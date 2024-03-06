9%-Yielding UTG: Leveraged Exposure To 3 Huge Tailwinds

Sezeryadigar

The Reaves Utility Income (NYSE:UTG) currently offers investors a nearly 9% yield that it pays out monthly and is heavily invested in the infrastructure sector with a decent bit of leverage applied to its portfolio. As a result, it provides investors with leveraged exposure to three major tailwinds that could send infrastructure stocks soaring in the near future. In this article, we will discuss these tailwinds and share our take on whether or not UTG is a worthwhile buy right now.

Tailwind #1: Interest Rates Are Likely To Fall

Utilities (XLU) and infrastructure stocks like Brookfield (BIP) have lagged the broader market over the past few years, largely due to the fact that interest rates have soared over that period:

Data by YCharts

The reason why utilities and infrastructure are so sensitive to interest rates is because:

As slower-growing vehicles that typically pay out attractive dividends and have very defensive underlying business models, they are often viewed by investors as bond proxies. As a result, when interest rates rise, so does the dividend yield that investors expect from these securities, thereby pushing down their valuations. The same applies to the REIT sector ( VNQ ). Infrastructure and utilities businesses are inherently capital-intensive. As interest rates rise, so does the cost of capital. As a result, it becomes harder for these businesses to grow.

However, with inflation down significantly from its peak levels and getting gradually closer to the Fed's target long-term level, a major U.S. Presidential election right around the corner, the major developed economies of the world outside of the U.S. in recession, and growing concerns about the mountain of corporate and commercial real estate debt maturing in the next few years, it appears more likely than not that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in the coming years. For the reasons listed above, this should serve as a significant tailwind for utilities and infrastructure.

Tailwind #2: Trillions Of Dollars Are Pouring Into Infrastructure

Another tailwind for the infrastructure space right now is that trillions of dollars are pouring into the infrastructure sector. The reasons for this are numerous, but some of the biggest drivers include:

growing demand for stable income-generating assets as demographics age in major economies such as the U.S., Europe, Japan, South Korea, and China.

a massive infrastructure deficit in both the developed and developing economies of the world that will need a huge infusion of capital investment to sufficiently address.

the rise of AI and the fourth industrial revolution is causing a spike in demand for data infrastructure via towers and data centers.

As a result, quality infrastructure businesses and assets should see their valuations soar in the coming years due to this massive influx of demand, particularly from leading asset managers like Blackstone (BX), BlackRock (BLK), KKR (KKR), and Brookfield (BN)(BAM).

Tailwind #3: Electric Demand Is Poised To Soar

Finally, electric demand is expected to soar in the coming years due to the following trends:

deglobalization and the reshoring of supply chains are causing a renaissance of manufacturing in several strategic industries in the United States. This should cause a surge in electricity demand.

the rise of electric vehicles is leading to growth in demand for electricity. While there is some doubt as to the future of this industry, it is highly likely that the number of electric vehicles on the road in the coming decade will rise.

the growing digitization of the economy will also increase electric demand, particularly with the advent of AI and the continued growth of the internet and mobile devices.

the growth of "renewable" energy is also driving a sharp increase in demand for electric power generation as opposed to gas and oil.

As Brookfield CEO Bruce Flatt recently stated:

Infrastructure, renewable power, and energy transition are expected to be among the fastest growing alternative asset sectors.

Is UTG A Buy?

The objective of UTG is defined on CEFConnect as:

provide a high level of after-tax income and total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of domestic and foreign companies involved to a significant extent in providing products, services or equipment for (i) the generation or distribution of electricity, gas or water, (ii) telecommunications activities or (iii) infrastructure operations, such as airports, toll roads and municipal services.

What this means is that UTG - despite being named "Utility" - is an infrastructure fund. However, as of 12/31, its portfolio was heavily overweight utilities, with minor holdings in communications and real estate along with industrials and energy as well:

UTG Sector Breakdown (CEFConnect)

This makes it a pretty heavy bet on utilities with some broader infrastructure exposure as well.

The two biggest reasons to buy UTG today in our view - apart from the three tailwinds we just mentioned - are that (1) it offers investors a near 9% dividend yield, over 500 basis points higher than what fellow utilities fund XLU offers investors and (2) it is about 20% leveraged, which means that in an environment where utilities stock prices are rising, UTG should see even further upswing in its value than an unleveraged fund would.

Moreover, its dividend is not only high, but has been very consistent, is paid monthly, and has even grown over time:

Data by YCharts

However, it is important to note that UTG has only performed roughly on-par with XLU over the long term, so it does not necessarily have an alpha-generating investment strategy employed by its active management team:

Data by YCharts

Moreover, the stock is currently trading in line with its NAV and typically trades in a very tight range with NAV over time, making it a poor choice for investors looking to arbitrage price to NAV fluctuations:

UTG Valuation (CEFConnect)

As a result, we do not see a compelling reason to buy it right now from a valuation perspective.

Investor Takeaway

UTG is a fund that is set up to succeed in a bullish environment for utilities, while it will likely struggle even more than peers in an environment where utility stocks are already underperforming. Given that its valuation is not cheap nor expensive here, and it is fairly heavily leveraged, it could be a compelling way to bet on a strong rally in utilities in the near future. Moreover, with its attractive monthly dividend payout, UTG is also an attractive option for income-focused investors who desire exposure to the utilities sector.

Overall, we rate the stock a "weak" Buy (as opposed to Strong Buy), given our bullishness on the utilities sector and its use of leverage, but prefer to buy individual deeply undervalued utilities and infrastructure opportunities instead.