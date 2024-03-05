Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Presents at KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit Transcript

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) KeyBanc Emerging Technology Summit Conference Call March 5, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kelly Steckelberg - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, everyone. I guess second meeting here of our Emerging Tech Conference, obviously Zoom's, not so much emerging anymore, but they're still working on a lot of innovation here. To the CFO, Kelly, thank you so much for joining us.

Kelly Steckelberg

Thanks for having us.

Unidentified Analyst

I wanted to just start right in with 4Q, I would qualify as strong. I mean, larger deals on the enterprise side, CCaaS, big uptick. Maybe just kind of start there. And if there's any type of overview, points you want to highlight for the group here. And then the question embedded in all of that is how about the sustainability of that strong 4Q into calendar fiscal '25?

Kelly Steckelberg

So thank you for having us. Glad to be here. We were really pleased with our Q4 results, ahead of the high end of our guidance in terms of top line results, and we saw momentum in both the direct and the online segments of our business. So very, very happy about that. For those of you that have been following us for a while know that we've been really focused on getting to stabilization in the online segment and feel really good about where that is.

We saw really strong retention numbers in terms of online as well, was 3%, stable from Q3 to Q4. And if you remember, seasonally, Q4 typically would be higher. So that was a really nice number to see.

And then on the direct side, you're continuing to see momentum in phone. Also some strength in contact center. And -- again, if you remember, a year ago, we went through a pretty significant reduction

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

