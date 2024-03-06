JuSun

It's an open secret that manufactured housing is a great place to be for the long-term, due to sticky tenant relationships and lease-up opportunities in a fragmented market.

While owning a property outright is out of reach for most retail investors, REITs like Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) offer the next best thing. After all, owning a REIT enables the investor to take advantage of economies of scale, all while having the benefits of a professional management team in place.

I last covered SUI in May of last year, and admittedly, the stock hasn't been a solid performer since then, with a 5% decline in price (-3% total return including dividends). As shown below, SUI has declined by 9.5% over the past 12 months, as income stocks continue to be out of favor in a market that's now tilted towards full-on growth mode in the tech/Al segment.

In this article, I revisit the stock including recent updates, and discuss why investors seeking total returns from tangible high-quality assets ought to consider SUI, so let's get started!

Why SUI?

Sun Communities is a leading owner of Manufactured Housing (50% of revenues), RV Communities (29%), and Marinas (21%) and has been around since 1975. It's currently the largest owner/operator of MH communities in North America and is the UK's second-largest MH owner/operator.

At present, SUI owns 179K MH and RV sites and 48K wet slips and dry storage spaces and has shown a consistent track record of growth, all while steadily growing its occupancy over the past decade from 93.2% in 2014 to 98.9% at the end of 2023.

SUI's moat-worthy presence in desirable locations combined with accretive portfolio growth has resulted in outstanding shareholder returns. This is reflected by SUI's 301% total return over the past 10 years, surpassing the 174% of the S&P 500 (SPY) despite the recent underperformance in SUI's share price.

SUI also hasn't had to sacrifice pricing to grow its occupancy over the past 10 years. This is reflected by consistent growth in rental rates for both the MH and RV segments over the past 10 years. As shown below, both MH and RV segments have seen an acceleration in their rental growth rate in recent years since the start of 2022.

Moreover, SUI has been able to take advantage of economies of scale, as same-property NOI growth has largely outpaced that of the aforementioned rental rate growth over the past 10 years, as shown below.

Meanwhile, SUI has continued to demonstrate appealing growth, with total revenue rising by 7.8% and 8.6% YoY for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023, respectively. Also encouraging, same-property occupancy for MH and RV increased by 230 basis points YoY and same-property NOI grew by 9.6% and 7.3% YoY in Q4 and full-year 2023. This reflects muted impacts from inflationary expense growth, particularly in Q4, since SS NOI growth outpaced SS Revenue growth for both the MH and RV segments, as shown below.

At the same time, investors should be aware that MH REITs are essentially land banks if they have properties that have room for development, as in the case of SUI. This is reflected by SUI's addition of over 30 sites on existing communities and 75 sites at one ground-up development property during the fourth quarter. For the full year, SUI delivered 800 expansion and development sites in North America.

Looking ahead, SUI should be able to maintain its positive growth momentum given favorable supply/demand trends across the portfolio, especially considering SUI's desirable locations in in-demand markets. That's because new MH sites have to go through complex zoning requirements due to their stigma, resulting in far less supply compared to apartments.

In fact, SUI's communities provide 25% more space than multifamily and single-family rentals at around 50% less cost per square foot, and it has a long average resident tenure of 15 years. As shown below, new MH supply in North America has been virtually non-existent over the past 10 years, compared to around 2% annual unit growth in multifamily over the same timeframe.

Furthermore, SUI's Marinas segment also benefits from shrinking supply due to redevelopment of waterfront properties. SUI is reconfiguring some of its marinas to fit larger boats, and 89% of marinas have a waitlist to get in.

The favorable supply and demand trends support management's guidance for FY24, with total same property NOI expected to grow at 5.4% at the midpoint. While Core FFO/share growth is expected to be minimal at just $0.04 YoY to $7.14 at the midpoint for 2024, that appears to be more related to the short-term dilutive effects of SUI's monetization of its shares in Ingenia, its portfolio of MH consumer loans, divestiture of Campspot, and reduction in joint ventures. Post 2024, I would expect SUI to resume mid- to high-single digit FFO/share growth as it focuses on property development.

This is supported by a strong balance sheet with BBB/Baa3 credit ratings from S&P and Moody's. 77% of SUI's gross assets are unencumbered by secured debt, and it carries a reasonable net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 6.1x for its level of developments, which is expected to be in the range of 300-400 sites this year. SUI's mortgage debt is well staggered, with just 3.2% between now and the end of 2025, as shown below.

Risks to SUI include the potential for higher-for-longer interest rates, which would increase its cost of debt. This could pressure the bottom line FFO/share as well as raise the cost/benefit ratio of new developments if it's unable to pass on costs to consumers. Other risks include the potential for adverse weather events, which could impact its coastal properties, and competition from single-family homes should more supply come online due to lower interest rates down the road.

While adverse macroeconomic events also pose a risk for SUI, it's worth noting that MH Communities are a recession-resistant asset class. This is reflected by the record number of residents moving into SUI's North American MH Communities during the 2008-2010 recessionary timeframe, and the steady growth in the UK MH segment through a number of adverse events, as shown below.

Importantly for income investors, SUI currently pays a 2.8% dividend yield that's well-covered by a 53% payout ratio. It also comes with 7 years of consecutive dividend growth and a 5-year dividend CAGR of 5.6%.

Lastly, I continue to see value in SUI at the current price of $132 with a forward P/FFO of 18.4. While this sits just above SUI's normal P/FFO of 17.3, it is also well below that of SUI's valuation in recent years, as shown below.

I believe the current price more accurately reflects SUI's expected lower growth in 2024 compared to when I last visited the stock. While SUI is by no means cheap, its current valuation should be appealing to those seeking potential for steady returns from tangible assets.

This is supported by sell side analyst expectations for 6-7% annual FFO/share growth over in the 2025-2026 timeframe, which I believe is reasonable considering SUI's solid NOI growth expectations and opportunities for development. This combined with the 2.8% dividend yield could result in market-level performance, all with the benefit of being a real estate landlord in high-quality destinations.

Notably, SUI also trades at a significant discount to its MH peer Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) despite ELS having the same 6-7% annual FFO/share growth expectations in the 2025-2026 timeframe from sell side analysts who follow the company. This is reflected by the following EV/EBITDA metric, which is an apples-to-apples comparison since EV includes both equity and debt.

As shown below, SUI's EV/EBITDA has tracked closely to that of ELS for the better part of the past 10 years, but the valuation gap has widened over the past 18 months, with SUI's 19.7x being noticeably cheaper than ELS's 24.0x.

Investor Takeaway

Overall, SUI remains an attractive investment opportunity for those seeking exposure to the high-quality MH, RV, and Marina segments of real estate. Its strong financials, consistent growth, and favorable supply/demand trends make it a prime candidate for steady returns. Additionally, its focus on property development and reconfiguration in supply constrained markets positions it well for continued growth in the future. With a solid dividend yield and potential for market-level performance from tangible assets, SUI is a worthy contender for a well-diversified portfolio seeking a mix of both income and growth. As such, I maintain a 'Buy' rating on SUI.