Robert Way

Introduction

Since initiating coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) with a "Buy" rating in the low $100s during late 2022 with this report - CrowdStrike Is A Falling Knife Worth Catching, I have published multiple positive endorsements for CRWD stock as it has more than tripled in a matter of months:

Author's ratings history on CRWD (SeekingAlpha)

In light of reporting yet another double beat, CrowdStrike's stock has popped up +23% to $366 in the after-hours session at the time of writing. While CRWD's Q4 report featured a wafer-thin beat on revenues, strong guidance and fiery earnings call commentary from CEO George Kurtz seem to be triggering a squeeze to new all-time highs in CRWD stock.

In this note, we shall briefly review CrowdStrike's Q4 FY2024 earnings report and re-run CRWD through our Valuation Model to see if CrowdStrike is still an attractive long-term investment.

Brief Review Of CrowdStrike's Q4 FY2024 Report

In Q4 FY2024, CrowdStrike's revenue of $845.3M (up 33% y/y) came in slightly ahead of management's guidance [$836-840M] and consensus street estimates of roughly $840M (a wafer-thin beat of ~0.6%). During Q4, CrowdStrike recorded a "net new ARR" of $281.9M (+27% y/y), ending the year with an ARR of $3.44B (+34% y/y).

Combined with robust gross [80% vs. 77% from a year ago period] and operating margins, CrowdStrike generated free cash flow of ~$283M and delivered diluted EPS of $0.95 (+102% y/y) in Q4 FY2024. As of the end of Q4, CrowdStrike's cash & short-term investments had risen to $3.47B.

CrowdStrike Investor Relations

According to our learnings from recent quarterly reports of cybersecurity majors such as Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Zscaler (ZS), the demand backdrop in the cybersecurity industry is apparently shifting amidst an uncertain macroeconomic environment, with cybersecurity customers registering fatigue (looking for cost optimization opportunities within their cybersecurity spending) and legacy vendors triggering a price war of sorts amid a wave of vendor consolidation. As we discussed here, by offering its "platforms for free" for a limited time period in exchange for long-term platform commitments, Palo Alto Networks is looking to accelerate its platformization and consolidation program.

While CrowdStrike's management acknowledged macroeconomic uncertainty, they vehemently dismissed the idea of customer fatigue in cybersecurity and highlighted strong platform adoption for Falcon along with several customer wins as a sign of robust demand for CrowdStrike's solutions.

CrowdStrike Investor Relations CrowdStrike Investor Relations

As always, Kurtz was all fired up during CrowdStrike's Q4 earnings call - bashing Microsoft (MSFT) and Palo Alto Networks repeatedly - and going as far as terming Palo Alto Network's "Platformization" strategy - "Fugazi" [fake, not genuine]. While I am a big fan of CrowdStrike and its leadership team, I am a little concerned about their refusal to engage in the ongoing price war despite Falcon's high ROI and low TCO. Until last quarter, Palo Alto Networks' leadership had a similar stance towards price discounting, and then they had to do a complete 180. My fear is that CrowdStrike could meet a similar fate in the next quarter or two, as deep-pocketed rivals are likely to engage in uneconomic deals.

Now, with that said, current data-based evidence indicates customer consolidation on CrowdStrike's differentiated, single-agent Falcon platform with CRWD's non-endpoint modules quickly becoming an integral part of the business [with rapid growth in Cloud Security and next-gen LogScale SIEM].

Here's what CrowdStrike's leadership said in the Q4 earnings press release:

CrowdStrike delivered an exceptionally strong and record fourth quarter with net new ARR growth accelerating to 27% year-over-year, reaching a new high of $282 million and ending ARR growing 34% year-over-year to reach $3.44 billion. Customers favor our single platform approach, standardizing on CrowdStrike for cloud security, identity protection, and LogScale next-gen SIEM solutions, together representing more than $850 million of ending ARR. CrowdStrike is cybersecurity's consolidator of choice, innovator of choice, and platform of choice to stop breaches. - George Kurtz, CrowdStrike's President, CEO and Co-founder

Despite facing some macro headwinds, CrowdStrike is winning massive deals, and management reiterated optimism about their robust pipeline for 2024. For Q1 FY2025, CrowdStrike is expected to generate revenues and non-GAAP EPS of $902.2-905.8M (vs. consensus est. $901.1M) and $0.89-0.90 (vs. consensus est. $0.82), respectively. The full-year guidance is also slightly ahead of consensus estimates, and according to CrowdStrike's management, the guidance itself is somewhat conservative due to macro assumptions.

