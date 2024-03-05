Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Presents at JMP Securities Technology Conference (Transcript)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) JMP Securities Technology Conference March 5, 2024 3:00 PM ET

Great. Why don't we go ahead and get started? So look, we're just delighted to have Zoom Video Communications joining us at the Citizens JMP Technology Conference.

Kelly Steckelberg

Thank you. It's great to be here.

Patrick Walravens

Kelly, thank you for joining us. You've done this a bunch of times, and we really appreciate you.

Kelly Steckelberg

Of course.

Patrick Walravens

We do. We appreciate you. All right. So let's let people learn a little bit about you before I ask how is business and go into more things. So where are you from?

Kelly Steckelberg

Well, currently, I live in Texas. I went to high school and college there. Then I moved to the Bay Area for 30 years, and then I went back.

Patrick Walravens

And what did you...

Kelly Steckelberg

Putting Zoom to the test.

Patrick Walravens

You are putting Zoom to the test for sure. And what did you do before Zoom?

Kelly Steckelberg

Before Zoom immediately, I was the CEO of an online dating site called...

Patrick Walravens

That's right. I forgot. I totally forgot.

Kelly Steckelberg

But I met Eric at Webex. I was a Chief Accounting Officer and Controller at Webex when Eric was Head of Engineering. And that's how we came together again at Zoom.

Patrick Walravens

Yes. So how many years did you guys work together at Webex?

Kelly Steckelberg

3-ish years together at Webex. I was at Cisco for two years after that, but he stayed within the Webex division. I moved over.

Patrick Walravens

And so you joined Zoom in what year?

Kelly Steckelberg

I joined Zoom in 2017. So I'm coming up on my seven-year anniversary this fall.

Patrick Walravens

I can't believe it's been that long.

Kelly Steckelberg

I know. Amazing.

Patrick Walravens

I can't believe that's – and the IPO was in...

Kelly Steckelberg

2019. So we're almost at our five-year anniversary of being a public company.

Patrick Walravens

Yes. And then in – we'll do this quickly, but in when did the pandemic start? Was it 2020? Were you here? Do you remember?

Kelly Steckelberg

I was in San Jose because we had our earnings call on March, we sent everybody home on March 3. We had our earnings call on March 4, and Tom and I and Eric were the only three in the office with our tech team in the studio. And then there was like the week in between where I think everybody in the Bay Area was sort of trying to figure out what's happening. And the following Monday was when the whole world changed.

Patrick Walravens

Yes. Because we had – so we were – we had this conference going. And I remember – on Monday, Dan Springer at the time of DocuSign was sitting in that chair and he's like, yes, some is going on. He goes, my – I was supposed to go to Japan this week and my Japanese team just told me don't come. And they said that it would be very bad managers if I were – like the last thing they wanted me to do was to – the last thing the Japan team, one of their CEO of DocuSign to do was to go to Japan and shake a bunch of people's hands, right.

And that was the first and we were like – and then by the end of the day, on Tuesday, it was clear that something is going on. And then your company basically helps save our society, may get a little tiered up. So thank you very much.

Kelly Steckelberg

Thank you. It was really...

Patrick Walravens

It wasn't great – the pandemic wasn't great, but it would have been a lot worse without Zoom.

Kelly Steckelberg

It's interesting because I was having this discussion with somebody recently about how we took it very, very seriously during that time. And it was a weird juxtaposition of how busy we were and watching what else is happening in the world, even some of our employees like their spouses or significant others being out of work and having to deal with deaths, like it was a really trying time, but we took it very seriously and felt very honored to keep the world connected.

Patrick Walravens

Yeah. And I mean, probably the fastest-growing fastest revenue trajectory of all time, right? And then all of a sudden, your $4 billion business. And then you kind of paid a price, honestly, for – right? You paid a price for what you did for everyone, right? Because you guys port so many resources into meeting the needs that we had during the pandemic, right? And then the pandemic came to an end, and then what?

