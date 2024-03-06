Victor Golmer/iStock via Getty Images

Equatorial Energia (OTCPK:EQUEY) stands out as one of the prominent entities within Brazil's energy distribution sector, holding the position as the country's 3rd largest distribution group.

Presently, Equatorial oversees operations across six concessionaires located in the Brazilian states of Maranhão, Pará, Piauí, Alagoas, Rio Grande do Sul, and Amapá, collectively serving approximately 10 million customers in these regions.

The company's scope extends beyond energy distribution, branching into the transmission and sanitation sectors, marking it as Brazil's inaugural multi-utilities enterprise. Notably, Equatorial recently acquired Echoenergia, which fortifies its footing in the renewable energy arena, cementing its stature as a pivotal integrated player in the energy sector.

Equatorial Energia's array of products and services encompasses:

Energy Distribution: Encompassing subsidiaries that span 24% of the national territory, catering to 10 million customers.

Energy Transmission: Managing over 3,200 km of transmission lines, with a Revenue Capex ("RAP") exceeding R$1.3 billion.

Renewable Energy: Boasting ten operational parks with 1.2 GW of installed capacity, alongside an additional 1.2 GW in ongoing projects.

Distributed Generation: Exhibiting a robust presence in Maranhão, Brazil.

Sanitation: Servicing over 800,000 customers.

Energy Sales: Facilitated through Solenergias.

Telecommunications: Maintaining a network stretching over 4,500 km.

Equatorial Energia's robust business model and dominant market presence in the public utility sphere are evident. Its control over energy concessionaires across significant Brazilian states, coupled with transmission assets, renewable energy generation, and strategic holdings, positions Equatorial advantageously within the market.

The company's shares are traded on the OTC markets' pink sheets via an unsponsored ADS. Consequently, investors must remain aware of risks such as low liquidity and limited information availability. On the Brazilian stock exchange (Ibovespa), Equatorial Energia trades under the ticker (EQTL3).

Investment Thesis

The investment thesis for Equatorial centers around its status as a robust utility company with a proven track record of growth. Key positive aspects of the thesis include:

Stable Cash Flow Predictability: Equatorial operations in the energy and sanitation sectors provide predictability in cash flows. Diversified Operations: The company's diversified operations across various energy sectors through its sanitation, services, and telecommunications subsidiaries add resilience to its portfolio. Regional Energy Distribution Monopolies: Equatorial benefits from regional monopolies in energy distribution, which contributes favorably to its financial results.

However, several risks could potentially overshadow these positive points:

Regulatory Environment: Operating in a highly regulated sector exposes Equatorial to significant government interference. Acquisition Risks: Expensive or underperforming acquisitions could impact shareholder returns. Financial Leverage: Equatorial carries higher debt and financial leverage than its main sector peers. Dividend Distribution: The company's dividend distribution may be perceived as unattractive for a utility company.

Equatorial stands out not only as the utilities sector's best capital allocator, boasting an average ROIC of 10.3%, but also enjoys solid earnings momentum and an attractive real IRR of 10.5%, surpassing NTN-B (Brazilian National Treasury Notes a safe investment because the Brazilian government backs them). Investors often use them as a hedge against inflation or as a way to diversify their investment portfolio and earn recognition as a bond proxy by many market participants. Additionally, Equatorial has consistently delivered growth since its IPO on the Brazilian stock exchange (Ibovespa) in 2006, outperforming the Ibovespa by a factor of 13x and the Electric Utilities Index (IEE) by 6.3x over the past decade.

The company also possesses a diluted shareholding structure, lacking a majority shareholder. The Squadra Investimentos fund holds the most significant stake at 8.9% of the shares. Consequently, Equatorial tends to exhibit a more excellent dispersion of its capital, emphasizing the importance of evaluating the collective interests of these investors when making significant decisions for the company.

Competitive Advantage: Capital Allocation

consolidated terms, Equatorial operates seven concessionaires and boasts an installed capacity of 1.2 GW in renewable energy generation, along with managing almost 3.2 thousand km of transmission lines across Brazil.

The company's strategic focus in the distribution segment centers around asset turnaround, emphasizing rapid mobilization capacity in addressing operational restructuring challenges and processes, fostering a structure of meritocracy, pursuing efficiency, and renewing the company's concessions.

Equatorial Energia has opted to develop greenfield projects in the electricity transmission segment, recognizing growth opportunities across all segments of the electricity sector.

Greenfield investments in power generation and transmission are generally perceived unfavorably due to the risks involved in auction investments, where the winner often ends up as the biggest loser due to overly aggressive assumptions that fail to materialize. Consequently, the company's assets usually return below its cost of capital.

To gauge Equatorial's efficiency in capitalizing on this value arbitrage, one should examine a highly sought-after ratio in these auctions: the RAP/CAPEX ratio (the ratio of the annual revenue allowed to the cost of the work). Considering Equatorial's commitment to an estimated CAPEX of R$4.6 billion in exchange for an RAP of R$845 million, the achieved yield reached an excellent 18.5% between 2016 and 2017.

