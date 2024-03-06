Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2 REITs With Huge Upside Potential

Mar. 06, 2024 7:05 AM ETDDCCF, ILPT, VNQ, VGSIX, VGSLX, VGSNX6 Comments
Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Most REITs are boring income investments.
  • But some deep value opportunities could double or triple in value.
  • I highlight two such special situations.
Rocket flying over the stacks of coins on blue background

AntonioSolano/iStock via Getty Images

REITs are often perceived to be boring income investments that are only suitable for retirees.

But the reality is very different

The REIT (VNQ) market is vast and versatile with about 1,000 companies worldwide

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRNK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
Article Update Today, 7:44 AM
Comments (30.95K)
I wanted to clarify once more that both of these companies may end up going bankrupt and if you are going in them, you need to be prepared for this reality. They could go to zero. Risk factors have played out and they are at the mercy of their lenders.

But the upside potential is huge as well so they could make sense for some aggressive investors. I own a small investment in Branicks and it has been a disaster. I have been wrong so far so take also into account and do your own research.

Just like other investors, we have winners and losers at High Yield Landlord. But on average, we have beat our benchmarks by a large margin over the years.

What's your riskiest investment? Let me know below.

If you found this article valuable, please click "Like" and "Follow" above to get more of our content and to help us continue producing content on this platform.

Thank you for your interest!

Jussi
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 7:33 AM
Comments (3.87K)
Never made a dime on German RE companies. Will avoid in the future
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 7:31 AM
Comments (2.59K)
Thanks for ideas
Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
Today, 7:39 AM
Comments (30.95K)
@gastro4 I appreciate your interest!
Aktieninvestor1 profile picture
Aktieninvestor1
Today, 7:24 AM
Comments (13)
Sorry, i am from germany and i know the german BRANICKS GROUP. Hands off! Disinvests, Dividend-cut-off. A big promissory note loan will end in 2024... and the kapital providers are not convinced until yet to extend credits.
Jussi Askola, CFA profile picture
Jussi Askola, CFA
Today, 7:39 AM
Comments (30.95K)
@Aktieninvestor1 If you are looking for safe dividend income, this is not for you. I also used to live in Germany. Yes, the refinancing is the big issue
