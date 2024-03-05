Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference March 5, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Maybe we'll begin now. So my name is Calvin Lam. I'm -- I run the communication services banking business at Morgan Stanley. I'm joined here on stage today by Barry Hytinen, the CFO of Iron Mountain; and Gill Tiltman, the Head of Investor Relations. So welcome, and thank you for coming back.

Thanks for having us, Calvin. It's a pleasure to be here.

Great. So maybe before I -- again, let me just read the research disclosure quickly. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at www.morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales reps. All right.

So maybe we can start off just by framing the opportunity here. I think most people here would be surprised to learn that Iron Mountain has been one of the top 5 performing REITs over the last year. There's obviously also a lot of talk about AI at this conference and what it means for various businesses. So maybe you could give an overview of Iron Mountain and kind of how the business model benefits from some of these AI tailwinds across your businesses, and we can start there?

Okay, Calvin, Sure. There's at least three areas that come to mind very quickly on AI. First off would be our data center business. And as you know, our data center business is about 10% of revenues have been growing very fast over the last few years. We have a data center business where we are currently operating about 250-plus megawatts, about 95% of that is leased. And we're under construction on a similar amount where we're about 95% pre-leased.

Our total portfolio in data center, if we didn't buy any more land or power, would build out to 860-plus megawatts, but that's not the plan. We're going to continue to aggregate more land and power. If I was talking to you a year ago, that number would have about 740 megawatts. We've been adding on to the business. And we see the opportunity for data center to continue to grow at a high rate. I expect revenue growth this year of at least 20%. We've -- a couple of weeks ago, we had our earnings call and we gave guidance for the year of 100 megawatts or more of new leasing in the year, which is about 25% more than we said at this time last year.

So we continue to see the business building. And clearly, the pipeline is seeing more and more AI-oriented hyperscale opportunities. We are continuing to see our deep relationships with several of the major hyperscalers result in considerable incremental opportunity. And that's -- a large portion of that is AI. And so that's a key factor.

Secondly is in our asset life cycle management business, where we do a lot of decommissioning of data centers for many of the hyperscalers. And in this case, what I think we will see is, over time, as that gear is -- needs to be decommissioned and retrofitted, let's say, in four, five years, that gear that's going in place right now, that's the gear we'll be decommissioning then. And that will likely have a higher average selling price in the future in light of the fact that the new gear has got a higher price. And so that yields a nice tailwind for us as we move forward.

Secondly -- the second order effect is as there's just more investment in data center and potentially having some hyperscalers refresh sites to become AI-oriented faster that gives another opportunity to see incremental decommissioning over the next few years. So I think the price and volume side on ALM is a long-term tailwind in light of AI.

And then lastly, but certainly, there are other ways that AI positively affects our business. But the other one that I would highlight is within our own infrastructure, we are -- we have a center of excellence focused on AI where we are doing a variety of examples of case studies where it can drive significant cost efficiency for us, help us do things more productively. That's in the way of, say, when it comes to mind is in customer care, customer support, we have over 225,000 client relationships. We do still a lot of person-to-person contact in the form of e-mails, phone calls, chats and even WhatsApps, and AI gives us an opportunity to be much more efficient in that area and be able to get the client what they need or also get our customer service representative the information they need to be able to be very responsive to the client.

There's lots of other AI opportunities in the business, whether it be in our finance and accounting areas where we're seeing opportunities for transaction processing improvements, whether it be in IT, you name it, there's a lot of opportunity in AI for us. And then, of course, I guess I should also point out, we've got a large and growing digitization, digital services business. And we see AI requirements that the clients have driving need for our digitization offerings. So there's quite a few places where AI shows up in the company.

It's really interesting. So maybe we can dive into each of those in a bit more detail, and maybe I'll start with data center just because that's the first one you mentioned. I think we're hearing a lot of the similar AI comments from some of the other data center folks here at our conference. And even just across the Street, they're clearly seeing that demand too?

How do you think or how does Iron Mountain think about funding that growth, fueling the capital, obviously, given the confines of your own balance sheet? And I know you've done some JVs in the past in areas like Europe. But maybe you can just talk about your data center strategy, in particular, how funding is planned?

