Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR), founded in 1985 as Forgent Networks and headquartered in Texas, provides Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions like payroll, HR software, and benefits administration primarily to small and mid-sized businesses. They offer both software and outsourced services, catering to various client needs.

I have covered ASUR twice before and made two buy recommendations for the stock in 2021 and 2023. Though my call in 2021 was proven right with over 50% return since publication, my latest buy call was proven inaccurate. Since my latest coverage, ASUR is down by 22%. Currently, ASUR is trading at $9.6, down -33% over the past year.

I maintain my buy rating for the stock. My 1-year price target of $10.7 presents an 11.7% upside from $9.58 today. At the current level, the stock appears undervalued.

Financial Reviews

Fundamentals are mixed. Revenue growth has accelerated post-COVID-19, while GAAP profitability appears to be steady and improving, though it would probably take more time to break even. For the past two years, top-line growth has been relatively steady at around 25%. Though ASUR missed its Q4 guidance by a small margin and saw a 10.3% YoY decline, ASUR still finished FY 2023 with a revenue of $119 million, a 24% YoY growth. Meanwhile, net loss margin narrowed considerably from -15% in 2022 to -7.7% in 2023.

ASUR’s most meaningful improvements lie in its liquidity and balance sheet outlook. The recent surge in operating cash flows / OCF has helped ASUR to strengthen its liquidity position over the past two years. Liquidity hit the bottom in 2022 when ASUR saw just $13.4 million of liquidity in 2022 with very minimal OCF generation. However, OCF has seen an upward trend since then, reaching $18.9 million in FY 2023. In parallel, this has helped ASUR to see an increase in liquidity over the past two years. In FY 2023, ASUR finished the year with over $30 million of liquidity, more than twice as much as in 2022, when OCF reached the bottom.

Catalyst

I have identified a few catalysts that could help ASUR maintain its steady revenue growth in 2024.

In my opinion, the recently enacted SECURE Act 2.0, which increases compliance requirements, could present a significant growth catalyst for ASUR by expanding the market for their 401(k) retirement solutions. Signed into law in 2022, The Act mandates 401(k) plans in several states, creating a new pool of potential clients for ASUR's services. Provisions like automatic enrollment and higher RMD ages are expected to boost overall participation in retirement plans, directly benefiting ASUR through higher demand for its offerings.

I believe ASUR is well-positioned to capture this opportunity. Today, it already offers comprehensive 401(k) solutions tailored specifically for SMBs, perfectly positioned to cater to the newly mandated plans.

In addition, ASUR's experience in navigating complex regulations and its commitment to seamless integration with existing payroll systems make it an ideal partner for businesses implementing new 401(k) plans. In the past, ASUR has already benefited from a similar regulatory tailwind, the Employee Retention Tax Credit / ERTC.

Together with initiatives like product bundling of 401(k) products with payroll, as well as a projected increase in the sales force, there is a promise in attracting new clients and driving sales for the core products. Moreover, ASUR has also made a commitment to continue with its reseller roll-up strategy, presenting the company with a takeover opportunity with $7 million ARR and strong leads that should help drive future revenue growth:

Based on our current business trends, we're reiterating our full year 2024 revenue guidance of $125 million to $129 million, with EBITDA margins of between 20% and 21%. As a reminder, this '24 guidance excludes any potential contributions from ERTC filing, but does include our plan to resume acquisitions in earnest. We have signed agreements to purchase approximately $7 million of annual recurring revenue and the pipeline is very strong.

Risk

Risk remains minimal to moderate. Though the growth initiatives outlined in the catalyst section have the potential to help ASUR drive core business revenue growth and share performance, investors may initially react negatively due to the anticipated lower reported revenue growth rate compared to the past two years, potentially triggering unjustified sell-offs, in my view.

The main issue here lies in the difference between the reported revenue, which includes ERTC, and the core business revenue. Though it is relatively small in size compared to the core business, progressive revenues from interest income and fees from the ERTC program have helped ASUR to boost its revenue growth since 2021. Without revenue from ERTC, ASUR’s FY 2023 revenue would have been $101 million, about 15% lower than the reported FY revenue. It would have also only realized an 18% growth, instead of 24%.

The FY 2024 guidance excludes the one-time benefit of ERTC filings, which inflated previously reported revenue figures. With a $125 million - $126 million of reported revenue in FY 2024, ASUR’ reported growth would be between 5% - 6% YoY, a far cry from the 24% reported revenue growth in FY 2023. Nonetheless, excluding ERTC in both the prior year and FY 2024, ASUR would then see a 24% YoY growth, as implied by the management:

So I think again, our guidance is $125 million to $129 million for the full year. That has no ERTC component in it. And that, if you think about '23, $119 million we just delivered, has approximately $18 million for ERTC in it, right? So, we're growing a base of $101 million to approximately $125 million to $129 million. So, that's kind of the way we're looking at ERTC vis-a-vis '24.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for ASUR is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (80% probability) assumptions - ASUR to achieve FY 2024 revenue of $126 million, a 6% growth, at the highest end of the company’s guidance. I assign ASUR a forward P/S of 2x, which implies the stock reaching $11.38, surpassing its YTD high. In this scenario, I assume clear visibility into 25% YoY core business growth, excluding ERTC. Bear scenario (20% probability) assumptions - ASUR to achieve FY 2024 revenue of $124 million, a 4% growth, missing the low end of the company’s guidance by $1 million. I expect P/S to contract to 1.4x implying a correction to $7.8. In this scenario, I expect share performance to face headwinds due to potentially differing market perceptions towards the business, as I highlighted in the risk section, in addition to the projected guidance miss.

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $10.7 per share, presenting a potential upside of 11.7% from the current level. At this point, I would give the stock a buy rating.

Conclusion

ASUR's 2024 guidance excludes the non-recurring ERTC benefit, leading to a potentially lower reported growth rate compared to recent years. This might initially concern investors, but the focus is on sustainable, organic growth of 25%. The outlined catalysts, like product bundling and SECURE Act 2.0, could help drive long-term organic growth and solidify ASUR's market position. Though my latest buy call on ASUR was proven incorrect, ASUR appears undervalued today. My 1-year price target of $10.7 implies an 11.7% upside.