Kelly Steckelberg

So we're really in an amazing transition for this company.

Patrick Walravens

Let's talk about the bad part first because I think we're in a new stage. We'll get to the good part.

Kelly Steckelberg

Okay. So what then was we have an amazing platform that everyone came to know and love us for meetings. We have – the segments of our business are Online and Direct. Just to remind everybody, before the pandemic, our Online segment of the business is about 20% of revenue, and it was really a funnel for the direct segment of the business. During the pandemic, our Online segment grew to be over 60% of the revenue and was exploded in terms of its international coverage because it was just so easily accessible.

As people started coming back together again in person, we have seen that segment of the business, people start doing Zoom happy hours, right? They want to do those in person, which is great. We're happy to see people connected like that. But that segment of the business has been declining over the last several quarters. We are happy to – we've been very focused on getting it stabilized, and we can talk about the specifics and churn rates, et cetera.

But Q3 to Q4, we started to see that stabilization really taking hold. So that's been really good. And as you said, during the pandemic, we were so focused on building capacity, making our products trustworthy and reliable for everyone no matter whether you're kindergartner or a Fortune 10 company, and focusing on making sure that everybody had access to it, especially – and even schools, K1 through 12 that we gave it for free to for many years, that our second act was a little delayed because of that.

I think we're firmly in Act 2, maybe Act 3 now, and we can talk about that, but that's what's caused some of the deceleration of growth over the last couple of years. We are very firmly planted now in a place that I think we're ready to reaccelerate growth in a much better way than we've been over the last couple of years. So we can talk about all the exciting stuff there.

Patrick Walravens

So Act 1, we all know, we all lived through it. What was – you said Act 2, maybe there’s – but what's Act 2?

Kelly Steckelberg

I think Act 2 is really phone and expanding into more of a collaboration suite. And phone has been a really an amazing growth story for us. We – the metrics that we've announced is it's over 10% of revenue, over 7 million seats. And really, we have some Fortune 10 customers using that product. So it's showing that it has now emerged into that place where it can support the most sophisticated users.

To me, Act 3 now, and Eric might call it Zoom 2.0. So – but it's like really now emerging into a full collaboration and communication platform. And of course, some of those emerging products include Zoom Contact Center, Zoom Team Chat, which is a product we've had for a while, but it's really been reinvented recently to really compete with the leaders in that space. Zoom Docs, which we announced at Zoomtopia last year. And then, of course, all of that being underpinned by Zoom AI Companion.

Patrick Walravens

Okay. So now we're going to go back a little bit. All right. So everybody has used Zoom, right? How many people in here, just out of curiosity, have used Zoom Phone. Really just one, two...

Kelly Steckelberg

Two, three, four.

Patrick Walravens

How is it? Is it? What's it like?

Kelly Steckelberg

Easy to use, right? Easy to use, reliable, all this seamless if you're using Zoom meetings, like it's all.

Patrick Walravens

And so when you use the – you're just using it from your – you can use your desktop with you a headset or?

Kelly Steckelberg

Yeah. 75% to 80% of our users use a soft phone. So they're using a headset directed to – is that how you use it? Yes. So gone are the days of having to pay $1,000 for a very expensive phone to sit on your desk, right? You can buy a $100 headset and it's much easier to use. You can also have – of course, if you have to Zoom Client...

Patrick Walravens

How much did those stupid, the stupid of iPhones cost?

Kelly Steckelberg

$1,000.

Patrick Walravens

Really?

Kelly Steckelberg

Yeah.

Patrick Walravens

Jeez.

Kelly Steckelberg

Yeah. And they all became paperweights in offices. You can also – if you have the Zoom Client on your cell phone, then you can have access to Zoom phone there. So that's what I think became very obvious during the pandemic was the need for portability of phone lines. To the extent people are using phone lines still, they want them with them. They're not in their office anymore tethered to that desk.

