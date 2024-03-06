MicroStockHub

Thesis

There is a time to buy and there is a time to hold. We are believers in active management, especially in the leveraged CEF space, and the Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) is a perfect example. When we assigned the name a 'Buy' rating six months ago, the market was trading the CEF at a wide discount, all while pricing Fed cuts for the beginning of 2024:

Fast-forward to today, and the fund is now trading virtually flat to NAV, all while rate cuts have been moved to mid-2024.

Floating rate funds have been huge beneficiaries of the 'higher for longer' mantra, but that has translated into valuations now becoming rich. In this article, we are going to re-visit EFR and provide a blue-print on how to trade this name going forward given the macro set-up.

Valuations are now rich

Valuations matter, and a good entry in a high-yielding CEF can generate very robust returns:

When we assigned EFR a 'Buy' rating, the discount to NAV was at a very high -8%, with the market pricing in Fed cuts for the beginning of 2024. Floating rate CEFs tend to get discounts when the market thinks rates will move aggressively lower, given that the structure will end up yielding less.

Higher for longer has translated into a massive gain in discount for EFR, with the fund now flat to NAV. That is a +8% gain from this structural feature, in addition to the yield received on the name.

Don't expect a further move in the discount/premium to NAV here, with this level being close to a top. From a CEF structural perspective, the current level is priced for perfection:

If we look at a 10-year chart, we will notice that flat to NAV has been the top for the past decade, with this CEF usually trading close to a -10% discount to NAV.

The same story can be told from the CEF pricing, which is now at the same level as it was pre-Covid, signaling a full recovery in its NAV and price all while its distribution has increased.

Active management and the 80/20 rule

We are believers in active management, especially for CEFs where the discount to NAV can fluctuate greatly. EFR does fall in this category. Without a doubt, at some point in 2024, the Fed will cut, which will have an adverse impact on leveraged loan CEFs. We are not there yet, but today's price for EFR is no longer attractive from a valuation standpoint.

The 80/20 rule generally states the following:

Vilfredo Federico Damaso Pareto was born in Italy in 1848. He would go on to become an important philosopher and economist. Legend has it that one day he noticed that 20% of the pea plants in his garden generated 80% of the healthy pea pods. This observation caused him to think about uneven distribution. He thought about wealth and discovered that 80% of the land in Italy was owned by just 20% of the population. He investigated different industries and found that 80% of production typically came from just 20% of the companies. The generalization became:

We like to use the same rule when CEFs become extended, but we still like them. EFR is now a bit extended, but it is a low volatility floating rate CEF, thus a core holding until the Fed cuts.

More aggressive investors can use this rule to trim some of their positionings, while more passive investors can now just hold the CEF until the first Fed cut.

With a high dividend, EFR is a solid hold

The fund has an 11% distribution rate, driven by its below-investment-grade floating rate holdings. A retail investor is hard-pressed to find such appealing yields in the market with such low volatility figures. Yet, EFR does deliver on these metrics and will prove to be a steady yielder until the Fed cuts and lower rates percolate down the collateral pool.

Just to put things in perspective, NYCB, a distressed banking entity, has seen its preferred shares move lower in price to a level where they are now yielding 10%:

What do you think is safer? A well-diversified 1st lien leveraged loan CEF or a single-name regional bank experiencing significant turmoil.

EFR and floating rate CEFs are unparalleled from a yield perspective in today's environment, and while they can become extended (and have), they remain in the 'Hold' bucket given their yields. Even once the Fed cuts, there will be a 1- to 3-month lag on the collateral until it re-sets lower.

Defaults are still low, but creeping up

Defaults in the space are still low, yet slowly moving up:

Default Rate (PitchBook)

For a well-diversified fund, the general macro picture does not become an issue unless we experience a full-fledged recessionary environment with a massive spike in defaults and lower recovery levels.

We have not seen that yet, with default levels barely breaching 3%, a level that encompasses the entire market and does not address CEF-specific portfolios. We would start getting concerned only if the default rate ends up moving above 5%. That level is the peak observed in 2020 when true cash-flow stress was present in the system.

More important than the actual number of defaults is the shape of the default rate curve. A slow increase is more advantageous since the collateral pool can easily absorb defaults via its yield profile. A violent move-up is the most detrimental one, since the structure is hit immediately and the cash-flow spigot is closed.

Conclusion

EFR is a leveraged loan CEF. The fund's valuation is now extended, with its discount to NAV narrowing to flat net assets. The fund has not experienced many instances in its history with this level of valuation match, thus making it extended. EFR yields 11%, thus making it an attractive hold in today's environment until the Fed cuts, but it no longer represents a buying opportunity at the current levels.