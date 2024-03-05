Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 05, 2024 8:43 PM ETFull House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.01K Followers

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Lewis Fanger - Chief Financial Officer

Dan Lee - Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Babinski - Director of Table Games & Sportsbook at American Place Casino

Conference Call Participants

Jordan Bender - Citizens JMP

Ryan Sigdahl - Craig Hallum

Ricardo Chinchilla - Deutsche Bank

Chad Beynon - Macquarie

John DeCree - CBRE Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Full House Resorts Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to Lewis Fanger, CFO. Thank you. You may begin.

Lewis Fanger

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter earnings call. As always, before we begin, we remind you that today's conference call may contain forward-looking statements that we're making under the Safe Harbor provision of federal securities laws. I would also like to remind you that the Company's actual results could differ materially from the anticipated results in these forward-looking statements. Please see today's press release under the caption Forward-Looking Statements for the discussion of risks that may affect our results.

Also, we may make reference to non-GAAP measures such as adjusted EBITDA. For a reconciliation of those measures, please see our Web site as well as the various press releases that we issue. And lastly, we're also broadcasting this conference call at fullhouseresorts.com, where you can find today's earnings release as well as all of our SEC filings.

And with that said, I'll give a few comments, and then Dan will chip in with any clean-up here. But as we said in our earnings release, we're at a transition point now with

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About FLL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FLL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.