CrowdStrike Investor Relations

In my view, CrowdStrike is executing tremendously against a humongous and rapidly growing total addressable market opportunity, which is set to grow from $100B in 2024 to $225B by 2028. Considering its ending ARR of $3.44B, CrowdStrike is likely to remain a secular growth story throughout this decade and potentially the next one, too.

CrowdStrike is already an absolute cash cow with FCF margins of 30%+, and this cash flow generation is set to get better, with management targeting FCF margin improvement to ~31-33% in FY2025.

Overall, CrowdStrike's Q4 numbers were only slightly better than expected; however, when we consider the quarterly performance and commentary from CRWD and its competitors, we see a stark differentiation in demand outlook.

While the near-term macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain, CrowdStrike's leadership exudes confidence in its ability to keep winning market share through tough times. Despite still being in hypergrowth mode, CrowdStrike is already a free cash flow machine. With a humongous TAM of $225B (2028 estimate), I believe CrowdStrike is just getting started on its growth journey.

From a fundamental standpoint, CrowdStrike is doing everything right. However, CRWD stock has run up from $235 to $370 since our last update. Let us now re-evaluate CrowdStrike's fair value and expected returns to see if the stock is a buy, sell, or hold at current levels.

Concluding Thoughts: Is CRWD Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Over the next five years, CrowdStrike is projected to grow revenues at a CAGR rate of 27.3% as per consensus street estimates. Considering CRWD's current business momentum, rapidly expanding TAM and in-organic growth opportunities, I am sticking with a 5-yr CAGR sales growth rate assumption of 30% in my model, which is higher than consensus estimates.

SeekingAlpha

According to CrowdStrike's long-term operating model, FCF margins are projected to rise to the 34-38% range. Over the long run, I can see CrowdStrike delivering 40%+ FCF margins on subscription gross margins of ~80-85%. However, I will be conservative and assign a 37.5% optimized FCF margin in our model.

All other assumptions are relatively straightforward, but if you have any questions or concerns, please share them in the comments below.

Here's my updated valuation model for CRWD:

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

As per our model, CrowdStrike's fair value is ~$211.59 per share (or $52.9B). While paying a reasonable premium for a high-quality secular compounder like CrowdStrike is a more than palatable idea for me, CRWD is running well above its intrinsic value, so much so that the long-term risk/reward looks plain bad.

Predicting where a stock would trade in the short term is impossible; however, over the long run, a stock should track its business fundamentals and obey the immutable laws of money. If the interest rates were to stay depressed, higher equity multiples would be justifiable. However, I work with the assumption that interest rates will eventually track the historical long-term average of ~5%. Inverting this number, we get a trading multiple of ~20x.

Assigning a premium for CrowdStrike's rapid growth and robust cash generation, we assume a base case exit multiple of 25x P/FCF:

TQI Valuation Model (TQIG.org)

With CRWD stock moving up from $235 to $370 in the last three months or so, CrowdStrike's 5-year expected CAGR return has deteriorated from ~13% to ~2.86%. Since CrowdStrike's expected 5-year CAGR return is well below long-term S&P 500 (SPY) annual returns of 8-10% and our investment hurdle rate of 15%, I now view CRWD stock as a tactical "Sell".

Now, CrowdStrike is a great company, and I believe it will be a secular growth compounded over the coming decade. However, the stock is currently detached from its fundamentals, and CRWD is virtually dead money for the next five years [with cash yield of 4%+ currently higher than CRWD's expected 5-year CAGR returns of 2.86%].

Yes, CrowdStrike's Q4 report was solid, and management's guidance for FY2025 was slightly ahead of consensus, but is that really worth a +25% jump in an already richly valued stock? I don't think so.

We trimmed half of our CRWD position last week in the low $300s, and we will be exiting the rest of our position tomorrow morning if this after-hours jump sticks. While CrowdStrike could continue to ride higher on GenAI hopium in the short-term, the long-term risk/reward doesn't look good in light of CRWD's post-ER pop.

Key Takeaway: Considering long-term risk/reward, I now rate CrowdStrike a tactical "Sell" at $370.