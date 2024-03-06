Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Outline For The Election Playbook: Part 1

Mar. 06, 2024
Summary

  • Markets don’t vote in elections, but they do vote with their feet. And in that regard, they are strictly non-partisan.
  • Under the hood, party control may influence sector and industry performance, but at the broad index level staying invested has been more important than which party holds the presidency.
  • Investors who held the course as political winds changed earned nearly twice as much in the last decade as those who plumped purely for their party.

tadamichi

By Kristy Akullian, CFA

1. It pays to keep your portfolio non-partisan

Markets don’t vote in elections, but they do vote with their feet. And in that regard, they are strictly non-partisan. While party jostling may dominate headlines, historically markets have continued to

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

