Ferguson plc (FERG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Brian Lantz - Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications

Kevin Murphy - Chief Executive Officer

Bill Brundage - Chief Financial Officer

Matthew Bouley - Barclays

John Lovallo - UBS

Philip Ng - Jefferies

David Manthey - Baird

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

Mike Dahl - RBC Capital Markets

Kathryn Thompson - Thompson Research Group

Patrick Baumann - JPMorgan

Brian Lantz

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Ferguson's second quarter earnings conference call and webcast. Hopefully, you've had a chance to review the earnings announcement we issued this morning. The announcement is available in the Investors section of our corporate website and on our SEC filings web page. Recording of this call will be made available later today.

I want to remind everyone that some of our statements today may be forward looking and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Including the various risks and uncertainties discussed in our Form 10-K available on the SEC's website. Also, any forward-looking statements represent the company's expectations only as of today, and we disclaim any obligation to update these statements.

In addition, on today's call, we will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our earnings presentation and announcement on our website for additional information regarding those non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. With me on the call today are Kevin Murphy, our CEO, and Bill Brundage, our CFO.

I will now turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin Murphy

Thank you, Brian, and welcome, everyone to Ferguson's second quarter results conference call. On the call today, I'll cover highlights from our second quarter performance, I'll also provide a more detailed view of our performance by end market and by customer group before turning the call over to Bill for the financials then come back at the end and give some closing comments before Bill and I take your questions.

Our associates have continued to execute well, going above and beyond to serve our customers, helping to make their projects more simple, successful and sustainable. In the quarter, we saw a modest revenue decline of 2.2%, largely driven by 2% deflation in a challenging market. We delivered solid gross margins and appropriately managed costs while preparing for our seasonally stronger second-half.

Adjusted operating profit came in at $520 million, with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.74 down 8.9% against last year. Over the three years since fiscal 2021, this represents sales growth of 35%. Adjusted operating profit growth of nearly 50% and adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of nearly 60% for the second quarter.

Looking forward, open orders and sales per day trends support our expectation of improvement through the balance of the fiscal year against easing comparables. Our views on fiscal 2024 guidance are unchanged. Bill will walk you through this in more detail shortly.

Turning to our performance by end markets in the United States. Net sales were down 2.2% as end markets remain challenged. Trends in new residential housing starts and permit activity improved slightly in the quarter, while repair, maintenance and improvement work remains soft. Our residential revenues, which comprised just over half of U.S. revenue, declined 4% during the second quarter, representing a sequential improvement from Q1.

Non-residential markets show comparative resilience Commercial and civil infrastructure activity held flat in the quarter against strong comparables with industrial down 6% against an outstanding 24% comparable. Overall, Net sales in nonresidential declined by 1% during the quarter, the good levels of nonresidential bidding activity and expect improvement through the second half. While we expect growth rates will fluctuate over time, our intentional balanced end market exposure positions us well.

Moving to our customer groups in the United States. Residential trade plumbing declined by 2%, an improvement from double-digit declines over the three quarters as we begin to lap easier comparables and new residential markets begin to stabilize. Any indicators such as new residential permits and starts have recently seen modest improvement, and we expect further improvement in future quarters.

HVAC growth continued. Rising 1% against a 10% prior year comparable. We will continue to build on the strength of our residential trade plumbing and HVAC customer groups in service of the growing dual trade contractor. Residential Building and remodel revenues declined 4%, similar levels to the first quarter with continued pressure on repair, maintenance and improvement.

Residential digital commerce declined by 13% with consumer demand remaining weaker. Waterworks revenues were flat. Hitting activity is healthy across our broadly diversified business mix, including residential, commercial, public works, municipal, meters and metering technology and wastewater treatment plant.

Soil stabilization and urban green infrastructure. The commercial mechanical customer group grew 1% as we continue to see our customers pivot towards work such as data centers and major capital projects. Our industrial, Fire and Fabrication and facility supply businesses delivered a combined net sales decline of 3% against a strong 17% growth comparable. Our breadth of customer group allows us to bring value to the total project while also maintaining a broad and balanced end market exposure.

Now let me pass to Bill to cover the financial results in a bit more detail.

Bill Brundage

Thank you, Kevin. And good morning, everyone. Second quarter net sales were 2.2% below last year. Manic revenue declined 3.7%, partially offset by acquisition revenue of 1.5%. Pricing environment was similar to the first quarter with approximately 2% deflation driven by weakness in certain commodity categories as we lap strong comparables, while finished goods pricing has remained slightly positive.