Okay. As we said for the last few years, we're going to continue to ramp our development dollars for data center. And it's completely driven by the fact that we pre-leased so much activity. When you look at our -- as I was mentioning earlier, when you look at what we have under construction, around 250-or-so megawatts, the vast majority of that, like 90% plus, 95% is already pre-leased. And so that's to the major hyperscalers. And what they're expecting us to do is deliver them a quality product with power on budget, on time.

And so to do that, we are very systematic and process-oriented about our construction and our design and of course, before that our site selection. And so we have the situation where -- we're not building to spec really at this point, Calvin. We're really building to client demand. And as it relates to funding, a couple of things there. One, we're obviously growing EBITDA a lot over the last several years and expect that to continue to grow.

When you look at our global Records Management segment, that is a very cash-generative business. And that is the bulk of the company at this point. It requires very limited CapEx to grow and has very high incremental margins. And as a result, that business throws off a lot of cash, which we can then go to reinvest in the company in our data center development, which is the primary call on the capital for the company.

Together with that, we have a leverage target range of 4.5 times to 5.5 times, we're -- at the end of last year and for quite a while now, we've been right at the midpoint of 5 times to 5.1 time. And we're at the lowest level of leverage the company has been at for about a decade. And so you should expect us to continue to operate inside that leverage target range, which gives us a fair amount of incremental borrowing capacity in light of the growth to the EBITDA. Together with the cash generative nature of the business, it more than funds the company's growth as well as our dividend.

Got it. So with that kind of liquidity and access to capital, how do you think about inorganic opportunities in this -- in the data center sector?

Barry Hytinen

We did that in Madrid not that long ago where we bought a very small operating data center, but it's because we saw the opportunity in light of how much land and power the site had and we felt -- and we believe that is very interesting to a large number of hyperscalers. And so you might see us do that.

But what you should not see, and this goes to my earlier point about the development returns is you should not expect us to be buying any sort of stabilized assets or anything of that sort because we see the opportunity with our network of client relationships within on a short list, so to speak, of their vendor list of hyperscalers, that's how we kind of create value is by aggregating in the power and then building it out.

Got it. And then what do you see as the longer end goal or strategy for your data center business? I mean there's -- some folks in the past have seen separations of businesses like that where they're valued higher by the market than your core business. And I think you guys have a pretty interesting value proposition as it relates to your data center business with your other two businesses that you mentioned?

Barry Hytinen

And with that, we expected a considerable amount of growth in data center. And to drive that growth across the total company, including data center, cross-selling is a big initiative. In fact, we've changed management compensation plans who have cross-selling as a major feature as well as our comp plans of our sales team to be focused on cross-selling as well. And so when I look at the cross-selling that we've done recently, I've been talking about in the last few calls, we're seeing the vast majority of our data center megawatts are the direct result of cross-selling off of other parts of the business.

And then, as you know, we've recently been expanding our capability and the size of our business in asset life cycle management, where we're frequently doing a level of decommissioning for hyperscalers of their data centers together with enterprise, IT asset disposition, recycle, reuse. And there's a tremendous amount of synergy between those businesses between the ALM business and the data center. Frankly, we're talking to clients, major hyperscalers about scenarios where they lease an entire building from us, and then we do the retrofitting of it through our ALM business multiple times over the time that they're in that site.

Similarly, we have situations where our ALM business is bringing us in on the data center side because we have -- while we have a very significant relationships with many of the largest hyperscalers, we have some relationships that are unique on the ALM side and not in the data center today and the same the other way around. There's a great degree, I think, of synergy between those two businesses as well as, frankly, the rest of our company.

Got it. Maybe we could actually pivot to the ALM business on that front. I think people would be surprised and you're the largest player in that segment. You've been pretty acquisitive where you made some acquisitions, ITRenew and Regency most recently to help you cement that status. Maybe you could just talk about the strategy in that business is, how those two acquisitions help set you up for what you have today, and we can go from there?

Barry Hytinen

So think about a large records client, why did they standardize with us? They standardize with us on the record side usually because of the chain of custody, privacy, wanting consistent process and being able to follow them in any market around the world that they do business in. And we're really the -- one of the only players that can meet all those requirements for a large client on the record side. They have similar needs on the asset life cycle management side. And frankly, this is becoming a larger and larger concern for most clients because of the privacy nature and things that can be written too in their IT environment.

