has. To be clear, it is important to note the difference between book value and market value. But this is a very tricky subject that nobody has a clear answer to until assets are ultimately divested. As I mentioned earlier, management talked about selling off between $600 million and $750 million worth of assets as part of its transformation. But there's no guarantee that they would get within this price range. I remember, back before Sears Holdings went bankrupt in 2018, how many investors talked about the hidden value that the company had in its assets. At the end of the day, whatever value was, there did not stop the company from ultimately failing.

Keeping this distinction in mind, it is true that Macy's has a tremendous amount of net assets. As of the end of the 2023 fiscal year, its book value is $4.14 billion. This is actually up from $2.55 billion in 2020. The overall trend here is positive, and it creates something of a buffer if we assume that book value is at least equivalent to market value.

But there's a lot to unpack here when we are talking about what could become an asset sale scenario or even a distressed scenario. For instance, certain assets such as goodwill and intangible assets are likely worth little to nothing. This is especially true in any scenario regarding goodwill where market value does not at least match book value. In the chart above, you can see three different measurements of shareholders' equity.

The first of these looks at it as stated by management. The second strips out goodwill and intangible assets. And the third then strips out what is known as right-of-use assets. Those are listed separately in the next chart above. These mostly consist of operating leases tied to the properties that the company leases in order to function.

In theory, these assets do have value. But in the event that we start talking about struggling locations, a legitimate question remains of how much a lease is actually worth when the store that struggling at the property can no longer maintain said lease.

At the end of the day, what this does show is that there is a potential asset play. But unless we take each individual location that the company has, and look at specific data regarding each said location, we don't know the degree of safety. More likely than not, most of the assets, excluding goodwill and intangible assets, do have a positive value. I say this because, even as the right-of-use assets have declined in recent years, the company's positive cash flow and success in reducing net debt have resulted in a net increase in book value, irrespective of which of the three methods we use to measure it.

Takeaway

The way I see it, the long-term picture for Macy's, Inc. is precarious. It's unclear whether management's restructuring initiatives will actually create the value intended. Retailers in the past have tried to make significant changes, only to see the picture worsen. Of course, some sort of change is required if the company is to be here decades from now. Whether that would be moves made by management or from this investor group aiming to shake things up by taking the retailer private remains to be seen.

Given how cheap Macy's, Inc. stock is at the moment and how low leverage currently stands, I remain optimistic about the company in the near term. Add on top of this the 17.9% upside that would be seen from an acceptance of the buyout, as well as the possibility of even higher bids, and I believe that the company makes for a compelling, but speculative, "buy" candidate.