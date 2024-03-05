Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

How Utility Stocks Could Benefit If Interest Rates Start Falling

Mar. 05, 2024 7:55 PM ETIDU, XLU, VPU, PUI, JXI, FXU, PSCU, ECLN, FUTY, RNRG, UTES, JHMU, ED
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.43K Followers

Summary

  • In the current economy are utility stocks a defensive investment?
  • What does it mean when we hear that utilities are sensitive to interest rates?
  • What should we expect from utilities earnings this year?

Oil refinery

RonFullHD/iStock via Getty Images

Utilities are considered by many to be a good defensive sector, but they’ve struggled in the current high interest rate environment. Marie Ferguson, Analyst at Argus Research, tells MoneyTalk’s Greg Bonnell why the outlook for the sector could change

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
4.43K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IDU--
iShares U.S. Utilities ETF
XLU--
Utilities Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
VPU--
Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares
PUI--
Invesco Dorsey Wright Utilities Momentum ETF
JXI--
iShares Global Utilities ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.