Patrick Walravens

And how is the user experience when you're using the Zoom Phone app on the phone?

Kelly Steckelberg

It's great. It's the same. It rings through, you can see, like I can see on my notifications, Zoom that it's coming from Zoom Phone and then the phone number. So it has Caller ID. It has voicemail. It has everything that you would expect from a phone system.

Patrick Walravens

Well, this saved me a ton of money. So I don't know if he's in here. I had a conversation with one of my London accounts the other day. They charged me $100 in long distance for the stupid conversation.

Kelly Steckelberg

Yes.

Patrick Walravens

I know.

Kelly Steckelberg

$15 a month with included.

Patrick Walravens

Including London.

Kelly Steckelberg

Yeah. Exactly.

Patrick Walravens

Okay. So that's all right? Where – so you’re 10% now, where can it go realistically?

Kelly Steckelberg

We've said the goal for Zoom Phone is that it will get to 25% of our revenue.

Patrick Walravens

Okay.

Kelly Steckelberg

And then some of the emerging products that we're really focused on now, of course, is Zoom Contact Center. That's been out for a couple of quarters. We're really excited. But that product, when it came out, just like Zoom Phone, it had features and functionality best suited for SMB, or smaller businesses, but we are very rapidly developing. We're doing about 100 features are being added at a quarter, and this is represented by the fact that we just announced new pricing tiers. So when the Contact Center was released, it was – there was one price. It was $69 per seat per month.

We now have two additional tiers above that, which are $99 and $149 and that – they have different tiered capabilities included the top one, including some of the premium AI features, including Agent Assist, which you can imagine after a call documentation, it can take care of a lot of the administrative type work that agents have to work on.

So that's been really great. What we've seen is, it's still early days, but there has been very positive reception from customers as well as partners around this. I mean we – it's the most modern built Contact Center out there. And imagine this is the only contact center available that is being reimagined with AI front and center and everything. Everybody else is trying to – I mean on-prem tech centers probably won't even be able to address the possibility of AI. The cloud providers are trying to figure out how they put it on top.

And then I know there’s been a lot of discussion. I’ve gotten a lot of questions about this, well, what’s going to happen with contact centers anyway? Isn’t AI just going to displace all those agents? And I don’t think that agents are ever going to be completely displaced. I think that they are going to become more and more efficient and be able to focus on top tier customers.

But for Zoom, we have not only the contact center agent license you can buy, but we also have Zoom Virtual Agent, which is a virtual chatbot agent. This was accelerated through our acquisition of Solvvy, which was a great company. And so we are happy to support our customer. We’re not trying to defend an existing installed base. We’re happy to support our customers or prospects in whichever solution works best for them. And we think we’re very well positioned in regards to that.

Patrick Walravens

It’s really helpful to not have to defend an existing installed base.

Kelly Steckelberg

It’s nice.

Patrick Walravens

You can lower price and it doesn’t hurt you and it hurts your competitors.

Kelly Steckelberg

Yes.

Patrick Walravens

I love this space. I love the contact center space. And it’s remarkable because if you just go look at Gartner, right, I mean, no great research there, right? But I mean, Gartner’s research is great. It’s not great research by me just to go look at Gartner. But the contact center plus the conversational AI stuff is going from $19 billion in 2023, these are just Gartner estimates, to $39 billion in 2027. That’s insane.

Kelly Steckelberg

Yes, it’s amazing.

Patrick Walravens

It’s amazing. It’s amazing. So you’re adding almost $20 billion, even for a company as big as you, that’s big enough. So they’re adding about $20 billion of TAM in four years, $5 billion a year.

Kelly Steckelberg

Yes. We’re…

Patrick Walravens

Why? How on earth can this market be grown that fast?

Kelly Steckelberg

Well, because I think that everybody’s trying to figure out how do they help customers self-serve that’s where the conversational AI is really important. And there’s a lot of legacy systems sitting out there that need to get converted and need to get pushed to the cloud.