And frankly, there's just a lot more here, and there's more refreshment. And so that market, we think, is going to secularly continue to grow. Going back to when we started investing in it over the next several years from 2017 on, we have grown the business at a very high rate, like 30-plus percent CAGR. And -- but still relatively small. When we looked at the opportunity to continue to cross-sell of our records business, there was -- we think it's just events. And so we wanted to get into the space in a much larger way because it's a very fragmented market. As you say, we're already the largest player.

And we think markets of this size with this sort of profit pool, they don't generally stay fragmented for a long period of time. So there is likely going to be -- and there is market leadership drives economic benefit. And so while I think there's a lot of space for lots of competitors in that market, we think we can offer something that's truly compelling, especially to our large- and medium-sized clients who have needs across the world or across various regions of the market.

So it is a space that you're going to continue to see us play in noted that we just recently acquired Regency Technologies, they are a U.S. -- primarily a U.S. player with 8 sites where they do the processing of enterprise gear and it's really kind of from start to finish. So that team wins client relationships and then goes and get gear, processes it, in some cases, like mines the gear for even like copper out of wires and things of that nature and then sells it on or recycles or reuses it. And it's a business that's been in development for over 20-years now and has some very long-term relationships.

Importantly, they got a lot of incremental capacity as well in their processing sites. And the thing that I want to help people understand about what Iron Mountain has historically done, in many cases, we would go get the gear from our clients and then we'd sub out some of the processing. With Regency, we can internalize that. And we can thereby capture more of the value chain and be that much more compelling of a solution for our clients and gives us more reach. And frankly, the team at Regency really knows what they're doing.

So they're taking on a larger level of leadership responsibility in our operations of asset life cycle management as we speak actually.

So obviously, these businesses are growing nicely on the topline, like you mentioned, well in the 20%, 30%. What does it do for you on the bottom line and from a cash flow perspective as well?

Barry Hytinen

Last year, we did 124 megawatts. The year before that, we did over 100 megawatts. We've set our guidance for 100 megawatts this year. So we're adding to our site selection team. we're adding to our construction organization, we're adding to our sales team because we just see the pipeline continue to build at record levels. On the -- so I expect that's a very good margin incremental to the company.

On the asset life cycle management side, I'll give the margin on the two pieces of the business I mentioned. On the hyperscale decommissioning, that's generally a revenue share model, whereby if we decommission a server and start selling the components, we get a percent of whatever we sell. So think something like, depending on the client relationship and the gear, maybe 20 points is what we do get. So the margins on that business are relatively lower. So think teens to 20 as pricing continues to come back.

As we've talked about publicly many times before, component pricing has been very depressed and still is at pretty low levels albeit sort of came off the bottom in the fourth quarter, some and is expected to continue to rise, that will help us very significantly because it will both drive up the revenue as well as the profitability because, of course, the cost to decommission a server is similar for us, whether or not we're selling it for X or X divided by two.

And then on the enterprise side, that's more of a service offering. It's not generally a revenue share, and the margins there would be more like 20s to 30s. And both businesses importantly have decent operating leverage. So as we scale them, and I think we can grow those businesses quite appreciably. Our targets are out there for that total business, ALM for us to be at nearly $1 billion business in the next few years is big. There's a good amount of operating leverage, but it will have a little bit of a mix shift on the company if we grow it really fast because, of course, the company's total margin is ahead of those.

Got it. And actually, while we're on the financial topic that maybe you could also talk about the CapEx differences between the two businesses, like obviously, data center is more capital intensive. What kind of returns are you targeting there and then contrast that with the CapEx requirements for the ALM business?

Barry Hytinen

And then on the data center side, it is, as you know, a very capital-intense business. But with that come those long-term leases we've signed with the hyperscaler is exceptionally strong tenants and think 10, 15-year leases with multiple options to renew. And what we're seeing is returns have been rising, as we've mentioned on the most recent couple of calls.