As auctions progressed in subsequent years, we observed a gradual decline in this ratio, mirroring the increase in competition. Here, capitalism played its role by attracting competitors and reducing excess returns. This trend led to a steady decrease in yield, averaging 8% by 2022.

This example underscores the importance of disciplined capital allocation by the company over the years. Such discipline is crucial for long-term shareholder value generation.

Financial Results Overview

Equatorial has demonstrated an excellent track record of results, showcasing growth across fundamental metrics.

For instance, when examining EBITDA, we observe a notable increase from just over R$1 billion in 2014 to R$9.34 billion in adjusted EBITDA in the last twelve trailing months. This significant growth has been primarily driven by the IFRS results of the transmission companies under implementation, with a remarkable compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of over 30%. Similarly, adjusted net income has experienced substantial growth, rising from R$638 million to R$1.81 billion in the last twelve trailing months, with a CAGR of over 13.29% over the past five years.

This robust performance is attributed to Equatorial's adept capital allocation, leveraging its cost reduction and target achievement expertise. However, it's worth noting that the company's accelerated investment and expenditures exceeding its cash generation have inevitably led to an increase in debt, as illustrated in the graphs below.

To evaluate whether investments have generated value, it's imperative to assess whether these investments yield a surplus over the cost of capital and whether the promised operational improvements are being realized to some extent.

Equatorial has managed to maintain an average historical ROIC of 10.47%, currently standing at 10.16%. This figure indicates that the company generates a healthy return on invested capital. However, investors may anticipate even higher ROICs for utility companies in certain instances, considering their defensive characteristics and stable cash flows.

Regarding debt, Equatorial's net debt stood at R$36.63 billion by the end of the third quarter of 2023, resulting in a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 3.6x. This debt profile is influenced by the fact that 58% of the debt is indexed to the CDI, an index closely tied to the interest rate in Brazil (Selic), which currently stands at 11.25%, having reached 13.75% by 2022. The Brazilian Central Bank's projection anticipates a Selic rate of 9% by the year's end.

In terms of short-term liquidity, the company holds R$5.57 billion in cash and cash equivalents, sufficient for nearly three years of debt repayment.

Risks to the Thesis

The main risk to the thesis is the company's potential inability to effectively execute its growth strategy, which could adversely impact its financial capacity. This strategy primarily involves acquiring existing assets or companies in the electricity sector.

There's no guarantee of continued success in implementing this growth strategy or achieving operational improvements in its subsidiaries. Additionally, the level of indebtedness of the subsidiaries may impede their business operations. Since the subsidiaries operate in the electricity distribution and transmission sectors, which demand substantial financial resources, their cash generation might not suffice to meet debt obligations, including principal, interest, or other dues.

Furthermore, Equatorial is subject to extensive legislation and regulation within Brazil's electricity sector. This sector is highly regulated and overseen by the federal government, including entities such as ANEEL and other regulatory authorities. Any additional expenses imposed by regulatory obligations beyond what's anticipated could significantly impact Equatorial's financial performance.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, Equatorial, a highly profitable company with a strong track record of results, was expected to trade at a premium compared to some of its main peers across various multiples.

For example, when considering the price-to-earnings ratio ("P/E"), Equatorial trades at approximately 20.7x earnings, placing it higher than some of its peers. This includes companies like Engie Brasil (OTCPK:EGIEY) and Neoenergia (OTCPK:NRGIY), which have a less robust revenue Compound Annual Growth Rate ("CAGR") than Equatorial and possess an income stock profile that Equatorial does not share.

However, compared to Eletrobras, one of the primary players in Brazil's utility sector, Equatorial remains significantly discounted. Nevertheless, Equatorial outperforms Eletrobras (EBR) in all metrics except margins.

Looking at Equatorial's current EV/EBITDA, it's worth noting that the company trades at a forward multiple of 7.93x, below its historical average over the last five years, which stands at 9.53x.

Analyzing Equatorial Energia from the perspective of the Graham Model, by adapting the company's historical average P/E of 16.6x and a price-to-book ratio (P/B) of 1.89x to the formula, the fair price of the company's ADS is calculated to be $6.49. However, the current price is R$6.75, indicating that there is no margin of safety for investing in the company at the current share price.

The Bottom Line

Equatorial stands out as a utility company with a growth-focused profile aimed at generating value for its shareholders. The company experienced a productive 2023 (until Q3), with positive results from previous acquisitions that have sustained a robust Return on Invested Capital ("ROIC") despite the challenges of operating in greenfield projects. These results have been driven by volume growth, reduced losses, and mitigating sector risks due to concession renewals.

However, a combination of performance, valuation, higher leverage, and persistently high interest rates in Brazil have created a more complex scenario for mergers and acquisitions this year. The company's balance sheet appears stretched to support significant mergers and acquisitions without a capital increase, mainly as major tariff revisions are now behind, limiting potential project value creation.

Given Equatorial Energia's continued trading at premiums to its main peers and lagging efficiency, margins, and shareholder returns, the growth-oriented value thesis offers little incentive for investment at current levels. This leads me to adopt a wait-and-see approach, closely monitoring the thesis.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.