Patrick Walravens

Yes, I think that’s it. Yes. Okay. So usually I start with this, but how’s the business, Kelly? How are things going?

Kelly Steckelberg

So thank you for asking. We had earnings last week and we were very pleased. We had a strong finish to FY2024 Q4. Revenue was above our guidance. We had very strong free cash flow. We ended the year with $7 billion in cash and saw stabilization, as I mentioned earlier, in both online and direct, which was really great. They were both up quarter-over-quarter, so that was really nice to see. And we announced an authorization from our Board to do a $1.5 billion buyback in FY2025.

Patrick Walravens

So, the sales team generally – Eric was happy with the production of the sales team in Q4.

Kelly Steckelberg

Yeah. So if you remember, we had – as a company, we made the very difficult decision a year ago to do a reduction in force and a pretty significant reorganization of our sales team, including several members of the leadership team. And that was a significant disruption for our sales organization. And because of international labor laws, it took about two quarters to get that all worked through in some of the international teams. So it was really nice to see the teams regain their footing and start producing in Q3 and then finish Q4 strong.

Patrick Walravens

Okay. Yes, it sounded good, you guys sounded good. But then we were a little confused on the guidance. So why was the guidance not more reflective of sort of the tone?

Kelly Steckelberg

Yes. So I think we feel like we’re in a really good place starting this year in terms of, like the sales teams being ready. They were off to a fast start for us, which means that territories and quotas and everybody had their book very early in the quarter, within 12 days, which is a really great way to start the year. Platform is amazing. Contact center evolving. I guess, there’s a couple of areas that we’re continuing to monitor and keep an eye on.

One of those is international. International was definitely a headwind for us last year. If you remember, both EMEA and APAC were flat to down and so really need those teams. It’s about 30% of our revenue, so we need those teams to start producing again. We have new leadership in both arenas, so I was saying be a little cautious about that to get them moving in the right direction again.

And then there are companies very similar to Zoom that went through their own reductions. And of course, we never want our customers to have seats that they don’t need or be paying for something they don’t use. So we work with them on their renewal time frames. And we know that the majority of our customers had a renewal opportunity in FY2024, but not all of them.

And what happens in those discussions, typically the team has done a really good job of first, of course, maintaining the customer, and then secondly, really focusing on maintaining the spend, meaning if they are down – if they want to right size or down-sell some of their meeting license count, upselling them into like a Zoom One bundle or adding in Zoom Phone. So really focused on preserving the dollar spend.

And that sets us up well for future growth as they start to hire again that we’re in these higher dollar SKUs. But that’s not an upsell, right? That’s just sort of a negotiation to keep the spend where it is. And we know that we have a percentage of our customers, it’s much less than last year that have a renewal event in FY2025 that did not renew in FY2024, meaning we have more of this ahead.

And so that’s why we talked about on the call that we expect the low point in terms of year-over-year growth to be in Q2 and then to start to see reacceleration in the back half and that’s a combination of continued maturity of contact center, working through the most significant renewals we have, which are in Q1 and Q2. As a reminder, we’re sort of – probably the inverse of every other SaaS company, you know, which is Q1 is the largest renewal period for us, then Q2, then Q3, then Q4. This harkens all the way back to the pandemic era, but we got to get through those. And then hopefully we leave the year at a more accelerated growth rate than we’re coming in with.

Patrick Walravens

All right, awesome. One more for me. So your long-term operating margin growth rate is 28% to 32%. And last quarter you did 39%. And so I was like, that can’t be right. I think it is right. And then I like, why? And I go, you know, she explained at one point, I don’t remember. So I can ask that. So you just did 39% and your long-term rate is 28% to 32%. What do we…

Kelly Steckelberg

The reason – remember, the number one priority at Zoom is investing for reaccelerating growth. And the reason that we’ve kept our long-term margin at those levels is because we reserve the right to the extent that we see organic or inorganic opportunities to reaccelerate growth that we could potentially do that at the expense of margin.