If I look at sort of hyperscale contracts that we're writing, they'd be in the 9s plus on a cash-on-cash unlevered return at this point, which has been rising pretty steadily over the last year-and-half or so. But of course, it should because construction costs have moved up some during that period of time, coming down a little bit now, but also cost of borrowing has moved up. So I think that the returns on data center are quite attractive. We like the space.

Okay. Great. And then so last question on the ALM side, like good cash flow profile, high growth. What's the growth strategy there aside from organic, so can we expect more acquisitions or inorganic stuff like more Regencies or how are you thinking about that?

Barry Hytinen

In terms of -- one of the benefits of being the largest player is we certainly see all the deals that are out there, and people know that we've been acquisitive in this space. And it is an area that we have been willing to allocate more capital to. You should expect the vast majority of the growth to be organic because that's certainly our plan. But we will certainly be facts and circumstances driven. There could be scenarios in a market where we get faster time to market to serve a client if we were to make an acquisition, that's possible.

I will tell you the thing about deals in the ALM space -- for the most part, I think they're very attractive because the cost is relatively low compared to some other spaces. So for example, on Regency, we paid a 7.5 times multiple. And I think most of the ALM deals that I see out there are sort of like high single-digit multiple at the highest. And so that's a space where I think if we see the right opportunity, we will go after it, but that isn't like plan A, Calvin.

Got it. Got it. Okay. Well, maybe I'd be remiss not to ask about your core business. You mentioned that was the most cash flow generative segment of the business. But maybe you could touch on the records management business in two aspects. Just one, just how is that steady cash flow progressing over time? And then two, where do you see areas of growth for that businesses or frankly, challenges too?

Barry Hytinen

And then we expect services that go along with the storage to kind of be riding along with that, but the thing that's been driving a lot of our service growth over the last few quarters, in the last couple of years is our Digital Solutions business, which is inside that Records Management segment. And that's a business that we think can go from strength-to-strength. We've mentioned that for several years now, it's been growing double-digit. We expect it to continue to grow at those levels because there's just secularly more demand coming back to your earlier question about AI, frankly, clients looking to get the ability to look at data that we're storing for them that they've never been able to before. They're taking essentially hard copy paper and converting it into information that they can actually use in their business processes, which creates a lot of value.

And we're continuing to invest quite considerably in our digital solutions to drive more opportunities. So whether that be in the form of recently we did Digital Mailroom. We have Smart Sort. There's a whole bunch of services we offer clients, and we think we can continue to expand. And then, of course, we've been driving a lot of revenue growth from revenue management. And that's where we try to make sure that we are delivering because we want value for the client and pricing appropriately for that value.

And so when I look at the sorts of service offerings that we offer that I think really we are unique in the space and only we can truly offer to clients, whether it be on Smart Sort or on-demand digitization, same-day digitization, et cetera. These are value-add services that clients, as I said, value. And as a result of that, we've seen revenue management being running in the high single digit -- mid- to high single-digit level for the last couple of years.

And as we've said for a long time, we think something on the order of like mid-single digit is a reasonable place to plan year-to-year, plus or minus a little bit. And I will just round that all out by saying on our last earnings call, when we looked at our guidance, somebody asked me, how do you think about the midpoint. So we -- the total company's growth is in the midpoint of our guidance for this year is 11%. And when you work through it, that assume data center would be growing in excess of 20%.

And as I've said before, we have very high visibility on that. And in the ALM business, there's a component, of course, that comes in with the acquisition. And then there's an organic piece. That information is available on the last call, so I won't reiterate it. But then that works into our global RIM segment needs to grow a little over 6%, let's call it, 6.3%. Last year, it grew 9%. So we feel quite good about where we're positioned and continue to see similar trends in volume.

And just on any challenges or what keeps you up at night with respect to the global sort of the Records Management business?

Barry Hytinen

Client is the most important thing. And we continue to make sure that we're kind of investing at appropriate levels in our key growth areas and that we are performance managing the organization day in and day out because ours is a business that -- there's a lot of people in the organization. We have 30,000 people. We need to make sure everybody kind of knows what the goals of the company are and what their portion of how to deliver that is and that we're executing to serve our clients consistently all the time everywhere.

