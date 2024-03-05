Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 05, 2024 7:36 PM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145K Followers

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 5, 2024 4:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Sandeep Aujla - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley

Keith Weiss

Excellent. Thank you, everyone, for joining us this afternoon. My name is Keith Weiss. I run the U.S. software research practice here at Morgan Stanley, and very pleased to have with us, I think, for the first time at the TMT Conference. Sandeep Aujla, CFO of Intuit. Thank you so much for joining us.

Sandeep Aujla

Thank you. It's my first time at the TMT Conference as a company, but I started my career at Morgan Stanley. So, I've been before...

Keith Weiss

Used to be an M&A banker, right?

Sandeep Aujla

Yes. Nice to be back. Nice one.

Keith Weiss

That was a long time ago though.

Sandeep Aujla

That was a long time ago, a couple of decades now.

Keith Weiss

Excellent. Before we get started, a brief research disclosure for important disclosures. Please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/research there. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative. And I'm sure Intuit has some really great disclosures on your IR website as well.

Sandeep Aujla

We absolutely do.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Keith Weiss

Excellent. So again, thank you for coming to the conference. I want to start out with Q2 results reported two weeks ago. Can you walk us through some of the like key developments going on at the company? Because I know there's a lot of strategic investments you guys are making, but also give us the backdrop of the spending environment that this is all taking place in.

Sandeep Aujla

Sure. Absolutely. Talking about Q2 and just the progress so far, I could

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About INTU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTU

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.