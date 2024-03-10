Spencer Platt

Introduction

FOMC actions since early 2022 has, after over a decade, finally made some fixed income yields more than competitive with many common stock dividend yields. Equity fund managers can employ several strategies to stay ahead of the 5-7% yields non-equity asset funds now offer, the two most used are leverage and option writing. The BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Fund (NYSE:BDJ) uses option writing but almost no leverage. Here, I examine this Closed-End-Fund to see if they are living up to their name. Part of that analysis will compare BDJ against similar funds that are also widely followed by Seeking Alpha readers.

While BDJ provided enhanced income compared to many equity funds, its poor total return compared to those same funds and growth-oriented equity funds earn BDJ a Sell rating.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust reviewed

Data by YCharts

Seeking Alpha describes this CEF as:

The fund invests in equity securities seeking current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The Trust will invest in common stocks that pay above average dividends and have the potential for capital appreciation and by utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance distributions. Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the Funds total assets will be invested in dividend paying equities and up to 20% of its total assets in equity securities of issuers that do not pay dividends. The trust can invest up to 10% of its total assets in private investments. Benchmark: Russell 1000 Value TR USD. BDJ started in 2005.

Source: seekingalpha.com /BDJ

BDJ has $1.68b in AUM and comes with 86bps in fees. The Forward Yield is listed as 8.36%.

BlackRock lists these points about BDJ:

DIVIDEND GROWTH

Seeks to invest in companies with a greater potential for dividend growth

FOCUS ON HIGH-QUALITY COMPANIES

U.S. portfolio of large cap, high-quality companies

SEEKS TO REDUCE PORTFOLIO VOLATILITY

Sells (writes) call options on underlying equity portfolio, potentially reducing the fund’s volatility

Holdings review

BDJ focuses on US stocks (82%), with the UK (8%) and Japan (2%) comprising half the international exposure. Foreign currency exposure is 13% of the portfolio, with the GBP and Euro being the largest two. BDJ is basically a Large-Cap CEF, with over 95% of the assets in stocks with a market-cap over $10b in size.

blackrock.com BDJ sectors

With income as the focus, it was not surprising to see Technology stocks placing sixth in the sector allocations. The latest reported top holdings are 25% of the 90+ stock portfolio.

blackrock.com BDJ holdings

Distributions review

seekingalpha.com DVDs

Since early 2022, the monthly payout has been $.0562, with bonus payments in recent Decembers. In 2023, payouts were sourced via 17% NII, 7% STCG, 76% LTCG, 0% ROC. QII came in at 5.4% of NII. Data for 2022 shows similar results.

Price to NAV review

CEFConnect.com

While at a wide 10% discount, BDJ has a history of being at this level. That said, it also shows a pattern of shrinking its discount and even selling at a premium, as it did in both 2022 and 2023 briefly.

Comparing CEFs

For this part, I will use the two CEFs and one ETF.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI)

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

Factor BDJ CII EOI JEPI AUM $1.68b $917m $755m $32.1b Fees 86bps 91bps 101bps 35bps Leverage .27% .10% .00% NA Yield 8.36% 6.06% 7.22% 7.68% Premium/Discount -10.00% -5.24% -3.10% 0.00% Largest Sector Fin:24% Tech:30% Tech:34% Tech:19% Click to enlarge

By far, JEPI wins on fees and placed second on yield. For those with enough Technology exposure, BDJ is the best choice, with only 16% in that sector. BDJ also has the highest yield, even without the extra payment included. Last, but by no means the least important, BDJ has the biggest discount. Are all those positives mean BDJ is worth owning? Maybe not.

PortfolioVisualizer.com

To gain more history, I used JEPIX, not JEPI, for the above charts and data points. Using this data, we see BDJ was matching CAGRs until early 2023 when its strategy of underweighting Technology stocks probably caused it to lose out to the other three funds. Combined with more StdDev, BDJ has the lowest Sharpe and Sortino ratios.

When I dropped JEPI/JEPIX, PV had data back to when BDJ started in 2005; the results were the same, with BDJ training the other two CEFs by similar margins.

Portfolio strategy

The CEF name implies it targets enhanced income and BDJ has achieved that goal, though the strategy seems heavily dependent on both STCG and LTCG, which means selling its better performing stocks to pay its investors. That might help explain why its CAGR has not been "enhanced".

Since JEPI started in 2020, BDJ has provided investors with the most income compared to the funds used here, though if investors took that income, the total return they received was greatly reduced; something I have seen with most high-yielding funds. While I haven't researched my next comment, on the surface it seems generating income from equity funds is more than offset by the lower CAGRs such funds produce long-term versus equity funds focused on growth. To me, that indicated own stocks for growth, bonds for income.

Conclusion

The BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust meets its goal of income generation but at a steep CAGR cost as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) outpaced BDJ by 350bps annually since 2005. With it trailing the other income-oriented funds I compared it to also, I have to give the BDJ CEF a Sell rating.