Got it. And maybe keying off of that, the corporate comment, I'm zooming out a bit. You announced kind of Project Matterhorn at your Analyst Day a few days ago to help try to drive efficiency and streamline some of the company. Any updates on that front as it relates to your cost structure or anything else we can expect there?

Barry Hytinen

And even on a reported basis because of the dollar has been strong during this period of time, we're at or better than those CAGRs. And if you look at our guidance for this year, it was 11% and 12% on a reported basis, revenue and EBITDA and AFFO was 9%. So we're expecting this year to be at the midpoint, ahead of those long-term CAGRs as well.

So you asked about productivity. There's a lot of opportunity in our business. I mentioned some of those that are coming from AI in response to one of your earlier questions, but there's significant opportunity in our operations and in our SG&A. The team at this company has done a great job driving productivity over many years and improving the margin. It's not that long ago that we were kind of like 20s percent EBITDA margin business and now we're in the 30s. But I think there's considerable more. We are constantly evaluating which projects to execute against. And the nice thing about our business is, since we have consistent processes around the world in terms of how we serve, we can test things in one market and then proliferate them across the company after we see benefit.

So there's benefits in terms of continuing to improve routing, improving the way we service, improving the way we're dealing within the warehouses. And then, of course, we're getting more scale and productivity on how we construct data centers, how we service our ALM clients as we're ramping that business up. There's a lot in our gross margin.

And then on the SG&A side, frankly, there's a lot of leverage because we do not need the SG&As to grow at the level that the total company is growing. We see considerable opportunities for driving productivity across the infrastructure of that company. So there's a lot going on with Matterhorn. The important takeaway, I think, is that we are -- we have a fully funded plan to deliver that kind of growth rate. And we're very much on track, if not ahead. And I think there's a tremendous amount of opportunity.

One of the key initiatives, as I mentioned earlier, is cross-selling to drive that kind of revenue growth. And we have seen our cross-selling metrics increasing quarter-by-quarter as our sales team has been able to navigate within clients to get more share of wallet from them. Importantly, we are still very low penetrated across the vast majority of our solutions within the client stack. So there's a big cross-selling opportunity over many years here.

Got it. And maybe on that point, you talked about a fully funded business plan, you can talk a little bit about the financial policies and leverage targets that you've set out. You mentioned 4.5 times to 5.5 times debt to EBITDA. Is that still an appropriate range given this new interest rate environment? How do you think about leverage as it relates to all the growth that you've just talked about?

Barry Hytinen

The capital markets have been very open to us from a debt standpoint. And I'd say from a commercial banking standpoint, we're already rated better than we are from the agencies there and we issue at a very competitive rate. And so I feel very good about our access to capital. And as I said on the last call, we had nearly $3 billion of liquidity at year-end. So we've got ample capacity to continue to build out our infrastructure. And so I think that is the right leverage range.

And then from a standpoint of dividend policy, we've had a long-standing target ratio there, where we target to pay low to mid-60s percent as a percentage of AFFO per share in our dividend. Years ago, we were much higher than that. And we had -- we did not raise the dividend for several years as we kind of gradually came down into that target range. At the same time, we were lowering our leverage, I might add.

And so we are now inside that range. I think on a trailing basis, we were 62% at year-end. We raised the dividend in the second half of last year when we got into that range. And we've reiterated that that's the payout ratio range. So you should be anticipating as AFFO per share rate grows that it's a bit of a forcing function on the dividend because we don't aim to be outside that range.

And what about on the return of capital, just policy. Obviously, the dividend is there. How do you think about buying back your shares potentially or even, frankly, issuing shares to fund some of this growth?

Barry Hytinen

In terms of buying back stock, what I would say is, similarly, we've got a lot of growth ahead of us. And as you mentioned earlier, data center is a fairly capital-intense business, and we think the value we create for shareholders through continuing to build out our platform and become a larger and larger partner to the hyperscalers and have data center be a larger and larger piece of our business is the right model for us and in light of the returns there. We'll always be very returns oriented, of course. But I would say that at this point, the marginal dollars are going into data center.

Calvin Lam

Can you talk a little bit about the sort of the contribution of data business -- data center business today and how you see that kind of percentage grow in next three to five years? And also talk a little bit about the competition in the data center business.

