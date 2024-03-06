onurdongel

I consider European REITs to be more volatile than their American counterparts. While some of them certainly are justified as being volatile for exposures to things like CRE, I also believe many of them to be somewhat misunderstood. Icade (OTCPK:CDMGF) is a good example of that, a REIT where I recently bought more. Gecina (OTCPK:GECFF) is another good example. While the European real estate segment is currently in a downturn, this creates what I believe to be excellent investment opportunities for the next 5-15 years.

That's why I am buying the aforementioned French REITs, and why I have been looking at other REITs as well.

England or Great Britain is a great market for me. There is no dividend withholding tax, which makes any investment there even more hassle-free than most of the other European markets I invest in, even with my current circumstances of getting 99.8% of all withholding back within 12 months (specific DTS circumstances in Sweden).

But these British/UK investments also come at a fairly nice discount. That's what we'll look at today.

A discounted UK REIT called the Big Yellow Group, trades under the native ticker BYG on the London market, and on the ADR (OTCPK:BYLOF).

Let's look at what we have here.

Big Yellow Group - What is this?

I could start with the superb fundamentals of the group, or how they've never missed an analyst estimate negatively in over 5 years during one of the trickiest environments not only for the market but for the UK in particular.

But let's instead look at what they do first.

Big Yellow Group PLC is a British self-storage business.

Big Yellow IR (Big Yellow IR)

It also happens to be the biggest self-storage business in all of the UK, and it is a part of the FTSE 250 Index, listen on the LSE. According to surveys done by the Self-Storage Association in the UK, Big Yellow has the largest brand awareness in the UK self-storage sector.

The company was founded 26 years ago, is headquartered in Bagshot (English towns often have amusing names), and manages operating revenues of over £180M. That makes it smaller than many US-based small-cap REITs, and its employees (465) are also small in number, but this is still a very impressive operation, even if we see that some of the company's KPIs were down for this year.

Unlike American REITs, Big Yellow does not provide investors with quarterly insights. They usually do an interim 1Q2 and a half year, then they do a full year, which typically comes out towards May or so the next year.

The company became a REIT in 2007 and has pretty much been growing since then.

Big Yellow Group IR (Big Yellow Group IR)

What is so attractive about the UK self-storage industry that you should consider Big Yellow a sort of "BUY" potential?

Well, the UK is still an underpenetrated market, and the key urban conurbations remain low. There is, due to low space availability and other dynamics, very little new supply coming to markets in key areas.

Big Yellow also showed extensive resilience in the last downturn, and that was before the Self-storage industry was as entrenched as it currently is in today's world.

So self-storage in the UK is attractive. Big Yellow specifically is attractive because of its market position, and the fact that it's already mostly digitized (over 90% of the inquiries are done online), with prominent stores on very key roads and spaces.

Big Yellow has one of the better customer satisfaction stores out there and currently manages 6.3m sq ft in UK footprint, another 900,000 sq ft in development. The company's assets are primarily freehold RE, with a concentration in large population areas like London and the Southeast.

Here are the latest half-year returns, showing growth.

Big Yellow IR (Big Yellow IR)

Occupancies are marginally down for the period, but the rent levels were pushed up by nearly double digits - so part of that is likely due to that. What I'd focus on here in these earnings is store revenue increases, net rent up 10% on a square feet basis, and EBITDA margin up to 71.8%, which marks a 70 bps increase and increase in cash flow. The company also increased its full-year dividend by 8%

The company also managed to refinance a seven-year loan of £120M and a newer £225 shelf facility at attractive rates. New investments are being made as well.

Big Yellow IR (Big Yellow IR)

The overall monthly trends, except for some months, are fairly stable. The volatility we saw during COVID-19 has faded.

Big Yellow IR (Big Yellow IR)

The key trends we should be looking at for Big Yellow are similar to other self-storage REITs. We're talking occupancy, we're talking rent growth levels, and we're talking operating expense development.

For the time being, all of these trends point in the right direction - growth. The company is able to raise rents by at the very least 8.3% for the 2022-2023 period, even in the units/facilities with less than 70-85% occupancy, which is the company's lowest. On the facilities with the highest demand, with over 90% occupancy, those rent increases are 9.7% and 13% from 2022 to 2023 and 2021 to 2022 respectively (Source: Big Yellow Group IR).

What about expenses?

