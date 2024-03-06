GDX Vs. GDXJ: Which One Is Better?

brightstars

(NYSEARCA:GDX) is the most popular large-cap gold miners ETF. GDX is the trading symbol for the VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The market cap is $11B. The top three holdings are Newmont (NEM) at 13%, Barrick (GOLD) at 9%, and Agnico Eagle (AEM) at 8%. Those three make up 30% of the fund, so they all better do well.

It is important to note that the top 10 holdings have 64% of the fund, and 3 of these stocks (Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), Franco-Nevada (FNV), and Royal Gold (RGLD) are royalty companies). I consider that a negative, since royalty companies may not perform as well as the more leveraged producers.

One benefit of GDX is that it currently pays a 1.8% dividend yield.

Below is the weekly GDX chart from 2009 until today. As you can see, to reach a new all-time high, all it needs to do is rise 130% ($29.15 to $66.90). From my perspective, this is a negative because it does not provide much alpha.

GDX (Trading View)

Let’s look at GDX’s history since 2011:

9/19/2011: $66.90 (all-time high).

1/25/2016: $13.16 (cycle low). Crash of 80%. Ouch.

8/8/2016: $31.79. Bounce of 140%. Close to what we can expect today.

August 2016 to April 2020: 4-year channel stuck in a tight trading range.

April 2020 to August 2020: $34 to $45.78. Bounce of 35%.

September 2022: $21.52. Current cycle low from the $45.78 current cycle high.

May 2023: $33.26. Bounce of 55%.

Today: $29.15. 130% from an ATH, while gold just reached an ATH.

Takeaways. In the next gold run, you can expect a bounce of somewhere between 35% and 100%. The last runs were in 2016 and 2020. The odds look good that we could get another one in 2024.

GDXJ

Is the GDX potential return of around 50% in the next run exciting enough? Let’s compare it to (NYSEARCA:GDXJ), which is the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF.

GDXJ is considered a mid-tier miner ETF, although it includes a lot of large caps in its portfolio. It currently includes 93 stocks, very few of which I would consider juniors. The top 5 holdings are Pan American Silver (PAAS) 6.7%, Kinross Gold (KGC) 6.5%, Alamos Gold (AGI) 5.6%, B2Gold (BTG) 5.2%, and Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF) 4.7%. The top 10 stocks hold 44% of the fund’s assets. The market cap is $3.8B.

I actually like all 5 of these selections. The manager of this fund is very savvy IMO. Conversely, I'm not a fan of how the GDX allocations were chosen, which puts too much pressure (and high risk) on the top 5 stocks to perform well.

The ETF includes a significant number of silver producers, which I think is also a benefit. It does pay a dividend, but the yield is only .8%. This will effectively pay your annual fee for owning it.

Here is the GDXJ weekly chart.

GDXJ (Trading View)

Let’s look at GDXJ’s history since 2010:

12/6/2010: $179.12 (all-time high)

1/19/2016: $16.87 (cycle low). Crash of 90%. Ouch.

8/8/2016: $52.50. Bounce of 211%.

August 2016 to April 2020. Tight trading channel from $52.50 to $26.96.

April 2020 $35 to August 2020 $63.39. Bounce of 81%.

August 2020: Current cycle high: $63.39.

September 2022: Current cycle low: $25.80

Today’s price: $34.18

Takeaways. To reach an ATH, we need a 423% return (that is huge alpha potential). The bounce in 2016 was 211%, and the bounce in 2020 was 81%. It’s possible that the bounce in 2024 could be somewhere between 80% and 200%. Moreover, if sentiment returns to the miners (currently, it is perhaps at all-time lows), it’s not inconceivable that returns could do even better based on the ATH.

This article only focused on the next run in gold. If you include potential price targets of $2,500 gold or higher, GDXJ looks even more attractive. I personally expect to reach a new ATH in GDXJ, although that could take a few years to achieve. Consider me bullish on gold for the long term.

Conclusion

I don’t own GDX, but I do own GDXJ. After reading this article, I think you know why. I consider GDXJ to be one of the best ways to get exposure to the gold/silver miners. It is mostly a gold miner ETF, but also include many silver miners. That gives it extra leverage vs GDX.