Now, you all know and would trust that we’re a very disciplined company. So if we were to do an acquisition, we would always focus on how do we drive efficiency through that but that’s really why that’s there. To the extent we see significant opportunities in the market, we just wanted to be able to act on that.

Patrick Walravens

Okay. All right, cool. Any questions from our audience? Yes.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I mean, I guess, we – I’m a Cisco alum, Kelly alum. So I think you and I know we were talking about. I guess, going back to the sell side that was in the management we’re talking this side of things. I always hear people say, well, we think second half is going to be better than first half.

Kelly Steckelberg

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

What analysis have you done to make you feel like that’s the case? And then what would make you feel more comfortable to put a number around it? What would you need to see to put a number around?

Kelly Steckelberg

Yes. So…

Patrick Walravens

We got to repeat the question.

Kelly Steckelberg

Yes. Okay. So why do we feel that second half growth is going to be better? Yes. So the way that we’ve planned for FY2025, which is how we do it, is of course, its capacity model as well as what do we expect products to contribute. And this is where contact center is continuing to add functionality throughout the year. There are some very specific features that we know we need to be able to compete at the upper echelon of those enterprise opportunities.

These are things like PCI compliance, which is the ability to safely take credit cards. There’s still some channels and some integrations that we need and those are coming in the first half of the year. So that’s part of it. I think more impactful from a modeling perspective is the renewals that I just talked about. The renewals are so front end loaded. And knowing what we learned in FY2025 in terms of the rate of renewal, not on a logo basis, but on a seat count basis, modeling that in, there’s going to be some impact early in the year from that still as customers are getting right sized from reductions they’ve taken earlier, probably last year. Yes.

Patrick Walravens

We actually have a mic. Look at that and hold on.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Congrats. Great presentation. Here’s my question. Zoom has an unusually high brand awareness effect, kind of like Netflix. What new features and products are you doing that are industry agnostic, that can leverage all the time in the world versus contact center, and a few that honestly are very limited in scope. What are you doing in that area, if any?

Kelly Steckelberg

Yes. It’s a really good point. And I think phone, we think, extends across all aspects of it. We are looking for – this is back to the discussion about organic versus inorganic, especially in our Online segment we’ve really started to think about a mechanism for online growth, is adding more products to the portfolio that they can sell. And thinking about what products lend themselves well to self-service? So these are individual proprietors, sole proprietors or small business owners. What do they use every day in addition to their phone and their meetings? They use Chat. They use some sort of a marketing tool, probably. They have a website, they use productivity tools. So those are the things that we’re thinking about. Okay, how do you – that’s the best way online is going to grow, well, honestly, is through portfolio expansion.

Patrick Walravens

An easy way to charge your customers and get paid, particularly when you’re delivering your service over Zoom. Yes, that’s a big one. And you know who I’m talking about. That is a big one. 40 seconds for one more.

Kelly Steckelberg

Let me ask you a question. How are you doing, Pat?

Patrick Walravens

I’m great, actually.

Kelly Steckelberg

Yes. Good.

Patrick Walravens

Thanks for asking. It’s definitely weird. I really like doing this.

Kelly Steckelberg

That’s awesome. How many of these conferences have you done?

Patrick Walravens

We need to count it up. It used to be the JMP Conference and then it became the Tech. I think we might be coming up on – this might be 20.

Kelly Steckelberg

Wow. Happy anniversary. Congratulations.

Patrick Walravens

Thank you. Thank you. I don’t know what it is, but I’ll take it anyway.

Kelly Steckelberg

That’s awesome.

Patrick Walravens

All right. Kelly, thank you so much for coming. It’s great to see you.

Kelly Steckelberg

Yes, you too.