Before one-offs, the company had a year-end expense growth of 5% - lower than the rent increases and earnings increases. These increases came primarily from G&A, some from staff, but most really from insurance costs, which are up 86% since 2022. This also has to do with the M&A of Armadillo, but the increase here is worth noting.

Here you can see the development of the company's PBT.

Big Yellow IR (Big Yellow IR)

Moving to this REITs capital structure, the company has very good fundamentals. We're talking lower than 20% leverage/debt to the company's gross property assets even as of 2023, and less than 22% on adjusted net assets. On a market cap basis, which we'll see in valuation is already pressured from valuation, we have less than 25% leverage.

Big Yellow Group has a pre-interest cost OCF cash flow coverage ratio of 7.7x. I view this as very positive and conservative.

I consider this UK REIT a very interesting play - and this is even without an S&P Global credit rating, which the company does not have.

Let's look at the valuation, which forms part of the core of investing thesis here.

Big Yellow Group's valuation - there is an upside to premium here.

So, the first question we should always ask is how we want to discount the company here. On the basis of FFO/AFFO, the company typically tends to average a 19x multiple, which is below US market leaders in this segment. At the same time, those US market leaders have an A+ rating, they have more than 20x the market cap of this £2B UK REIT, and they have a somewhat higher yield. For the current price, Big Yellow is managing a yield of roughly 4.4%, which is okay, but certainly nothing to write home about when you can buy market-leading triple nets at a 4-5.5% yield.

So even for me, who thinks that the Big Yellow Group is interesting, I would still say that other European REITs are more interesting. Icade and Gecina certainly are, which is why I am buying them more at this time.

However, Big Yellow has an upside, and if we see this company drop down again to the levels we saw in the fall, I will definitely be buying this UK REIT.

In the fall of 2023, we saw the company drop to below 16.5x P/FFO, which marked a low not seen since roughly COVID-19. We're already up from those levels, but we're currently trending down again.

Big Yellow Valuation (F.A.s.T graphs)

Simply put, I would say that any time the company drops to a single-digit share price for the native, this should be on your watchlist. Even at below £11/share, this company can easily be bought with an upside that I consider to be in the double digits, inclusive of the company's dividend.

Big yellow group upside (F.A.S.T Graphs)

As you can see, 12-14% annually is the most you can get here, even if you accept the company trading at above 20x P/FFO. And higher than that is not something I would consider interesting - I would consider that excessive.

Other analysts are fairly clear on where they consider this company to be interesting. Big Yellow is currently followed by 15 analysts, 7 of which give the company a positive "BUY" or "outperform" rating. This comes with a low PT of around £9 to a high PT of about £14.3. The average lies at £12.1, which gives us an upside of around 16%.

I also want to give you the fairly important point here that you are buying the company at a discount to EPRA NAV. The company's NAV is currently on a per share basis £11.08 (Source: Author calculations, Big Yellow Group IR), which comes to a NAV/share in terms of price of 0.94x, or a 6% discount to the conservative NAV of the company.

I would consider the company a very attractive buy at a discount of below 10%, and a must-buy at a discount of below 20% unless something changes.

Conservatively speaking, though, this company is superb at hitting targets. Take a look at, even with a somewhat limited 5-year history, what has been managed despite COVID-19.

F.A.S.T graphs Big Yellow Group (F.A.S.T graphs)

Overall, I consider this company to be a very good investment at the right price - but the right price is a different question. I'd say this company I buyable here, and I will rate it a "BUY" going in with a PT of NAV, putting it at around £11/share, but I would also consider it valid to wait for a better valuation.

I give the company the following introductory thesis.

Thesis

Big Yellow Group is Great Britain's largest self-storage REIT and one that I view as still in its basic growing stages. This company has what I view as a bright future and good prospects to grow even further both inorganically and organically as its services expand to other UK cities and geographies.

I also want to point to the company's fundamentals, which are actually very solid. The company may lack a formal credit rating, but it nonetheless offers safety to a degree that I consider to be good enough for investing. It's diversified enough that the company isn't likely to see a sudden downturn from any one market, with perhaps the exception of London, which I consider unlikely.

I consider Big Yellow Group to be a "BUY" with a PT of £11/share and a P/FFO target of around 18-20x P/FFO at most, and becoming more interesting as it drops below 18x.

Remember, I'm all about :1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

Beyond the company not being cheap, which I do not believe that it currently is, I would consider Big Yellow Group to be a "BUY" here based on my price target of around £11/share.

