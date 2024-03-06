Optimize Your Portfolio: Expert Insights And My Action Plan

Kunakorn Rassadornyindee

Introduction

I was 15 when I started investing. In this case, the definition of "investing" is putting EUR 100 (roughly $108) in a stock and hoping it goes up.

Unfortunately, I cannot remember what my first stock was. I believe it was the German media company Sky Deutschland.

Anyway, one of the biggest liabilities in my first years of investing was my ego. Especially when I started to be mentored by industry veterans, I thought I knew it all and stopped listening to most people, except for my mentors, of course.

The result was that I developed a horrible strategy of long and short selling that caused me to underperform in both bear and bull markets while it was supposed to do the exact opposite.

Please bear in mind that these mistakes happened very early in my investing journey - way before I started sharing my thoughts with people on the internet.

As poorly as I may have performed back then, it was a blessing, as I found my preferred way of investing through trial and error and a lot of help from fantastic industry insiders and people who hired me to work for their companies.

Now, I almost exclusively focus on long-term investments by incorporating macroeconomic developments and everything related to major developments impacting the stock market and specific sectors and industries, including supply chain developments, geopolitics, and so much more.

I once made the overview below to highlight my strategy. In the future, I will build on this.

Leo Nelissen (A Visualization Of My Strategy)

That's also why I incorporate "big picture" stuff in most of my articles, for example, this article on Energy Transfer (ET), which starts with a discussion of inflation and the attractive valuation of value stocks.

The reason I'm bringing all of this up is because I just read a very interesting article about a topic that I should not have ignored when I was younger: listening to experts.

Essentially, Bloomberg just wrote a big piece on what experts are suggesting to do in order to be prepared for whatever the market may throw at us.

Bloomberg

In this article, I'll discuss some of the biggest takeaways, add my own view on things, and explain what I'm currently buying.

So, let's get to it!

What Are The Experts Saying?

While this article is in no way an attempt to predict the next correction, there are reasons to discuss the potential of a correction.

After all, FOMO is back!

FOMO stands for "fear of missing out," which is unreasonable buying behavior during bull markets.

Right now:

The most-shorted stocks are flying high again.

Bloomberg

Investors are rushing back into bullish option strategies, something we saw a lot during 2020 and 2021 when rates were low and liquidity was too high.

Bloomberg

In light of this buying frenzy, I believe it cannot hurt to see what experts have to tell us.

Don't worry.

The first tip is to refrain from getting worried during corrections.

According to Bloomberg, Sam Stovall, Chief Investment Strategist of CFRA Research, suggests adopting a historical perspective to keep market downturns in context.

He makes the case that corrections often do not take long to recover, which means that staying in the market outweighs the risks that come with trying to time the market.

Bloomberg

I absolutely agree with that, which is why I tend to have a "never sell" strategy that is purely based on putting money to work when the valuation is right - not selling assets when I believe the market is due for a correction.

Only major bear markets tend to take a long time to recover. Even "normal" bear markets tend to recover quickly, as the chart above shows.

So, while I certainly don't enjoy bear markets, I see it as an opportunity to buy more shares of great companies, knowing if I have done my homework, I will be fine in the end.

Downturns are normal.

This tip is related to the one above.

Rob Williams, Managing Director of Financial Planning at Charles Schwab, highlighted the importance of maintaining a disciplined investment approach and remaining committed to long-term financial goals.

If I had to summarize this in just one sentence, it would be something like, "Don't worry about corrections, but actively incorporate them into your investment strategy."

I do this by building a larger cash position whenever I believe that the market is trading at a lofty valuation.

Right now, the market is everything except cheap, which is why I have a cash position of roughly 11%.

JPMorgan

Generally speaking, when the market is trading at the current valuation, future returns tend to be poor.

Based on current numbers, we can expect a very low total return in the five years ahead - likely somewhere close to 4-5%.

JPMorgan

The next tip sounds very obvious. However, I believe a lot of people break this rule.

Be diversified.

Laura Mattia, Founder of Atlas Fiduciary Financial, advocates for diversification as a fundamental risk management strategy.

Simply put, by spreading investments across various asset classes and not overly relying on any single stock or sector, investors can mitigate the impact of market volatility.

More than ten years ago, billionaire investor Mark Cuban said: "Diversification is for idiots."

He's right when he makes the case that diversification will slow the process of becoming rich. You become rich much quicker when you invest all of your money in that one stock that will do very well.

However, after having spent 13 years trading and investing, I know that's not true for most. I mean this with the utmost respect, but if people were to start investing in just 1-4 investments, I have no doubt that most would ruin their portfolios.

Besides that, even the super-diversified equal-weighted S&P 500 (this one isn't even top-heavy!) has returned close to 170% over the past ten years.

Data by YCharts

Sure, it won't turn the average investor into a Lamborghini customer, but it helps people build wealth with minimal risk.

