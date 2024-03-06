Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Q4 2023 Caps Solid Year For Midstream/MLP Buybacks

Mar. 06, 2024 8:00 AM ETALEFX, AM, AMLP, AMNA, AMND, ENFR, ENLC, EPD, KMI, LNG, MLPB, MMLP, OKE
Summary

  • Six energy infrastructure companies collectively spent $692 million in buybacks in 4Q23, bringing total buyback spend for the year to approximately $3.7 billion.
  • Over 83% of constituents in the Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA) by weighting currently have equity buyback authorizations in place.
  • Buybacks have remained an important tool for returning cash to investors, complementing solid dividend growth.

Oil pipeline in the sunset

bjdlzx

Strong free cash flow generation from reduced capital spending has helped midstream/MLPs return excess cash to investors through growing dividends and equity buybacks in recent years.

A handful of energy infrastructure companies have authorized billions of dollars in

This article was written by

VettaFi Research profile picture
VettaFi Research
3.93K Followers
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.

