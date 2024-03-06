ryasick

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) reported results for its fourth-quarter that beat net investment income expectations by $0.03 per share. Blue Owl Capital has consistently paid supplemental cash distributions throughout FY 2023 and raised its quarterly dividend for Q1'24 by $0.02 per share. Blue Owl Capital's portfolio performed according to expectations, with the BDC only recording a slight change in its non-accrual percentage in the fourth-quarter. Dividend investors can secure a 10% yield here and potentially generate capital growth as well, as shares continue to trade at a discount to net asset value.

Data by YCharts

Previous coverage

I rated Blue Owl Capital's shares a buy for dividend investors in December 2023 due to two reasons: 1) Growth in net investment income tied to a large percentage of variable rate loans in the portfolio, and 2) Decent cash flow support for the dividend as measured by the distribution coverage ratio. Additionally, the BDC retained good loan quality (a low non-accrual percentage) in the fourth-quarter and shares are attractively valued at 0.97x P/NAV.

Why Blue Owl Capital is a perfect retirement investment

Retirees, looking for additional income streams, value nothing more than dividend predictability. BDCs, like Blue Owl Capital, can play an important role in the construction of a durable, income-focused investment portfolio that delivers both income stability as well as growth. I see Blue Owl Capital as a top recommendation for dividend investors who want to generate recurring income from a well-run BDC that time and again has proven that it puts shareholders first.

Blue Owl Capital is the second-largest BDC in the market, after Ares Capital (ARCC), and has investment assets totaling $12.7B in FY 2023. The BDC's investments included chiefly senior secured loans (82%) that consist of both first and second liens. At its core, Blue Owl Capital runs a first-lien strategy, meaning 68% of its portfolio structure was made out of such loan investments. These investments are also well-performing, with Blue Owl Capital reporting a non-accrual percentage of 1.1% (based off of FV). This represented only a 0.2 PP Q/Q negative change).

Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital's diversification profile shows that the BDC was invested in 29 industries and chiefly concentrated in internet software and services companies, insurance businesses and food and beverage enterprises. These top three industries were responsible for 29.4% of investments in FY 2023, and they all represent recession-resistant market sectors with predictable cash flows. These cash flows ultimately back shareholders' dividends... which in the case of Blue Owl Capital are growing.

Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital's operating results for the fourth-quarter indicated considerable total investment income momentum. The BDC generated, from its debt investments, $398.9M in interest, showing an increase of 15% Y/Y. The company's interest income represented 97% of the BDC's total investment income in the fourth-quarter, as opposed to 99% in Q4'22.

Blue Owl Capital's net investment income, which is typically used to determine the safety of its dividend, reached $199.0M, showing 23% Y/Y growth. NII after taxes (which I used here) excludes unrealized loss/gains since they are highly unpredictable. The trend here, however, is clearly indicating momentum in total investment income as the BDC's variable rate loans paid the firm more money over the last year.

Given that the Federal Reserve eyes rate cuts in FY 2024, my expectation would be to see more moderated growth in total investment income this year (relative to FY 2023). Since the majority of income specifically comes from the BDC's variable rate loans, Blue Owl Capital's income potential will be directly influenced by the Federal Reserve's tightening policy.

Blue Owl Capital

Turning to the BDC's dividend analysis.

Blue Owl Capital raised its quarterly dividend by $0.02 per share for Q1'24 to $0.37 per share and the BDC is set to pay a supplemental cash distribution of $0.08 per share for the fourth-quarter (pay date: 03/15/2024). The payment of the supplement follows a formula that the BDC introduced in the third-quarter of FY 2022 which states that Blue Owl Capital will pay 50% of its NII in excess of the quarterly dividend as a supplemental cash dividend.

The Q4'23 dividend payout ratio, based on NII, was 1.19x, while the FY 2023 dividend payout ratio was calculated to 1.18x. Despite the payment of $0.07 per share (on average) in quarterly supplemental cash distributions, Blue Owl Capital supplies a very well-covered 10% yield for investors who desire recurring quarterly dividend income.

Blue Owl Capital

A quality BDC trading below NAV

Besides another quarterly dividend raise in the dividend as well as the payment of supplemental cash distribution which are improving investors' effective investment yields, the BDC is trading at an appealing valuation: shares of the BDC trade at 0.97x P/NAV which calculates to a 3% discount to net asset value ($15.45 as of 12/31/2023).

Historically, Blue Owl Capital's shares have traded at a 0.93x P/NAV ratio, but the valuation multiplier expanded as high as 1.26x P/NAV just before COVID-19. In my opinion, Blue Owl Capital's ability to pay supplemental cash distributions and raise its quarterly dividend further justifies a premium valuation based on NAV. Since shares of Blue Owl Capital trade below net asset value, by benchmark for NAV, I believe shares of OBDC are a buy here for dividend investors.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Blue Owl Capital, Metrics That I Monitor

Growth in net investment income, the payment of supplemental cash distributions, distribution coverage and the non-accrual percentage are the top four metrics that I will continuously monitor. The BDC currently has no loan quality issues and supports its dividend well with cash flow. However, a decline in the dividend coverage ratio and an uptick in non-performing loans would be two factors that may change my opinion of Blue Owl Capital.

Final thoughts

Blue Owl Capital is a very solid holding for retirees who demand income predictability and durable dividend streams from their BDC investments. The investment company had impressive dividend coverage in FY 2023 (1.18x), is seeing growth in its total investment income, remained focused on high-quality first liens, and maintained a stable loan quality profile in the fourth quarter. Additionally, the BDC raised its dividend to $0.37 per share and dividend investors still have the opportunity to buy Blue Owl Capital at a 3% discount to net asset value.