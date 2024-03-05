honglouwawa

The S&P 500 has rallied in 16 of the past 18 weeks. We have rarely seen that powerful of a move over the decades in US stock market history, no doubt driven this time by the inspiring trends of AI and the GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.

As a result, the SPX is now the most stretched compared to its 200-day moving average in nearly two years. Thus, taking profits in stocks and reallocating to a more conservative play would make intuitive sense. But there's an obvious flaw with a covered call play today. The VIX is just so low.

S&P 500 Now Trades 13.5% Above its 200DMA

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is now near 13, not far from 52-week lows, indicating the dampest implied volatility since early 2020. That is not ideal for generating significant call premium through an options-selling play like the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD).

I have a hold rating on the fund. I would like to see a choppier trading regime take place that includes a loftier VIX, but there are few signs of that taking shape, despite March sometimes being a volatile month.

CBOE VIX Index: Tepid Volatility Near 13%

According to the issuer, XYLD seeks to generate income through covered call writing, which historically produces higher yields in periods of volatility. The ETF has made monthly distributions for 10 years running. To generate income, XYLD writes call options on the S&P 500 Index, saving investors the time and potential expense of doing so individually.

XYLD is a moderate-sized ETF with slightly more than $2.8 billion in assets under management as of March 4, 2024. With an elevated annual expense ratio of 0.60%, the fund pays a high 9.8% trailing 12-month dividend yield, earning it an A ETF Grade by Seeking Alpha. Share-price momentum has been weak, though, and XYLD has underperformed the S&P 500 by nearly 20 percentage points in the last year - the S&P Trust ETF (SPY) is up 30.7% with dividends included while XYLD is higher by just 10.3%. The steep rally off the low in late October last year has resulted in the fund effectively losing out on the upside due to selling call options that turned in the money.

Still, XYLD has a superb risk rating due to its historical standard deviation reading, though the portfolio is a bit concentrated in the S&P 500's top 10 holdings. Liquidity is likewise robust with the fund - its three-month average daily volume is near 500,000 while the issuer notes that its 30-day median bid/ask spread is narrow, averaging just two basis points.

The 3-star ETF by Morningstar plots along the top row of the style box, as you would expect, as the equity portfolio tracks the S&P 500. Thirty-five percent of the ETF is considered large-cap growth, while just 16% is large-cap value. Morningstar considers 18% of the allocation in the mid-cap space. With a price-to-earnings ratio now close to 21x, the valuation has turned more expensive, making it seemingly more attractive to trade off some upside in search of a higher yield through premium income.

XYLD: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Digging into the portfolio, there aren't many surprises under the hood. A high 31% of XYLD is in the richly valued and high-momentum Information Technology sector, and Health Care is above Financials for the second-highest weight spot.

You will not find much in the way of resource holdings with this covered-call ETF - Energy and Materials sum to less than 6% of XYLD. The Magnificent Seven stocks, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Apple Inc. (AAPL), NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), and Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) are all in the top 10 positions, though Tesla (TSLA) has recently fallen from the first page of the holdings summary. Eli Lilly (LLY) has crept into the SPX top 10.

XYLD: Portfolio & Dividend Information

Seasonally, XYLD has had a 60% positive rate in March over the past 10 years, according to Seeking Alpha's Seasonality view. The April through July stretch has been a better period for those long the fund. Of course, that is also when the traditional, long-only S&P 500 has performed well.

XYLD: Mixed Seasonal Trends Ahead

The Technical Take

Equity ETFs that have an income bent, such as covered-call funds, are not the best when analyzing price action trends on the chart, but we can still garner a few clues to pick up on what momentum may be trying to tell us. Notice in the graph below that XYLD has key resistance between $41 and $42. There's support from a double-bottom low in the $37 to $38 range. This zone, call it $4, appears to be a durable range. If the fund breaks out above the high from late July last year, then a measured move upside target to near $46 would be in play. A bearish breakdown under the October 2023 nadir would portend a further decline to just above $33.

But with a flat to slightly downtrending long-term 200-day moving average, it's really a battleground between the bulls and the bears. The good news is that the RSI momentum gauge at the top of the chart has generally been in a bullish area between 40 and 80. Finally, with a high amount of volume by price in the $38 to $41 range, I expect further choppy price action.

Overall, XYLD has underperformed amid a rapidly rising stock market, and the technical trends on this ETF are neutral with defined support and resistance prices.

XYLD: A Protracted Trading Range, But Solid RSI Momentum

The Bottom Line

I have a hold rating on XYLD. Option premium is cheap right now, so the fund isn't collecting a high amount of call-writing income. Still, if we see a normal March pullback, then XYLD would likely outperform the richly valued S&P 500 that has turned technically stretched.