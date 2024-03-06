Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

China, The Fed's Dot Plot, And Other Things To Watch In March

Mar. 06, 2024 6:30 AM ETCN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, ASHX, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, GLCN, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, KBND, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, TLT, TLH, EDV, SPTL, ZROZ, VGLT, LGOV, SCHQ, TFJL, TBJL, GOVZ, TBT, TMV, IEF, SHY, TBF, TMF, PST, TTT, IEI, BIL, TYO, UBT, UST, UTWO, VGSH, SHV, VGIT, GOVT, SCHO, TBX, SCHR, GSY, TYD, EGF, VUSTX, FIBR, GBIL, SGOV, SPTS, UDN, USDU, UUP, RINF, AGZ, FTSD, LMBS, EWC, FLCA, BBCA, VCE:CA, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL
Kristina Hooper profile picture
Kristina Hooper
1.71K Followers

Summary

  • China's National People's Congress convened this week and set a growth target of 5%.
  • There are rumors that the US Federal Reserve’s March dot plot will show expectations for an average of only two rate cuts in 2024.
  • Bank of Japan (BOJ) officials have suggested the BOJ will be more patient in normalizing monetary policy.

dollar on the background Federal Reserve Building in Washington DC, United States, FED

Diy13

Last week I spent a lot of time in the air, flying to and from Asia. I find that sitting on a plane for a long period of time, taking in the view from 40,000 feet, can cause me to have a

This article was written by

Kristina Hooper profile picture
Kristina Hooper
1.71K Followers
Kristina Hooper, CFP, CAIA, CIMA, ChFC, is Global Market Strategist at Invesco US. She earned a B.A. from Wellesley College, a J.D. from Pace Law and an M.B.A. in finance from NYU, where she was a teaching fellow in macroeconomics.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CN--
Xtrackers MSCI All China Equity ETF
FXI--
iShares China Large-Cap ETF
PGJ--
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
EWH--
iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF
EWT--
iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.