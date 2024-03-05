Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 05, 2024 7:56 PM ETCouchbase, Inc. (BASE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.01K Followers

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Edward Parker - Investor Relations

Matt Cain - Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer

Greg Henry - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Jason Ader - William Blair

Rob Oliver - Baird

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Howard Ma - Guggenheim Securities

Taz Koujalgi - Wedbush Securities

Andres Miranda - D.A. Davidson

Param Singh - Oppenheimer & Co.

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Couchbase's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. We will be discussing the results announced in our press release issued after the market close today.

With me are Couchbase's Chair, President and CEO, Matt Cain, and CFO, Greg Henry.

Today's call will contain forward-looking statements, which include statements concerning financial and business trends and strategies, market size, product capabilities, our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition and our guidance for future periods. These statements reflect our views as of today only and should not be relied upon as representing our views at any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any duty to update these statements.

Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For a discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risks discussed in today's press release and our most recent annual report on Form 10-K or quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

During the call, we will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as how we

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BASE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BASE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.