Gross margin of 30.4% was up 20 basis points over the prior year, driven by strong pricing and product strategy execution from our associates. We are appropriately managing the cost base with SG&A stepping down more than $40 million from Q1. We're balancing targeted cost control actions and productivity initiatives with continued investment in core capabilities for future growth.

Adjusted operating profit of $520 million was down $62 million or 10.7% lower compared to prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.74 was 8.9% lower than prior year, with the reduction due to lower adjusted operating profit, partially offset by the impact of our share repurchase program. Our balance sheet remains strong at 1.1 times net debt to adjusted EBITDA.

Moving to our segment results. Net sales in the U.S. declined by 2.2% with an organic decline of 3.7%, partially offset by 1.5% contribution from acquisitions. Adjusted operating profit was $525 million, delivering an adjusted operating margin of 8.2%. Canada net sales were down 3.7%, with an organic decline of 3.3% and a 0.4% adverse impact from foreign exchange rates.

Markets have remained challenging, and we saw similar trends to that of the U.S. Adjusted operating profit came in at $9 million. Turning to our first half results. The year is progressing as expected. As we set out at the beginning of the year, we expected to operate against a challenging market backdrop, particularly in the first half of our fiscal year against strong revenue and adjusted operating margin comparables.

Net sales were 2.5% below last year, with an organic decline of 4.4%, partially offset by an acquisition contribution of 1.9%. Gross margin was 30.3%, down 10 basis points as our associates have been disciplined in managing prices through a period of commodity price deflation. We have managed labor and nonlabor expenses throughout the year, balancing the near-term market demand environment against expected growth in upcoming quarters.

Adjusted operating profit of $1.3 billion was down 10.6% compared to the prior year, delivering a 9.0% adjusted operating margin. Adjusted diluted EPS of $4.40 was down 9.7%. I believe the business is well positioned as we head into the second half with improving market demand and the cost base in good shape.

Next, the business continues to generate strong cash flows. Inventory positions normalized as we exited last fiscal year and we have returned to our normal historical seasonal working capital trends with a modest outflow in the first half of the year.

Interest and tax outflows were slightly lower than last year, due to the timing of tax payments, resulting in strong first half operating cash flow of $863 million. We continue to invest in organic growth through CapEx, investing $192 million in the first half.

As a result, we generated free cash flow of approximately $700 million. Moving to capital allocation. Our balance sheet position is strong, with net debt to adjusted EBITDA of 1.1 times. Target a net leverage range of 1 times to 2 times, and we intend to operate towards the low end of that range through cycle to ensure we have the capacity to take advantage of growth opportunities as well as to maintain a resilient balance sheet. Allocate capital across four clear priorities.

First, we're investing in the business to drive above-market organic growth. Previously mentioned, we invested $113 million in working capital and $192 million in the CapEx during the first half, principally focused on our market distribution centers, branch network and technology programs.

Second, we continue to sustainably grow our ordinary dividend. Board declared a $0.79 per share quarterly dividend, a 5% increase over the prior year, reflecting our confidence in the business and cash generation.

Third, we're consolidating our fragmented markets through bolt-on geographic and capability acquisitions. We are pleased to welcome associates from secure vision, grow supply and hard way appliances during the first half. Our deal pipeline remains healthy, allowing us to continue to execute our consolidation strategy.

Finally, we are committed to returning surplus capital to shareholders when we are below the low end of our target leverage range. returned $250 million to shareholders via share repurchases during the first-half, reducing our share count by approximately $1.5 million and ended the period with $285 million outstanding under the current share repurchase program.

Now let's turn our attention to the remainder of the fiscal year. As Kevin outlined earlier, current open orders and sales per day trends support our expectation of improvement through the balance of the fiscal year against easing comparables. I believe we are well positioned for our upcoming seasonally stronger second half. As a result, our view of fiscal 2024 guidance remains unchanged. We believe revenue will be broadly flat for the year.

Here, we assume end markets declined in the mid-single-digit range. We expect to outperform these markets by approximately 300 to 400 basis points. Sales from completed acquisitions which we expect to generate just over $600 million in revenue and the benefit of one additional sales day landing in the third quarter.

