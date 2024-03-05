Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Metals Of The Future: Capturing A Share Of The Pie

Mar. 05, 2024 10:35 PM ETCOPX, JJCTF, CPER, COPJ, COPP:CA, CHRG, LIT, BATT, LITP, HLIT:CA, JJNTF
William Blair profile picture
William Blair
746 Followers

Summary

  • Countries in which mining for the metals of the future has made up a significant part of GDP have taken an active stance toward the development and commercialization of these resources.
  • Several emerging market governments recognize the value of these metals to future technologies and aim to capture a larger share of a growing pie.
  • Chile, the top producer of copper, finalized an amendment to its mining tax regime in 2023.

Pie chart concept, people sharing chocolate cake, above view on a green background.

Say-Cheese

Countries in which mining for the metals of the future has made up a significant part of gross domestic product (GDP) have taken an active stance toward the development and commercialization of these resources.

Several emerging markets (EM) governments recognize

This article was written by

William Blair profile picture
William Blair
746 Followers
William Blair is committed to building enduring relationships with our clients and providing expertise and solutions to meet their evolving needs. We work closely with the most sophisticated investors globally across institutional and intermediary channels. We are 100% active-employee-owned with broad-based ownership. Our investment teams are solely focused on active management and employ disciplined, analytical research processes across a wide range of strategies. We are based in Chicago with resources in New York, London, Zurich, Sydney, Stockholm, and The Hague, and dedicated coverage for Canada.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COPX--
Global X Copper Miners ETF
JJCTF--
iPath® Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
CPER--
United States Copper Index Fund, LP ETF
COPJ--
Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF
COPP:CA--
Horizons Copper Producers Index ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.