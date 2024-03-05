Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TCON) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.01K Followers

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Charles Theuer - President & Chief Executive Officer

Scott Brown - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Soumit Roy - Jones Research

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the TRACON Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

During today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected timing of clinical trials and results, regulatory activities, financing opportunities, our development plan and strategies, potential cost savings and other benefits deliverable through our product development platform or PDP, ability to enter into additional license agreements and expectations regarding envafolimab treatments continuing to generate a double-digit objective response rate. These statements are subject to risks and are described in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law. We disclaim any obligation to update such statements.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Dr. Charles Theuer, President and CEO of TRACON Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Theuer, please begin.

Charles Theuer

Good afternoon and thank you for joining TRACON's fourth quarter and year-end 2023 financial results and business update call. I will begin with an update on our pipeline and then review our recent activities. Following that, Scott Brown, our Chief Financial Officer, will review the financial results for the 3 and 12 months ended December 31, 2023. Finally, we will conclude by taking your questions.

I'll begin with an update on our continued progress with the ongoing Phase II ENVASARC pivotal trial. In December, we reported updated interim safety

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TCON Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TCON

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.