Overall, while we saw modest deflation in the first half, we are assuming a broadly neutral pricing environment for the full year as a whole. Continue to provide a range for adjusted operating margin between 9.2% to 9.8%. I expect interest expense of approximately $190 million to $210 million. Our adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 25% this year and we expect to invest between $400 million to $450 million in CapEx, similar levels to last fiscal year.

So to summarize, we had solid execution in the first half and our views on fiscal 2024 guidance are unchanged. And remain focused on execution and believe the combination of our strong balance sheet, flexible business model and balanced end market exposure positions us well.

Thank you, and I'll now pass back to Kevin.

Kevin Murphy

Thank you, Bill. Let me again thank our associates for their unwavering dedication to serving our customers, helping to make their projects more simple, successful and sustainable. We are pleased with our execution in the first half. Business is well positioned as we anticipate firming demand. And as Bill set out, our fiscal 2024 guidance is unchanged.

As we look forward, we are well positioned with a balanced business mix between residential and nonresidential, new construction and repair, maintenance and improvement. We have an agile business model and flexible cost base that allows us to adapt to changing market conditions. Our cash-generative model allows us to continue to invest for organic growth, consolidate our fragmented markets through acquisitions and return capital to shareholders and to do this while maintaining a strong balance sheet, operating at the low end of our target leverage range.

We have consistently executed on these priorities and supported a long-term track record of outperformance and disciplined deployment of capital. Scale and breadth allows us to leverage our competitive position across our customer groups in order to benefit from emerging multiyear tailwinds in our end markets. Remain confident in the strength of our markets over the medium and longer term and expect to capitalize on these growth opportunities.

Thank you for your time today. Bill and I are now happy to take your questions. Operator, I'll hand the call back over to you.

Matthew Bouley

Hey, morning everyone. Thank you for taking the questions. You all mentioned current open orders and sales per day supporting second-half improvement. I guess what exactly are you seeing around orders and daily sales and maybe help if you can kind of help us with the cadence of growth through fiscal Q2? How did January trend with weather and all that? And kind of what are you seeing quarter-to-date? Thank you.

Kevin Murphy

Kevin Murphy

But generally speaking, the year is progressing as we expected, and that second quarter progressed largely as we expected. If we look forward, the bidding activity that we've got out there from our Waterworks group all the way up through residential trade plumbing and the like, and the open order volume that we have, sales per day trends against what are some easing comparables really do support what we think is going to be improvement throughout the balance of the year.

Bill Brundage

Yes, Matt, we've seen that improvement start to play through in the early part of the second quarter. So in February, organic growth was about flat, which with -- when you add in the acquisition impact that would lead to slightly positive total growth for the month. So again, supporting our confidence level that growth is improving and will improve as we move through the second-half.

Matthew Bouley

Matthew Bouley

Bill Brundage

Bill Brundage

First and foremost, we are continuing to roll over, not just easing revenue comparables, but easing inflation comparables. And in fact, we'll start to roll over our first month of commodity deflation as we step out of the third quarter and into the fourth quarter. We've seen some stability broadly in those commodity prices over the first half of the year.

So assuming that, that stability continues, that commodity deflation should lessen as we move throughout the second half. And again, we would expect finished goods inflation to be in that more traditional low single-digit range. So that leads us to believe that we'll have improving deflation moving back towards inflation in the second-half. But of course, predicting commodities is difficult. So as we're guiding broadly neutral pricing for the full-year, there's some range of possible outcomes around that full year guide.

Kevin Murphy

Kevin Murphy

And then we've seen some stabilization from a steel pipe perspective. So we feel more confident about that. And as it relates to finished goods, we've talked traditionally about the annual spring price increase season. And although it hasn't been as ubiquitous as in the past, we have seen major product categories announcing price increases that give us some degree of confidence as we go into that second-half.

Matthew Bouley

Matthew Bouley

Kevin Murphy

Kevin Murphy

John Lovallo

John Lovallo

Bill Brundage

Bill Brundage

But as we take a step back and think about the overall cost structure, we are pleased that the cost did step down from Q1 into Q2 as we think about labor costs, which is certainly our largest component of our cost base, we manage very closely full-time equivalents and headcount as the primary input to that labor cost. If I look at where full-time equivalents are as we exited Q2, we're down slightly still year-over-year on volumes that were effectively flat for the quarter.

So the teams are doing a really nice job managing those input costs, and we've really positioned that cost base for what we expect to play through in the second half and into next fiscal year, which is an improving growth environment. So given the fact that our associate base is the intellectual capacity and capability of the organization. We want to make sure we have the right associate base to take care of that future growth. So feel good about where the cost base is. Yes, it put a little bit more OpEx pressure in Q2. But as we look forward, we believe we're in the right place.