Okay. Thank you for that question. Ours is a business that's been growing quite rapidly in data center over the last several years. We've been -- we've actually been in the data center business for quite a few years. But if you go back to, say, 2018, we would have been leasing something in the vicinity of 10 megawatts. As I mentioned earlier, last year, we did well over 100 megawatts of new leasing.

If you look at our total data center opportunity, as I said, we have -- we can build out to 861 megawatts. That's the land and the power we already have assured. Over time, you should expect us to continue to be growing that piece. But if we just as a planning point here today, if we only build out to what we have at the 861 megawatts, we're operating about 255 megawatts. And we are under construction on a similar amount where we're nearly completely pre-leased. So just by constructing and finishing the construction of what we have in our construction, we're going to nearly double the megawatts we're operating. And those are on pretty good returns.

As I mentioned, the returns have been rising on hyperscale. And so you should continue to expect us to be growing at a fairly high clip. In fact, in the Investor Day model that I shared, and I was speaking about earlier in response to Calvin's question, that had data center growing at a CAGR of about 23%. And if you look at our last quarter, I think we grew storage about 35%. And so there's a high degree of visibility on commencements. We had nice commencement increase in the third quarter and the fourth quarter. You can see from my supplemental tables that we have a lot of construction that will commence over the next year or two years and three years, and we're continuing to see a considerable amount of pipeline.

From a competition standpoint, there is one player that's kind of got the waterfront property, so to speak, and they get paid a relatively high price for what they offer clients. We don't generally compete in that space. We're competing with a host of other data centers. But I would say it's very market-by-market driven in terms of the folks that we compete with in Phoenix are a different set than generally we compete with in Northern Virginia or that we compete with in Frankfurt.

And frankly, it can even be down to the specific network or a region of Frankfurt or the network within Phoenix in terms of East side, West side, South, et cetera. And -- but what I would say is there's healthy competition. But what we're increasingly seeing is particularly on the hyperscale side, the hyperscale clients seem to be kind of shortening their vendor list. They don't want to deal with lots of partners, where I think some all of them have gotten burned by folks that didn't maybe have the capacity to construct on time and to deliver the power consistently.

We've demonstrated that as have several of our peers. And I think the opportunity is to continue to grow our share with hyperscalers, bring on incremental hyperscale clients which are in our pipeline and continue to grow our colo business, but that will actually be slower growth in the hyperscale side. I feel very good about where we are. Incidentally, pricing continues to be quite good on both the colo side as well as the hyperscale side. Thanks for that question. I think there's another question over here.

Calvin Lam

Barry Hytinen

But it is a factor that in some markets, they're power constrained. We haven't experienced that ourselves, and I don't see that in the sites that we've got under development or scheduled to develop in the future. We are pretty choosy, though, to your point about where we're going. In fact, one of the reasons we acquired that business in Madrid that I mentioned is because we see that as a -- we and hyperscalers, I think see that as a compelling market from a power standpoint as well as just general demand dynamics because, as you probably know, it's off the North African grid. It's not off the main European grid.

And also they're doing a lot of things with green hydrogen or testing things with green hydrogen in Spain and Iberia. So I think it's a key market. You will see us continue to be very focused on aggregating land and power in key markets where we see big opportunity. And I'll tell you that, that includes places like India, Europe and North America for sure.

Just when thinking about the 250 megawatts that you have under construction now, what is the time frame for when they go from construction to operation? Assume you start recognizing revenue when those facilities are fully operational. And then how does the pricing, work up or down? How often is it reevaluated contractually with your hyperscale customers?

Barry Hytinen

In terms of pricing on the multiyear relationships we have with hyperscalers, say, a 10 or 15-year lease, they generally -- those are very bespoke contracts, as you'd imagine because they're for oftentimes for entire buildings. And they would have discrete escalators in them. Traditionally, that's on an annual basis. And the nice thing about that is, it's a fairly open book business in terms of with the hyperscalers. So they generally know what it cost to construct within reason. We all know what the cost of capital is, and we've seen the returns rising, as I mentioned in response to Calvin's question earlier.

I appreciate everybody's question and those of you in person as well as on the web, thank you for having us, Calvin.

Yes, thank you for coming.