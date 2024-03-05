Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 5, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Goeckeler - CEO

Wissam Jabre - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joe Moore - Morgan Stanley

Joe Moore

Welcome back, everybody. I'm Joe Moore from Morgan Stanley Semiconductor Research. Very happy to have with us today the management team of Western Digital, David Goeckeler and with Wissam Jabre. I think Wissam, you wanted to read the safe harbor, and then we'll go into some Q&A.

Wissam Jabre

Thanks, Joe. Happy to be here. We'll be making forward-looking statements in today's discussion based on management's current assumptions and expectations, including with respect to our product portfolio, business plans and performance, market trends and dynamics and future results. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our most recent financial report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC for more information on the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. We will also be making references to non-GAAP financials and a reconciliation of our GAAP and non-GAAP results can be found on our website.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Joe Moore

Thank you. Okay. Great. Well, that's -- thank you for that. So there's been quite a bit of news on WD the last few days, including this morning, which to be honest, I've been on stage, I haven't read yet, but I got the gist of it. But maybe you can -- before we go into that, maybe we could just kind of start on the business environment and how you guys are seeing things nowadays.

David Goeckeler

So Joe, first of all, thanks for having us. We really enjoy being here. yes. The -- let's talk about the current business environment. I think we came into the