Kevin Murphy

Kevin Murphy

They've grown in volume and pounds for PVC pipe even though the pricing environment has been down in the mid-20% range while at the same time, holding gross margin. So keeping those teams engaged and prepared for what we think is an improving outlook in the second-half is quite important. So we're pretty positive about what the team has done in terms of expense management.

John Lovallo

John Lovallo

Kevin Murphy

Kevin Murphy

Especially in that major capital projects area. We've talked historically about that mega project trend. When you look at together, our industrial, our Waterworks, commercial, fire and fabrication and HVAC business coming together. That's where we're seeing a good tailwind on from an open order perspective and are positive about what's coming in the second-half.

John Lovallo

John Lovallo

Kevin Murphy

Kevin Murphy

Philip Ng

Philip Ng

Kevin Murphy

Kevin Murphy

We're seeing that play out. I mean, much like we saw with the Infrastructure Act and how that plays through our Waterworks business. It's just taking more time both in terms of release as well as in project delays that we may see during the normal course of construction. There are also some tailwinds that we're really starting to capitalize that are in the current market. If you think about AI and what the data center impact is, those are very good projects for us across multiple customer groups.

And we're seeing it play out very similarly to the way in which we're seeing mega projects play out. And that is across customer group collaboration with the owner, the general contractor to make sure that Ferguson is a valuable partner on the job for the contractor as well as the owner. And so we're bullish on what that looks like in the second half, and that's starting to play in today.

Philip Ng

Philip Ng

Kevin Murphy

Kevin Murphy

And so coming together on water, commercial, industrial fire, HVAC is proving valuable. We're seeing that play out and in fact, we've made some good investments in how we can approach that part of the construction environment uniquely as to where we used to just bid that work as individual customer groups really coming together and offering a total package.

Philip Ng

Philip Ng

David Manthey

Kevin Murphy

Kevin Murphy

But the residential new construction market, we see as a bit more positive, especially in the single-family side of the world. We think that multifamily, although it's been supportive for the business as we've delivered product to the market. It now starts to get a bit more challenged because there's been a lot of product that has entered the market from a multifamily perspective. But single-family starts and permit activities give us a more bullish tone.

On the non-res side, as I talked earlier on the call, the major capital project work and the data center work gives us some really good outlook for the second half. And so I'd say there's some balanced optimism as we go into the second half. There's a balance in terms of how we're lapping comparables from prior year. And so it plays to that, again, balanced business mix.

On one note on that multifamily side, we are seeing good activity levels in high-rise multifamily, especially down in unit was down in Florida. And so we're bullish on that multifamily high-rise work, but maybe a bit more pressured on the core multifamily side.

David Manthey

David Manthey

Bill Brundage

Bill Brundage

David Manthey

David Manthey

Bill Brundage

Bill Brundage

Ryan Merkel

Bill Brundage

Bill Brundage

But in general, in that low 30% to 35% range is kind of our expectation and where we've delivered over the last several quarters.

Ryan Merkel

Ryan Merkel

Bill Brundage

Bill Brundage

But again, that's a little bit difficult to predict and call.

Kevin Murphy

Kevin Murphy

As we look forward to what we should experience this year, we start to get back to, again, a more normalized pricing environment, where you see annual price increases playing through on finished goods. And this year may be a bit more choppy than years past, but generally speaking, that's where we get back to utilizing our product strategy and charging for the value that we provide to get long-term sustainable gross margin expansion can call it, that 10 basis points to 20 basis point environment.

Ryan Merkel

Ryan Merkel

Bill Brundage

Bill Brundage

So the comparables do continue to ease a bit as we march through kind of month by month through the end of the fiscal year.

Ryan Merkel

Ryan Merkel

Bill Brundage

Bill Brundage

Mike Dahl

Kevin Murphy

Kevin Murphy

And so there's probably the most pressured when we look at that residential space. If you think about consumer balance sheets and again, where they are spending their money on experiences versus say, some light renovation on the home, that's where we're seeing the pressure. If I look at where we're going to take this business going forward, where we get really energized is how we pair what we think are really unique assets together for an omnichannel experience.

