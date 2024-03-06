enot-poloskun

In October 2023, I published my last article about Novozymes A/S (OTCPK:NVZMF) – and it was my first article about the stock in which I was rather bullish. And although the stock was trading slightly below my calculated intrinsic value, and I rated the stock as a “Buy” I did not purchase any shares myself as I assumed that the stock might decline a little bit lower. My preferred entry point was DKK 250.

And while I was maybe a bit too greedy, the article seemed at least well-timed with its “Buy” rating, as the stock moved higher in the following weeks and gained almost 40% in value in the meantime. In the following article, I will look at the new business that was created from the merger called Novonesis and look at the last annual results of the legacy Novozymes business one last time. And finally, we will provide an outlook and an updated intrinsic value calculation to determine what to do with the stock right now.

Novonesis – The Result Of A Merger

On January 29, 2024, the merger between Novozymes and Christian Hansen was completed. And in a press release issued by Christian Hansen, the process of exchanging shares was described.

Christian Hansen Press Release

And while Christian Hansen shares can’t be traded anymore and were exchanged for Novozymes shares, the latter will continue to trade under its previous ticker on the stock exchanges. The two businesses – Christian Hansen and Novozymes – are combined to a new company called Novonesis, a word derived from the Greek word “genesis” and the company can therefore be translated to: a new beginning.

And management is hoping that the combination of Novozymes and Christian Hansen will create a leading biosolutions partner with two major business segments – the Food & Health Biosolutions as well as the Planetary Health Biosolutions. For further details, I included a screenshot from the press release.

Novonesis Press Release

With all the changes taking place, it is rather a sidenote, but Novozymes (or Novonesis) also appointed a new CFO – Rainer Lehmann, who spent most of his career in the biopharma sector.

Annual Results

While Christian Hansen recently announced they won’t report a trading update in February 2024 and only report Q1 results again in May 2024, Novozymes recently reported annual results for fiscal 2023.

In fiscal 2023, Novozymes generated DKK 17,899 million in revenue and compared to DKK 17,553 million in fiscal 2022, the company reported 2.0% top line growth YoY. And as currency effects had a negative impact on the business, organic growth was 5%. While the top line was still growing, operating profit declined 12.8% year-over-year from DKK 4,561 million in fiscal 2022 to DKK 3,976 million in fiscal 2023. And diluted earnings per share also declined 17.5% YoY from DKK 13.19 in the previous year to DKK 10.88 in fiscal 2023.

Novozymes 2023 Annual Report

While operating income and earnings per share declined, free cash flow increased from DKK 1,144 million in fiscal 2022 to DKK 2,100 million in fiscal 2023 – resulting in 83.6% year-over-year growth.

Looking at the results in more detail, we also can also look at special items that had a negative impact on reported EBIT of DKK 576 million during fiscal 2023. And I am certainly not a fan of adjusted numbers and think we should be very careful when businesses are trying to leave out certain costs, it makes sense in the case of Novozymes to include costs related to the merger with Chr. Hansen, as these are certainly one-time items. And therefore, we can also look at the return on invested capital before special items, which was 16.5% in fiscal 2023, which is a great return (even if RoIC was a bit higher in the previous year – 17.9%).

Segment Results

We already mentioned above that Novonesis will restructure its business segments a little bit, but for fiscal 2023 Novozymes is still reporting in five business segments.

Novozymes 2023 Annual Report

When looking at the different segments, it is especially Bioenergy that is standing out. In fiscal 2023, the segment generated DKK 4,445 million in revenue and grew 19% year-over-year (organic growth being even 23%). The strong performance was mostly driven by continued penetration of innovation and geographical expansion.

Novozymes Q4/23 Presentation

While Bioenergy was the positive outlier, Grain & Tech Processing was the negative outlier, with revenue declining 12% year-over-year to DKK 2,294 million. And while organic decline was “only” 6%, it is still the worst performing segment. This was mostly due to the lower sales of enzymes for COVID-19 test kits, and also a much softer-than-expected textile market.

Novozymes Q4/23 Presentation

The other three segments more or less stagnated with Agriculture growing revenue 1% year-over-year to DKK 2,104 million and Household Care reported DKK 5,106 million in revenue – resulting in 2% year-over-year growth. And finally, Food, Beverages & Human Health reported a decline of 4% YoY to DKK 3,950 million.

Growth

So far, Novozymes did not provide an outlook for fiscal 2024 – the company will provide one not later than March 31, 2024. But Novozymes is identifying different growth drivers for its business segments – including enzyme inclusion in emerging markets (slide 40) or consumers are actively looking to replace animal-based proteins due to both health and sustainability – a market expected to grow with a CAGR of 15% to 20% (slide 46). Additionally, we can mention the trend of sustainable transportation (slide 50) as well as sustainable diesel production (slide 52) or the growing animal health market (slide 59). I included references to the last roadshow presentation – look at the slides for more information.

And overall, the underlying market is expected to grow about 7% in the next few years. I already mentioned different studies in my last articles – including one study that is expecting a CAGR of 6.7% until 2030 and another study seeing the market growing with a CAGR of 6.9%.

Novozymes Q3/23 Roadshow Presentation

When looking at the past few years, one of the strengths of Novozymes is its consistency. Although growth rates were also fluctuating from year to year we see high levels of consistency.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Let’s calculate an intrinsic value once again by using a discounted cash flow calculation. However, many of the assumptions will be similar to my last article. For starters, I will assume 9% growth for the next ten years followed by 6% growth till perpetuity once again, as these growth assumptions are still more or less in line with management’s expectations and results in previous years.

As basis for our calculation, we could use the free cash flow of fiscal 2023, which was DKK 2,100 million. And when comparing this amount to the previous year, we see the number was already much higher due to lower net investments after a cycle of high capital expenditures. However, when looking at data from previous years, we can see that free cash flow is still rather low – and we also must include the free cash flow Christian Hansen generated. In my last article I assumed a free cash flow of DKK 4.2 billion being realistic for the new business (and until we have an updated guidance for Novonesis this is the amount I will use for my calculation).

Compared to my last article, however, we must make one important adjustment. In my last article, I tried to estimate the new number of outstanding shares – however, that estimate was wrong. According to the investor relations page, the number of outstanding shares is 464.62 million (and not 434 million as assumed before) and this has an impact on the intrinsic value of the stock.

When calculating with these assumptions, we get an intrinsic value of DKK 279 for Novozymes. The lower intrinsic value compared to my last article is the result of the higher number of outstanding shares and with Novozymes trading for DKK 393 at the time of writing, we must see the stock as overvalued again.

Conclusion

In my last article I assumed that Novozymes’ share price might decline to about DKK 250 where I saw a strong support level – however that did not happen, the stock climbed higher again. In my last article I also rated the stock as a “Buy” and in the meantime the stock increased almost 40%, and therefore I will turn a little more cautious again. Of course, we are still dealing with the same great business but when considering the price we have to pay for that great businesses it is just not the best investment we can make.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.