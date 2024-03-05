Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 05, 2024 11:49 PM ETRiskified Ltd. (RSKD) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.01K Followers

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 5, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chett Mandel - Head of IR

Eido Gal - Co-Founder and CEO

Aglika Dotcheva - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Will Nance - Goldman Sachs

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays

Terry Tillman - Truist Securities

Timothy Chiodo - UBS

Brent Bracelin - Piper Sandler

Reggie Smith - JPMorgan

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Riskified's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instruction] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker Chett Mandel, Riskified's Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Chett Mandel

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. My name is Chett Mandel, Riskified's, Head of Investor Relations. We are hosting today's call to discuss Riskified's financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2023. Participating on today's call are Eido Gal, Riskified's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Agi Dotcheva, Riskified's Chief Financial Officer.

We released our results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2023 earlier today. Our earnings materials, including a replay of today's webcast, will be available on our Investor Relations website at ir.riskified.com.

Certain statements made on the call today will be forward-looking statements related to our operating performance, business and financial goals, outlook as to revenues, gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA profitability, adjusted EBITDA margins and expectations as to positive cash flows, which reflect management's best judgment based on currently available information and are not guarantees of future performance.

We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the Safe Harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our expectations as of the date of this call

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About RSKD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RSKD

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.