Because if you look at the digital business, especially built with Ferguson, that's a unique digital experience for that project-minded consumer and that like record to Pro and the tools that are there from a technology perspective are starting to really enable that building and remodel business through the showroom bringing together a best-in-class experience for bricks and mortar with a consultative experience in person, together with a best-in-class experience digitally and a great project tool.

So as we look forward, that's really where you're going to see those businesses come together and where we should see that growth.

Mike Dahl

Mike Dahl

Bill Brundage

Bill Brundage

And that pipeline is still solid. We still focus on both geographic bolt-on and capability M&A you see us focusing on new capabilities inside of our Waterworks business, especially in areas like meters and metering technology, storm water management, soil stabilization and urban green infrastructure, and then you also see us focusing on expanding our HVAC capabilities so that we can best serve that dual trade HVAC and residential plumbing repair trade professional. We see that market growing.

We see that contractor base growing, and we'd like to be uniquely positioned to take care of that customer as we go forward. And M&A is a big part of that landscape as we look to fill out our HVAC capabilities across the United States.

Mike Dahl

Mike Dahl

Kathryn Thompson

Bill Brundage

Bill Brundage

Kevin Murphy

Kevin Murphy

Kathryn Thompson

Kathryn Thompson

Kevin Murphy

Kevin Murphy

So there isn't a whole lot of different as we go through there. And as we said, we don't expect to have massive inflation or abnormal price inflation as we move to -- we do see finished goods having some positive movements from a pricing perspective and stabilization on the commodity side of the world.

Kathryn Thompson

Kathryn Thompson

Kevin Murphy

Kevin Murphy

And on the remodel side of the world, we still believe that the high-end remodel side of the world is going to be a bit more resilient than, say, your core MI portion of the business, we're seeing that play out. If you look at the real core customer for our showroom business, that local high-end builder remodeler what we've seen is if they're doing, call it, 6 to 12 projects annually and their high-end projects. We're seeing them flip from new residential construction to more high-end total remodels, but their book of business is still pretty solid, and they feel pretty good about the marketplace. So generally, from a market perspective, that's what we're seeing.

In terms of trends that are happening inside the product set, I'll defer to a bit later in the year as to what the takeaways were from KBIS either.

Kathryn Thompson

Kathryn Thompson

Kevin Murphy

Kevin Murphy

Patrick Baumann

Kevin Murphy

Kevin Murphy

And so in some cases, upwards of 20% of our revenue can be nonstock specials. And so making sure that we're pricing appropriately for the project has an impact on our gross margin and that gross margin expansion. Additionally, from a product strategy perspective, we think that's probably our best avenue for overall gross margin. And yes, own brand is probably the highest expression of what that product strategy looks like because you have a product that's unique to Ferguson and one in which we are promoters of the brand and have a higher overall gross margin profile.

But it's not just one brand. It's also the partner vendors that we have that we can grow faster than market for them that we can offer unique cost savings and we can drive value for them and have a higher overall gross margin profile. So it's really our sales associates, both inside now. Driving the right product for the job and the application for the customer and then secondarily, those that have the highest gross margin profile for Ferguson as a company. And that's the way we look at expanding gross margin over time.

Patrick Baumann

Patrick Baumann

Kevin Murphy

Kevin Murphy

We've seen more stability. That said, resin price increases are going to affect both sides of that. And so although we've seen a bit more pricing pressure or deflation in plumbing, we do see that moving in a different direction as we're sat here today. So it really has had different movements across, call it, the first 2 quarters, especially this year.

Patrick Baumann

Patrick Baumann

Bill Brundage

Bill Brundage

Early reads on productivity levels are quite good and positive. As you know, we've got a lot of investment in automation within those warehouses. And just from a pure labor standpoint, we're getting 20% to 30% productivity out of those components of the warehouses. So good productivity, but maybe more importantly, from a strategic standpoint, what we're bringing is best same-day availability of inventory into these major metropolitan markets.

And that's really improving customer service scores and product availability, fill rates and in-stocks in those markets. We think this is a real core component of our continued organic growth strategy over the next several years. So very pleased with the rollout to date, and we'll continue to march down that path.

Patrick Baumann

Patrick Baumann

Bill Brundage

Bill Brundage

Kevin Murphy

Kevin Murphy

As I take a step back, we are pleased with how the year is progressing. It's generally progressing as we expected. And as we look forward to the second half, our seasonally stronger second half, we look forward to continued improvement as we lap some easing comparables. So again, thank you very much for your time, and we look forward to seeing and talking with you soon.