In general, I always tell people who are not seasoned stock pickers to stick to ETFs. By investing in ETFs, most people can focus on making money through their main job and whatever else they have going on.

I really dislike it when people spend days thinking about ways to invest a few hundred dollars. The risk/reward of time invested is horrible.

Rebalance portfolios

This tip is related to the one above, as Schwab's Williams suggests to rebalance portfolios if needed.

Essentially, the tip is to align your portfolio with your goals and make changes if necessary.

This makes sense and includes financial decisions to take some profit if some investments have started to run hot.

However, I am very careful when it comes to selling and rebalancing, as most people confuse rebalancing with "base your entire portfolio on a specific theme and change all of it if necessary."

To give you an example, right now, I am overweight in energy, an industry I believe is dirt cheap and a great way to hedge against potentially elevated inflation in the future.

On a side note, the chart below shows that energy is one of the cheapest places to be.

JPMorgan

However, energy accounts for 20% of my portfolio, not 40% or 50%. Even if I'm wrong, I own high-quality energy stocks and a whole bunch of other investments.

If I'm right, I will outperform the market - likely by a wide margin.

If I'm wrong, I may underperform, but likely not by a lot.

Once I become bearish on energy and bullish on other areas, I will shift more new money into other directions instead of selling energy.

That way, I balance my portfolio without putting myself in a situation where I need certain things to happen to make money.

So, when people say you need to rebalance, be very careful, especially when it comes to selling stocks with juicy profits too soon. I like to let winners run, as I have a multi-decade time horizon.

Keep a low-risk bucket.

The next expert is George Gagliardi, who works for Coromandel Wealth Management. He makes an important case that goes with my comments on holding a larger cash position when markets are lofty valued.

Here's what he said:

A bucket for shorter-term needs will be invested conservatively. For someone nearing retirement who will need to tap savings for expenses, that bucket would be one to three years’ worth of low volatility bonds such as Treasuries or high-quality bonds with short durations, said George Gagliardi of Coromandel Wealth Management.

This may sound obvious as well. However, you would be surprised if I told you how many people I have encountered who were forced to sell stock for unexpected expenses - and I'm not talking expenses of tens of thousands of dollars.

Do not let unexpected costs interrupt your investment strategy. When investing for the long term, the odds are in your favor if you are well-diversified and if you stay away from your portfolio as much as possible.

The other day, one of my closest friends told me he has no interest in investing. He told me he's looking to invest once he's 40 or 50.

I told him he was lucky, as his disinterest in investing would likely make him a better investor. If he doesn't care to check his stocks every day, he will likely make a great ETF investor!

Whatever you do, I believe that "time in the market" is always more important than "timing the market."

What I'm Doing

With all of this in mind, here are a few things I recently did and will continue to discuss in great depth on Seeking Alpha:

I am increasingly focused on buying deep-value stocks, including energy, healthcare, and other areas that offer value in an overvalued market.

This includes investments like Antero Midstream (AM), a midstream giant with a 7% yield and a stock price that may be up to 40% undervalued.

FAST Graphs

I'm still maintaining a cash balance of roughly 10% of my portfolio, as I believe I will be able to buy some fantastic growth-at-a-reasonable-price ("GARP") stocks at better prices this year.

This includes companies like companies like RTX Corp. (RTX) (formerly known as Raytheon Technologies), which could return close to 13% per year.

FAST Graphs

I'm staying away from growth and tech. While that may look like a mistake in the first two months of this year, I'm confident that the odds are in my favor over the next 1-2 years. I also discussed this in my 2024 Outlook.

As we can see below, value is very attractive compared to growth.

JPMorgan

I continue to invest every penny of my money in the U.S. I believe this is the safest jurisdiction for long-term investors, especially given structural issues in Europe (where I live), transparency issues in China, and the complexities that come with investing in other areas of the world.

In general, I believe that the U.S. is home to some fantastic companies with international exposure that allow us to benefit from emerging market growth without having to buy stocks in other jurisdictions.

Takeaway

Reflecting on my investing journey, I've come to realize the transformative power of humility and good mentors.

From my early days of speculative trading driven by ego, I've evolved towards a more informed, macro-driven long-term strategy. The guidance of industry veterans has been key in shaping this transition, and I'm very grateful for the mentors who still advise me.

Moreover, the expert insights discussed in this article reinforce the wisdom of avoiding market timing and maintaining disciplined, diversified portfolios.

Flexibility and strategic rebalancing are essential for navigating the ups and downs of the market.

Meanwhile, incorporating low-risk assets, like cash reserves, provides a buffer against unforeseen expenses, providing much-needed stability for turbulent times.

Currently, my focus lies on deep-value stocks, coupled with an elevated cash reserve strategy to capitalize on future opportunities.

In essence, successful investing demands a blend of humility, expert guidance, adaptability, and prudent risk management.

Once investors have taken care of these things, they have the perfect foundation for an ETF strategy or a portfolio of single stocks if they feel confident enough.