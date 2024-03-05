Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Asure Software: Unlocking Steady Growth Beyond ERTC Bump

Mar. 05, 2024 8:00 PM ETAsure Software, Inc. (ASUR) Stock
Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.91K Followers

Summary

  • Asure Software provides Human Capital Management solutions to small and mid-sized businesses.
  • The stock has experienced a 22% decline since the latest coverage, currently trading at $9.6.
  • Catalysts, such as SECURE Act 2.0 and $7 million ARR pipeline from the continuing reseller roll-ups, should present decent steady organic growth for FY 2024.
Man calculating budget and finances

damircudic

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR), founded in 1985 as Forgent Networks and headquartered in Texas, provides Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions like payroll, HR software, and benefits administration primarily to small and mid-sized businesses. They offer both software and outsourced services, catering to various client needs.

This article was written by

Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.91K Followers
We're a long-only asset manager allocating into tech and growth asset classes. Learn more at www.tnginvestments.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ASUR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ASUR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ASUR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASUR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.